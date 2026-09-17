Max vs 100 explained: how the race worked and where to watch the replay

Max Verstappen swapped Formula One for karts as he took on 100 drivers in a unique racing challenge at Silverstone on September 16, 2026.

The premise was simple. Max started last and worked his way through the field. Every driver he overtook was eliminated, with the field shrinking as the race unfolded. For the 100 challengers, the goal was simple: stay ahead of one of the world’s best drivers for as long as possible.

01 This is how Max vs 100 worked

Max vs 100 saw Verstappen overtake 100 drivers in 14 laps © Joerg Mitter/Red Bull Content Pool

Max vs 100 was an invitation-only karting event featuring 100 challengers from around the world, with Verstappen joining them for the main feature race. The 100 drivers completed one fast lap in qualifying to determine their positions on the grid. Verstappen didn't take part in qualifying and started behind the entire field in P101.

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The race was scheduled to run for up to 30 laps from a standing start, with an F1-style red-light sequence that got the 101 karts underway. Verstappen’s goal was to catch and overtake every driver ahead of him before the end of the race. Every challenger he passed was eliminated from the challenge.

Every driver, Verstappen included, raced an identical kart, with sealed ballast added for anyone under the minimum weight.

There was also a tactical element. Each of the 100 challengers could use the Fast Lap, a one-time shortcut built into the circuit, once during the first half of the race. Verstappen had one Fast Lap of his own, but it was only available during the second half.

With 54 minutes still on the clock, the Race Director gave the leading group an extra Fast Lap, which the last three drivers used together on Lap 12. Verstappen ultimately never needed to use his own, completing all 100 overtakes on Lap 14.

The circuit itself was created specifically for the event by Race Director David Terrien. It combined part of the Silverstone karting circuit with a custom extension onto the Silverstone Grand Prix circuit.

“Creating a track for 101 drivers at the same time has never been done, never been seen,” said Terrien.

02 The drivers that challenged Max

Verstappen was reminded of his karting roots with his father, Jos © Marcel van Hoorn/Red Bull Content Pool

The 100-driver field brought together competitors from a wide range of backgrounds, including athletes, creators, personalities and fans from around the world.

Among those who took on Verstappen were ultrarunner Arda Saatçi, basketball shooting specialist Chris "Lethal Shooter" Matthews and freestyle mountain biker Matt Jones . Streamers TheGrefg , Caedrel and TheDonato also got behind the wheel, alongside content creators, personalities and everyday fans from around the world.

See the full list of drivers for Max vs 100 here .

03 Where can I watch the replay of Max vs 100?

Max vs 100 took place at Silverstone Circuit in England on September 16, 2026. Comedian Mo Gilligan led the live broadcast, with game-inspired graphics, cinematic drone footage and live commentary bringing fans closer to the action.

The event is available to watch again on Disney+ globally and on the ESPN App for ESPN Unlimited subscribers in the US.