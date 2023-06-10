My Loadout: ManCity Skram

Gaming
Konrad ‘Skram’ Skram is a 21-year-old Danish Fortnite pro who has established himself as a pivotal figure in competitive tournaments.
His fantastic successes in recent years caught the eye of Manchester City, who snapped him up alongside Fortnite pros Aidan ‘Threats’ Mong and fellow Danish-born player Sebastian ‘Trippernn’ Kjaer.
Scram is an extremely intelligent player, often utilising his high IQ plays to secure the dub. He’s also a natural in-game leader, meaning he’s a fantastic asset to have in a duo’s team, as well as having the capacity to win solo.
This season it’s ALL about surviving
Skram was at Red Bull Gaming Sphere London along with some other top EU players as they prepared for the upcoming solo LAN event Red Bull Contested, which is taking place this June. Discover more here!
Skram’s Build
For Skram, the perfect hot bar for the final circle includes:
- 4 x Med Mist
- 2 x Slurp Juice
See how this complements his style of play below…
What are the most important bits of your loadout and why?
This latest season is all about surviving. Med Mist’s and Slurp Juice are essential for this – so that is how I win my games.
How does your loadout relate to your style of play?
My style of play is to hide. If it’s the last circle, I’ve got my healers so even if I’m low, I know I can heal up and then run back into the zone.
What do you think is the most underrated bit of any loadout?
The most underrated bit of any loadout is definitely carrying whites – healers. Med Mists are extremely important in this meta, so I’d have to say they’re my go-to underrated item at the moment.