Watch Leticia Bufoni and her crew skate London's Natural History Museum

Leticia Bufoni and Margielyn Didal have built solid reps as skaters who love to push the scene forward.

Whether it's Leticia grinding a rail in the sky , or Margy becoming the first Filipino to compete at the X Games, they like nothing more than to break new ground.

23 min Skate the Museum Leticia Bufoni, Margy Didal, Lore Bruggeman and Aldana Bertran let loose in London's Natural History Museum.

So, when offered the keys to London's Natural History Museum, and the chance to unlock its acres of marble flooring, rails and previously unskate-able spots, neither could resist.

Aldana Bertran, Lore Bruggeman, Leticia Bufoni and Margy Didal © Patrik Lundin/Red Bull Content Pool

With Lore Bruggeman and Aldana Bertran on board, the crew took on the once-in-a-lifetime challenge of skating round, over and between thousands of priceless artefacts. Oh, and a casual kickflip over a velociraptor...

I'm really glad that I chose those girls to be with me because it was just natural. Leticia Bufoni

The support behind the camera was pretty stellar too, including the legendary, almost myth-like, Dan Magee, the skater and filmmaker Nick Richards, UK ramp and park-builder Pete King, and the team at California Skateparks.

The crew made time to share the wealth, opening up the space and giving community group Girl Skate UK their own dedicated time to session the venue .

Skate the Museum © Toria Jaymes

02 Interview with Leticia

Leticia waxes a bench in the Mineral Gallery © Patrik Lundin/Red Bull Content Pool

I really wanted to skate in there, but also was really scared to break anything. Leticia Bufoni

When I first heard about the idea to skate at the Natural History Museum in London, I definitely thought it was crazy. I didn't know if it was even possible! We often go to places we can’t even bring our boards into but wish we could skate there. So when they first told me, I thought there was no way. Are they really going to let us skate inside a museum that is really, really expensive and famous? It took me a while to take it in and understand what was going on. So I really only got the feel of the idea when I got to the museum for the first time. I really wanted to skate in there, but also was really scared to break anything.

When you walk in, the first impression that you have is of being in a movie. I've been to many museums in my life, but I'd never been to the Natural History Museum in London until I went to visit for this project. That place is just magical! All the stones that they have, all this incredible stuff, it was beautiful. Skating in this place was something that I never thought was going to happen in my life.

The ground was amazing but super slippery - we were really scared to miss a trick Leticia Bufoni

I know skaters from all over the world, but when it comes to such a big project where you are going to spend six nights together you have to choose the right people. I'm really glad that I chose those girls to be with me because it was just natural. We had a lot of fun, and even though Margy wasn't able to skate, she was hyping everyone. She grabbed the camera and was filming - it felt like it was just us in there, even though there was a huge production crew behind it.

Leticia jumps 'Bobby' the velociraptor skeleton © Patrik Lundin/Red Bull Content Pool

My favourite night was definitely the night that we jumped over the raptor. Leticia Bufoni

The ground was amazing but super slippery - we were really scared to miss a trick and land primo and break something. But after two nights of not breaking anything, we got more comfortable. So we went a little harder!

I think there was a trick that Lore was kind of scared to try - the front board on the rail on the balcony. It was really close to the wall on the stairs and it was a hard rail to skate. She ended up landing the trick and everyone was super stoked. We grabbed the camera and were filming her. Aldana got tricks everywhere, she's so good at skating. She can skate like nobody else!

There was a mineral gallery with stones from all over the world. As soon as we walked in I noticed this beautiful blue, huge shiny topaz stone that was from Brazil and it was from my mum's hometown of Minas Gerais, which is super small. I saw that and thought it was meant to be. It was wild!

My favourite night was definitely the night that we jumped over the raptor. It was something that we talked about since the first day I went there and I really wanted to do a trick over it. I don't think I'll ever be able to jump over a dinosaur again, so it was the one chance that I had to do that in life, so I had to make it right! I was really stoked to get that last trick and I hope everyone likes it…

I feel like we pretty much skated everything in there or as much as we could. If I go back I would just do more lines! I took a couple of souvenirs from the gift shop. The dinosaur costume that I did a trick in and a little dinosaur someone gave us with a thank you note. I still have it in my room - it’s like a trophy!

03 Interview with Margy

Margy (and Bobby) © Patrik Lundin/Red Bull Content Pool Every skater brought something to the museum. It was an epic experience and we made history right there! Margielyn Didal

The first thing that came to mind when I heard we were going to skate at the Natural History Museum in London was the film Night at the Museum. We used to watch it when I was a kid, and it was so fun so it got me excited!

When we were outside the museum I was looking at the gargoyles built into the stone - it made it scary at first but also exciting to be there with the other skaters.

Pretty much everything caught my attention when we walked in, the sounds, the size, the collectables, all of it. We all learned something new in the Mineral Gallery by the bench that we skated in there. I filmed and took photos of the artefacts so I can research them after. It was amazing to be there amongst the minerals, rocks and dinosaur bones and learn something new.

Margy – unable to skate due to injury – chats camera angles with the crew © Patrik Lundin/Red Bull Content Pool

It was an epic experience and we made history right there! Margielyn Didal

Even though I wasn’t able to actually skate, just being there to help out and hype the other girls was pretty amazing. I enjoyed shooting everything, as it was a new thing for me to do. I especially had fun filming, and playing around at the souvenir store before having a session at the Croc Tank. We went inside the shop and got caught trying on some costumes!

Leticia invited me along with her to London, and she said she wanted me to be there to hype everyone. Every skater brought something to the museum. It was an epic experience and we made history right there!