“I'm working to make climbing a truly inclusive sport”

Sometimes people put so much pressure on themselves to top-out, to stand on that crag or boulder, but I always say getting to the top is just a bonus. It’s the journey that’s important – how you tackle the climb and overcome your fear. No matter how far you get you’ve achieved something and I want people to value all their hard work and to relish that journey. The thing I love the most is when you have new climbers and you see that joy in their eyes when they realise they can do much more than they ever imagined. I live off that.