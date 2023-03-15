"I'm helping prisoners discover their potential through sport"

We set up the charity to run rugby programmes in prisons and young offenders’ institutions. I first started playing rugby at school and went on to play at university and in the Army. I believe there’s a misconception that rugby is an elitist sport – my experience has been different, there is no one background that plays the sport. For the men we work with, rugby is a positive way of building team cohesion and a healthy sense of masculinity. It requires controlled aggression, which is what many young men need support with – how to control feelings of anger when they boil up. Anyone that plays rugby will attest that respect, teamwork, self-discipline and leadership are central to the game.