Competitors seen during the Max vs 100 in Silverstone, Great Britain on July 22, 2026.
© Joerg Mitter/Red Bull Content Pool
F1

Max vs 100: Driver list for Max Verstappen’s karting challenge

Max Verstappen took on 100 drivers at Silverstone in Max vs 100, the world’s biggest go-kart race. But who were the 100 challengers who tried to hold off the Dutch Formula One star?
Written by Thomas Peeters
2 min readPublished on

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Max Verstappen

Already considered one of the greatest drivers in the sport's history, Dutch ace Max Verstappen is now a four-time Formula One world champion.

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Summary

  1. 1
    Who raced in Max vs 100?
Red Bull’s Max vs 100 is available to watch again on Disney+ globally and on the ESPN App for ESPN Unlimited subscribers in the US.
Four-time Formula One World Champion Max Verstappen faced a very different kind of grid when he took on 100 drivers at Silverstone. The field for Max vs 100 - a special one-off karting race that took place on September 16 - featured a colourful mix of sports stars, streamers, content creators, personalities and racing fans from around the world, all with the same mission: to keep the four-time Formula One world champion behind them.
Max vs 100 at a glance
  • What: Max Verstappen against 100 drivers in a karting challenge.
  • Who: Four-time F1 World Champion Max Verstappen versus a mixed field of athletes, creators, streamers, personalities and fans.
  • Where: Silverstone, UK.
  • When: September 16, 2026.
  • The challenge: Max started at the back of the grid and overtook all 100 competitors in 14 laps.
  • The field: The 100 drivers came from a wide range of backgrounds, making it much more than a conventional racing event.
  • How to watch: The event is available to watch again on Disney+ globally and on the ESPN App for ESPN Unlimited subscribers in the US.
01

Who raced in Max vs 100?

Sebastian Job seen during the Max vs 100 in Silverstone, Great Britain on July 22, 2026.

Verstappen must work his way through all 100 drivers

© Joerg Mitter/Red Bull Content Pool

Driver

From

Aidan Heslop

United Kingdom 🇬🇧

Alex Haddon

Amar (Amar Al Naimi)

Germany 🇩🇪

Amber Gill

United Kingdom 🇬🇧

André da Silva Montoito

Portugal 🇵🇹

Arda Saatci

Germany 🇩🇪

Austin Sprinz

United States 🇺🇸

AustrianKiwi (Jonathan Balchin)

Austria 🇦🇹

Bea Eguiraun

Spain 🇪🇸

Bella James

United Kingdom 🇬🇧

Bernard Kerr

United Kingdom 🇬🇧

Blue-Jade Rasch

Brian Manuel Otero

Mexico 🇲🇽

Caedrel (Marc Lamont)

United Kingdom 🇬🇧

Charles André Alexandre

France 🇫🇷

Daily Mail (Henry Robert Williams)

United Kingdom 🇬🇧

Daniel Ahola

Finland 🇫🇮

Dantic (Daniel Moss)

United Kingdom 🇬🇧

Dave Rosenburg

United States 🇺🇸

David Egan (Drift Games)

Ireland 🇮🇪

Developer Adam (Adam Powell)

United Kingdom 🇬🇧

Diogo 'Move_Mind' Silva

Portugal 🇵🇹

Dyler

Saudi Arabia 🇸🇦

Edward Andrew Dominic Bott

Emily Xuechun Zhang (ExtraEmily)

United States 🇺🇸

Enis Kirazoğlu

Türkiye 🇹🇷

Fresia Aria

Netherlands 🇳🇱

Gabs Djay (Gabs Djanogly)

United Kingdom 🇬🇧

George (Georgina) Thomas

Germán Rodezel

Costa Rica 🇨🇷

GoKartGod

United States 🇺🇸

Greg Gevojanyan (MrCarSounds)

United States 🇺🇸

Hasan Talha Serce Rodrigues

Helydia (Tansel Celia)

France 🇫🇷

Jack Harington

Jacky Martens

Netherlands 🇳🇱

Jake O'Neill

Jakidale (Jacopo D'Alesio)

