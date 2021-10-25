Matěj Svancer and Tess Ledeux are the stars at FIS Freeski World Cup opener

The FIS Freeski World Cup season got underway in Chur, Switzerland, on Friday. In a thrilling men’s event, Austrian teen sensation Matěj Švancer dropped in as the last skier of the big air competition and stomped a nosebutter double cork 1800 safety to achieve a near-perfect score of 99.00 points.
The incredible run earned Svancer the first World Cup win of his career and his first victory since switching national teams from the Czech Republic to Austria.
Svancer, 17, said: “I cannot believe it. It feels like a dream. I still don’t get it. It felt so crazy and I was just so hyped to land the trick. Just the feeling and the hype of landing that trick was unbelievable, and to win is just crazy.”
Svancer’s incredible 99.00 denied Teal Harle from securing his first big air World Cup win, with the Canadian having to settle for second despite landing a left side triple 1260 bring-back safety that earned him a huge score of 98.50.
Third place went to Noway’s Birk Ruud, with the 2019/20 big air crystal globe winner securing a score of 97.25.
The women’s event proved to be just as thrilling as France's Tess Ledeux landed a huge left double cork 1260 mute to secure victory with a score of 95.25. Last season’s double crystal globe winner in slopestyle and freeski overall, this was Ledeux’s eighth World Cup win, but her first in big air.
Ledeux said: “I’m so happy to be back on top of the podium. The level of the women has gone up a lot, so it’s nice to see this level of skiing. This gives me more confidence, to win the first World Cup of the season, but we’ll see how it goes from here.”
Second place went to home favourite Sarah Hoefflin, with the Swiss skier earning her 11th World Cup podium, while Canada’s Elena Gaskell secured third place.
Men’s big air result from Chur
- Matěj Švancer (Austria) 99.00 points
- Teal Harle (Canada) 98.00
- Birk Ruud (Norway) 97.25
- David Zehentner (Germany) 95.00
- Max Moffatt (Canada) 87.00
Women’s big air result from Chur
- Tess Ledeux (France) 95.25 points
- Sarah Hoefflin (Switzerland) 93.25
- Elena Gaskell (Canada) 91.00
- Giulia Tanno (Switzerland) 88.00
- Sandra Eie (Norway) 84.75