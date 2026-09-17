Red Bull Motorsports
Max vs 100: Driver list for Max Verstappen’s karting challenge
- What: Max Verstappen against 100 drivers in a karting challenge.
- Who: Four-time F1 World Champion Max Verstappen versus a mixed field of athletes, creators, streamers, personalities and fans.
- Where: Silverstone, UK.
- When: September 16, 2026.
- The challenge: Max started at the back of the grid and overtook all 100 competitors in 14 laps.
- The field: The 100 drivers came from a wide range of backgrounds, making it much more than a conventional racing event.
- How to watch: The event is available to watch again on Disney+ globally and on the ESPN App for ESPN Unlimited subscribers in the US.
Who raced in Max vs 100?
Driver
From
United Kingdom 🇬🇧
Germany 🇩🇪
United Kingdom 🇬🇧
André da Silva Montoito
Portugal 🇵🇹
Germany 🇩🇪
United States 🇺🇸
Austria 🇦🇹
Spain 🇪🇸
United Kingdom 🇬🇧
United Kingdom 🇬🇧
Blue-Jade Rasch
Brian Manuel Otero
Mexico 🇲🇽
United Kingdom 🇬🇧
France 🇫🇷
United Kingdom 🇬🇧
Finland 🇫🇮
United Kingdom 🇬🇧
United States 🇺🇸
Ireland 🇮🇪
United Kingdom 🇬🇧
Portugal 🇵🇹
Saudi Arabia 🇸🇦
Edward Andrew Dominic Bott
United States 🇺🇸
Türkiye 🇹🇷
Netherlands 🇳🇱
United Kingdom 🇬🇧
George (Georgina) Thomas
Costa Rica 🇨🇷
United States 🇺🇸
United States 🇺🇸
Hasan Talha Serce Rodrigues
France 🇫🇷
Jack Harington
Netherlands 🇳🇱
Jake O'Neill
Italy 🇮🇹
Ireland 🇮🇪
Slovenia 🇸🇮
United Kingdom 🇬🇧
South Africa 🇿🇦
India 🇮🇳
United Kingdom 🇬🇧
United States 🇺🇸
United States 🇺🇸
Mexico 🇲🇽
Switzerland 🇨🇭
United Kingdom 🇬🇧
Poland 🇵🇱
United States 🇺🇸
Lauchie Johns
United Kingdom 🇬🇧
Germany 🇩🇪
United States 🇺🇸
Brazil 🇧🇷
Lewis Osler
China 🇨🇳
United Kingdom 🇬🇧
France 🇫🇷
Greece 🇬🇷
Canada 🇨🇦
United Kingdom 🇬🇧
United Kingdom 🇬🇧
Australia 🇦🇺
Hong Kong 🇭🇰
Kazakhstan 🇰🇿
Croatia 🇭🇷
Nuri Amiraslan
Chile 🇨🇱
Italy 🇮🇹
Hungary 🇭🇺
United Kingdom 🇬🇧
Spain 🇪🇸
Netherlands 🇳🇱
United Kingdom 🇬🇧
Dominican Republic 🇩🇴
Latvia 🇱🇻
United States 🇺🇸
France 🇫🇷
Czech Republic 🇨🇿
India 🇮🇳
South Korea 🇰🇷
Sweden 🇸🇪
United Kingdom 🇬🇧
New Zealand 🇳🇿
India 🇮🇳
Brazil 🇧🇷
United Kingdom 🇬🇧
Venezuela 🇻🇪
Spain 🇪🇸
United States 🇺🇸
Tom Medlock
United Kingdom 🇬🇧
United Kingdom 🇬🇧
Uruguay 🇺🇾
Norway 🇳🇴
United Kingdom 🇬🇧