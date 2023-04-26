Marie Uri “I'm working to make climbing a truly inclusive sport”
The change I want to see
My name is Marie Uri and I’m a rock climber. I’m also a woman of colour with a disability and a chronic illness and I want other people like me to be able to access the sport I love.
What do I love about climbing? It’s the problem-solving and the challenges to overcome, the amazing community, and the focus it gives me. When I climb, I just forget about everything. It’s a way of dealing with stress and whatever’s going on in your head. Climbing is good for your body, your mind and your soul.
Trad climbing is my thing. It uses the traditional method where the lead climber places the gear in the rock to attach the rope and prevent falls. Then the second climber removes it as they climb so you leave the rock as you found it, as if you’ve never been there.
I started climbing about eight years ago at an indoor wall. The first time I went climbing outdoors, I was petrified, but the next minute I was climbing and I just kept on going. I didn’t think about my ethnicity, my body size or my dyspraxia. I just knew I wanted to climb.
A lot of people from underrepresented communities don’t see climbing as a sport for them
But it’s not like that for everyone. Historically, climbing was mostly a sport for privileged, white men. Today, things are slightly better, especially in London where there’s a lot more diversity, but not so much when you go outside the capital. Sometimes I’ve noticed people staring at me when I’m climbing, for instance. A lot of people from underrepresented communities don’t see climbing as a sport for them as they don’t see people like them doing it.
I'm trying to make climbing more inclusive
However, there’s a growing number of clubs, charities and groups out there doing great work to improve access to climbing and the outdoors. I’m a co-director of
As part of my work with United We Climb, I facilitate inclusive climbing sessions and support community groups such as
Physical disabilities needn’t be a barrier to climbing
Physical disabilities needn’t be a barrier to climbing either. There’s adaptive equipment available and it’s not just about power and strength anyway. You need to learn how to work with your own body and your physical attributes.
My dyspraxia wasn’t diagnosed until my late 30s. It’s a developmental coordination disorder that can affect anything from physical coordination and balance to thinking and information processing. It affects different people in different ways, and symptoms can include poor hand-eye coordination, fatigue, and difficulties with organisation and learning new skills. If I’m really tired, I might not be able to put my words in the right order and I can get overwhelmed by bright lights and noisy environments.
By the time of my diagnosis, I’d developed coping mechanisms to manage my motor and organisational issues. I think outside the box a lot. When I’m climbing, someone might try to tell me which move to make, but my body wants to find its own route so I just go with it. Climbing has definitely helped me with my coordination and my focus. I also have Type 2 diabetes. It can make me very tired and I have to eat right, but I’m not going to let it stop me.
One woman said she didn't know people like me existed
Sometimes people put so much pressure on themselves to top-out, to stand on that crag or boulder, but I always say getting to the top is just a bonus. It’s the journey that’s important – how you tackle the climb and overcome your fear. No matter how far you get you’ve achieved something and I want people to value all their hard work and to relish that journey. The thing I love the most is when you have new climbers and you see that joy in their eyes when they realise they can do much more than they ever imagined. I live off that.
I’ve done climbing wall instructor training and now I’m training to be a rock climbing instructor. You have to climb on different rock types and understand your environment and the weather. The more you climb, the more you learn how to deal with different situations. It takes a lot of grit to do this as I don’t drive and live in London so I have to carry all my kit for climbing and camping, as well as food. Luckily, my day job as a programme administrator at University College London is flexible and supportive so I can escape sometimes.
The practical issues, like travel, can be a real barrier when it comes to rock climbing. I was assisting on an introduction to outdoor climbing and we hosted a group from
Going to the
There’s a massive untapped market of people out there that the climbing world is missing out on
As follow up to work we did in collaboration with a researcher at the University of Sheffield, United We Climb is currently running a focus group with three different communities – LGBTQI+ climbers, paraclimbers, and women of colour. It will help us learn more about the barriers they face and will feed into our next projects. We want to create an accredited membership scheme, with resources and training, for those working in the climbing and outdoor industries to help them better understand diversity and to be more inclusive.
We also want to create a pathway to help people from underrepresented communities to get qualifications so they can work as climbing instructors. There’s a massive untapped market of people out there that the climbing world is missing out on but we need support, funding, resources and equipment to increase access.
I’m glad there are groups to provide a support network for people who don’t feel confident enough to go climbing on their own. They exist because there’s a need for them. But one day I hope we’ll reach the point when we don’t need those groups anymore because there’ll be an implicit understanding that climbing is for everyone. We’ll keep doing what we’re doing until we get there.
