Watch Melt Yourself Down play their new album 100% YES Live – from home

When Melt Yourself Down 's spring UK tour was cancelled, it left a big hole in the promotional campaign for their brilliant new album 100% YES.

But over the years, the Mercury-nominated ensemble – founded by maverick saxophonist and UK jazz OG Pete Wareham – have proven themselves to be a particularly resourceful unit. So instead, they took to their respective living rooms, set up some cameras and microphones, and blazed through the record in one unbroken sitting.

Red Bull: So can you tell us a bit about the making of 100% Yes? It feels like the band have got more and more focused on songcraft/songwriting on each release, while keeping quite fluid in the genres that you bring in -- jazz, punk, Afrobeat, garage rock, and plenty of interesting rhythms in there...

Kush : "This record has been a labour of love, and took a little while to finish because from the get-go we had this phrase in mind: 'Respect the process.' This meant that we always had the music as our priority above anything else or any kind of strict release schedule. Limitations are great, but we thought that spending time experimenting and developing the music was really the most important thing to consider this time round, especially if we wanted to produce music that was reflective of its time, forward-thinking, but also emotionally relatable.

"Overall, these were the rough parameters we had in mind whilst approaching this record. When we started writing the music in late 2017 and early 2018 the world's political and social climate was changing at such an incredible pace. Our personal lives got turned upside down, and so as sentient beings experiencing all that we just could not ignore those upheavals. As a consequence the music got imbibed with our impressions formed during those times.

"We had a clear direction to start with, but we also allowed the creative process to take some twists and turns to fulfil our esoteric muse's ideals, all within some loose scientific boundaries."

Red Bull: Your 'fakestream' comes close to capturing the energy and excitement of a real live show. How did you go about recording it -- how was it getting into the mindset, and did it throw up any tricky technical issues?

Pete: "I’m lucky because I have a studio in the garden so I’m able to set up a recording quite easily, and in fact recorded most of the saxophones for the album 100% YES here. I must admit I did invest in some twinkly disco lights and a UV when I realised we were doing this!

"Adam is in his studio recording drums for himself and others all the time anyway, and is well versed in making videos of himself, so his setup was easy too -- except he recorded the whole set only to realise his GoPro wasn’t recording so he had to do it all again! Zands was a bit worried that his performance on percussion was a bit – in his own words – ‘between two ferns’ but I really like the light, breezy setting he put himself in.

"Ruth has been recording stuff and sending it over to me for a while now – the bass parts for It Is What It Is, Boot and Spleen and 100% YES were done this way, so that was fine. I had no idea she even owned the mysterious mask and hooded cloak so that was a nice surprise because she looks awesome!

"Kush normally comes over to my studio to record, even though he has his own great setup at home. We live so close it was frustrating not to be able to just smash it out together and we were making plans for him to come and sing in the garden while I play in the studio and we somehow make that work. It was a really fun project and great to hear the album played by these musicians as Adam and Zands weren’t on the record.

"I also think it’s interesting because this wasn’t a live performance, nor was it a normal recording session, but somewhere in between. I was trying to come up with a name for the process because I’m not sure if it’s ever been done before this way. Not live, not studio… Living dead? Zombie gig? I’ll carry on thinking…"

