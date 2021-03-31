Matt Jones picks his all-time favourite mountain bike movies and shows
The slopestyle star has been behind some of the biggest tricks ever caught on film. Here, he picks the movies and shows that have inspired some of his most inventive creations.
Matt Jones knows how to put together a banger of a mountain bike video. The slopestyle rider has been responsible for not one, but two jaw-dropping Red Bull edits (2017's Frames of Mind and 2020's Design and Conquer), while his lockdown series was one of the highlights of the last year.
Who better to ask then, for their favourite mountain bike movies and shows of all time?
"There so much great riding content out there on YouTube, Instagram and Tik Tok, but nothing beats taking the time to sit down to watch a film," says Matt.
"When I was growing up, I'd spend hours watching mountain biking movies, and it showed me what was out there beyond my local spots in Milton Keynes. All of those iconic competition runs and raw handy cam-shot edits inspired me to push myself even further and were the foundations of my riding.
"The below are a selection of my favourite films, documentaries and shows. There are movies that have helped inspire me, edits by those I come up against in competitions that drive me to push myself and slopestyle to the next level, and a handful of projects I've been lucky enough to be involved in."
1. EMIL – Every Mystery I've Lived: The Next Chapter
If there's one rider who has torn up the slopestyle rule book, it's Emil Johansson. This documentary follows the young Swedish star as he makes his way back from autoimmune disease and attempts to reclaim his top spot on the Crankworx podium.
2. Return to Earth
Anthill Films is known for creating award-winning mountain biking edits that take the cinematography to the next level – it was responsible for Brandon Semenuk's iconic one-shot unReal segment, after all. This feature-length film sees it team up with mountain biking royalty (including Semenuk, Thomas Genon, and Carson Storch) for a truly immersive experience.
3. Motive
Ever wondered what drives professional mountain bikers to push themselves and their sport to the next level? This 30-minute film sees Finn Iles and five more of mountain biking's most progressive riders share the root of their pedal-based passion.
4. Escape. Create.
Trail building is part art, part science. Crafting an elite-level line takes years of experience, a deep understanding of physics, and the ability to sculpt mounds of dirt into pin-perfect forms using just a shovel. If they did PhDs in trail building, Dan Atherton would teach the course. This documentary tracks his life as a trail builder, and shows the foundations of what eventually became the Red Bull Hardline course and Dyfi Bike Park.
5. Gamble
Downhill riding doesn't have to be restricted to race tape and UCI weekends as this 46-minute all-action film proves. Featuring some of the sport's best riders – including Loic Bruni, Brook MacDonald and Finn Iles – the movie shows downhill at its rawest and most raucous.
6. Vision
Women's mountain biking is going from strength to strength, as this 36-minute film proves. Starring the likes of Veronique Sandler and Tahnée Seagrave, it highlights the growing UK scene and helps challenge the status quo.
7. Way Back Home
Everyone loves a road trip movie. Everyone loves Danny MacAskill. Combine the two and you're onto a winner. Way Back Home tracks the trials maestro on a journey from Edinburgh to his home island of Skye, capturing some amazing riding in epic spots every step of the way.
8. Design and Conquer
It needs no introduction, but here's one anyway. The Design and Conquer behind-the-scenes series follows Matt Jones as he pulls together his biggest Red Bull project yet. From world-first tricks to swimming pool-based practise sessions, the four episodes provide a candid look at the blood, sweat and tears that go into an all-out banger edit.
9. Ride with the Swedes
Here's a binge-worthy Scandi series that actually lives up to the hype. As well as tantalising trains and jaw-dropping tricks, you get to see a different, mellower side to Swedish riders Martin Söderström and Emil Johansson away from the adrenaline-pumping competition runs.
10. Rob Warner's Wild Rides
The voice of Red Bull TV's UCI coverage spent the off-season travelling with a handful of pro riders to some of the most out-there mountain biking destinations. From Kenya to Ecuador, this series will get you looking further afield next time you're planning an overseas riding trip.