"I’m hoping to see more south Asian women role models in sport"

I wanted to encourage fellow south Asians to get swimming, walking, running and hula-hooping – and that’s what I’ve done.

After years of not seeing myself reflected in the worlds of professional or amateur sports, I wanted to make a change.

I never liked exercise as a kid. It just didn’t appeal to me. Looking back now as a south Asian woman in my 40s, I realise that one of the reasons why was because I never saw people like me. There were no south Asian role models in sports. I was hoping to see someone from my community up there winning medals or even just competing, but it just never happened.

It wasn’t until lockdown that I actually got into sport. When I say ‘got into’, I mean I got addicted. I run, swim or skip most days and I’ve used my passion as inspiration and encouragement for my community. Without this visibility within what’s a very white-dominated industry, it’s hard to feel a sense of belonging.

Many south Asian women have never learnt to swim

I’m a freelance journalist and during the pandemic I lost all of my work. I put on a stone in weight and I discovered a lump on my neck. It turned out to be fatty tissue but it scared me. The GP said I may need to have surgery or to try and lose weight and exercise.

My parents, who are in their 70s, became my personal trainers and I signed up to a five-mile swim. Showing skin and worrying about the fact I hadn’t shaved my legs for over a year, concerned me and put me off doing the challenge, but it was my mum who encouraged me.

This is when things changed; I did the swim in five days and I loved it. I felt healthier, happier and so relaxed as the water just calms you. It was such a huge personal achievement for me, too. Many south Asian women have never learnt to swim because they have always been conditioned to not show skin. Many also have a fear of water, lack of confidence and haven’t ever been encouraged to take up swimming from a young age as culturally they have always had to look after the household and not pursue their own interests.

After the swim, something extraordinary happened; a south Asian woman had seen one of my swimming posts on social media and she messaged me: “I have a lot of fear, I nearly drowned when I was a child. I would love to learn to swim – please can you help me?” This was my calling and the catalyst for me to start teaching. With patience and understanding she has now learnt to swim and in the deep end at that!

Since then, I have been lucky enough to help many south Asian women learn to swim and build their confidence. One woman recently said to me: “I can now swim with my child on holidays – thank you, I never thought I could do it”. It’s messages like these that fuel my passion for getting women swimming. They also cement that there’s a gap that needs filling when it comes to representation in everyday sports as well as professional sports.

There were no Asian women’s running clubs, so I took the decision to start my own

After getting a taste for pushing outside of my comfort zone, I took up running. My friend at the gym, Bob – he’s 74 – got me into it. I had done zero running and went straight for 10km.

I started running with friends from my gym, then sharing the runs on my social media and more women have got in touch. I’ve started recruiting other south Asian women to join me on my runs, and also to do 10km runs for charity. There were no Asian women’s running clubs, so I took the decision to start my own. It’s a small step for becoming more visible in the running community, and a few south Asian women who do run have said to me that they appreciate I’m out there talking about it, raising awareness and encouraging more to get running. There still needs to be more, though.

The last run we did as a group of 16 was a 10km run at Dorney Lake. Many of the women hadn’t run that distance before, but we all completed it. My mum who’s 71 was the oldest of the group and because of her joining us we were able to attract older runners, too. It was a really proud-making day where we – as a community of south Asian women – were united by something we love.

For me, removing any taboo and breaking down barriers around swimming or any sport is important. I want to help make a difference and create a shift for women in my community.

It’s time we have a voice and speak up to the cultural norms and question them.

I have had comments from Asian men when I first took up running: “You don’t want to do that much in distance it will damage your knees”, or “make sure you don’t overdo it”. Instead, why don’t we hear men telling us “Keep on going, you can do it”. I have even found some men compete with me in running speed and try to beat me. But for me, I’m not here to compete. I am here to make a change for the better; to help women feel more confident and harness a sense of belonging.

The feedback has been amazing. People have said I’ve changed their life and their outlook because they feel confident. They can see that it is possible to learn a new skill at any age. In fact, two women from my running club have just signed up to do a half marathon: “We can’t run that far, but if you’re doing it, so will we.”

I can see more women joining my collective. The word is spreading and more women are getting involved. Even those who aren’t local are feeling inspired by what we’re doing.

My next challenge is climbing Snowdon with a group of 11 south Asian women to raise money and awareness of the menopause. The slight snag is that most of them have never climbed a mountain before! The menopause, certainly in the south Asian community, isn’t spoken about enough. It’s seen as taboo because it’s a topic that is sensitive and brings shame. It’s one that the older generation just got on with so they expect today's generation to do the same. It’s a topic that has stigma attached to it, just like periods, women aren’t allowed to talk about it, because so many in the community don’t understand it.

This challenge is something that takes us out of our comfort zone and we can show that the outdoors is a place for women. Being outside helps with mental health and wellbeing so I hope it will inspire more women to know that they can do it too.

After that, my mum and I are planning to climb Ben Nevis and Scafell Pike.

Sport isn’t something that the south Asian community sees as important

There is a lot of work to do to improve diversity in the fitness space. I think the way to tackle this is to get more organisations involved and more places of worship to encourage exercise. We need more representation from those who are holding walks, runs and skipping. Within the community we need to have more awareness around the benefits of sport. People can get involved by just starting a small group in their area, like I did.

Sport isn’t a top priority or even something that the south Asian community sees as important. But if we start early enough we can stay healthier later in life.

I’m so grateful I took up that five-mile swim. Now, when someone says to me “thank you, you’ve inspired me” or, “you’ve changed my life”, I feel blessed and grateful that my purpose in life is to encourage my community – especially south Asian women – to do some kind of sport.

I’m hoping to see more south Asian women role models in sport one day. My aim is to find the first Sikh Olympian swimmer among my swimming clients – that will be a first! There is a need for more people like me to set up groups that encourage fitness in the local community – together we can make a change for the better.