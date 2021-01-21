Meet the team behind Design & Conquer with Matt Jones

What do you do when attempting two world-first tricks? Call upon riding royalty, of course...
What does it take to land a world-first mountain bike trick? Well, obviously you need the ideas, perseverance, and (most importantly) skills to pull off something that's never been landed before. But that's still just scratching the surface.
Just ask Matt Jones, whose debut Red Bull TV series, Design & Conquer in partnership with Ford, documents the British slopestyle star's attempts to add not one but two tricks to the mountain biking trick-tionary.
Matt called on riding royalty to help turn his wildest dreams into rideable reality. Here, we meet some of the show's supporting cast...
Jono Jones
Matt and Jono Jones are twins, and both are pro riders. The pair grew up shredding the trails of Woburn Sands together. Rather than spending time perfecting tricks, Jono focused on getting down the hill as fast as possible and has competed at some of the biggest downhill and enduro events in the world – including the UCI DH World Cup.
Jono was by his brother's side throughout the project, offering encouragement and advice when Matt was at his lowest points.
Kye Forte
Kye Forte needs no introduction (but here's one anyway). A BMX Dirt World Champion, former Red Bull athlete and the designer and creator of Red Bull Empire of Dirt, Kye helped take BMX trail riding to the next level.
Now a master dirt builder and shaper, he had worked with Matt on the Frames of Mind project and was called upon again to craft Design & Conquer's completely custom slopestyle course.
Kriss Kyle
The super creative Scottish BMX supremo Kriss Kyle welcomed Matt and Jono to his home from home, Glasgow's Unit 23. Kriss has been riding the spot since he was 12 – evening spending six years living at the skatepark – so knows it better than most.
Kriss is all about creativity and style, and was on hand to help Matt finesse his bodyslam variation of a wallride.
Gee Atherton
If anyone knows how to stay mentally strong in the heat of the moment, it's Gee Atherton. The two-time UCI DH World Champion and multiple UCI DH World Cup winner has overcome injuries and crashes throughout his years at the top of downhill mountain biking, and each time has come back stronger than ever before.
His advice on using previous struggles to overcome the task at hand helped Matt throughout the filming of the edit, where days of failed attempts meant at points he was considering throwing in the towel.