Italy 🇮🇹

James Doyle

Ireland 🇮🇪

Janja Garnbret

Slovenia 🇸🇮

Joe Tasker

United Kingdom 🇬🇧

John-Marc van Wyk

South Africa 🇿🇦

Jonathan Gaming (Jonathan Amaral)

India 🇮🇳

Jono Jones

United Kingdom 🇬🇧

Joseph Eunbo Sim (Jojo Sim)

United States 🇺🇸

Josh Richards

United States 🇺🇸

Juank Pérez

Mexico 🇲🇽

Julia Haller

Switzerland 🇨🇭

Kalia Lai

United Kingdom 🇬🇧

Karol Zdęba

Poland 🇵🇱

Larry Chen

United States 🇺🇸

Lauchie Johns

LA4AWALE

United Kingdom 🇬🇧

Leo Neugebauer

Germany 🇩🇪

Lethal Shooter (Chris Matthews)

United States 🇺🇸

Leticia Bufoni

Brazil 🇧🇷

Lewis Osler

Mars (Zhang Jing)

China 🇨🇳

Matt Jones

United Kingdom 🇬🇧

Melanie Buffetaud

France 🇫🇷

Mike Dokas

Greece 🇬🇷

Molly Carlson

Canada 🇨🇦

Molly Marsh

United Kingdom 🇬🇧

Nate Saunders

United Kingdom 🇬🇧

Nathan Lust

Australia 🇦🇺

Neo Yau (Yau Hawk Sau)

Hong Kong 🇭🇰

nnnurdaylet

Kazakhstan 🇰🇿

Nugato (Ilija Ravlic)

Croatia 🇭🇷

Nuri Amiraslan

Pableke (Pablo Jiménez)

Chile 🇨🇱

Paky TWC

Italy 🇮🇹

Pamkutya Béla (Norbert Osbáth)

Hungary 🇭🇺

Pieface23 (Jack McDermott)

United Kingdom 🇬🇧

Pol Tarres

Spain 🇪🇸

Qucee

Netherlands 🇳🇱

QueenB (Rebecca Evans)

United Kingdom 🇬🇧

RDJavi (Steven Javier Santos del Rosario)

Dominican Republic 🇩🇴

Roberts Vītols

Latvia 🇱🇻

Sam Hurley

United States 🇺🇸

Sarah Lezito

France 🇫🇷

Shredded Fox (Jan Liška)

Czech Republic 🇨🇿

Shreeman Legend (Siddhant Praveen Joshi)

India 🇮🇳

Si Hyun Park

South Korea 🇰🇷

Simon de Montfort Walker

Sporttouchen (Timothé Rangström)

Sweden 🇸🇪

Supercar Blondie (Niklaus Manuel Hirschi)

talkSPORT (Joseph Brophy)

United Kingdom 🇬🇧

Taylor Serage

New Zealand 🇳🇿

TechnoGamerz (Ujjwal Chaurasia)

India 🇮🇳

Tettrem (Mateus dos Santos Machado Almeida)

Brazil 🇧🇷

TGFBro (Romell Henry)

United Kingdom 🇬🇧

TheDonato (Donato Jose Muñoz Calabrese)

Venezuela 🇻🇪

TheGrefg (David Canovas)

Spain 🇪🇸

Timothy Kwang Suk An (IitzTimmy)

United States 🇺🇸

Tom Medlock

Tommo McCluskey

United Kingdom 🇬🇧

Tyrique Hyde

United Kingdom 🇬🇧

Vale Sulca

Uruguay 🇺🇾

Wirtual (Øyvind Ludwig Iversen)

Norway 🇳🇴

Zac Alsop

United Kingdom 🇬🇧

Part of this story

Max Verstappen

Already considered one of the greatest drivers in the sport's history, Dutch ace Max Verstappen is now a four-time Formula One world champion.

NetherlandsNetherlands
View Profile
F1
Red Bull Motorsports
Karting
Formula Racing

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