The Top 5 MTB destinations in Northern Ireland

When you think of MTB destinations you think of the Alps, Spain, Whistler, maybe even Scotland or Wales. But just across the Irish Sea, you can also find a wealth of World class trail centres. In fact, Northern Ireland is a great location for you to aim two wheels at, and there's something for everyone.

Much like other destinations they offer graded trails so you know what you are getting yourself into. However the centres go much further than that with excellent facilities and amenities for both experienced riders, beginners and families looking to get out together. All three of the main trail centres have bike hire, changing facilities, bike washing, and showers and toilets. Your first port of call should be the excellent Mountain Bike NI website , which has a wealth of information and will tell you whether the trail is suitable for your abilities.

01 Rostrevor

Rostrevor MTB trails © Mountain Bike NI

First up is the jewel in the crown - Rostrevor on the shores of Carlingford Lough. It’s also the biggest with several excellent loops including a 27km Red loop, a 19km Black loop, and two downhill runs (one jump orientated, one more natural) that are served by uplifts. The trails are fantastic with stunning views (check out Kodak corner) as you climb up to the high point before plunging down some fantastic winding single track on the run back into the trail centre. The climb is broken into sections which makes it more fun than it should be and the descents will get your heart racing with a good range of technical ability in all weather conditions. There’s on-site camping and an excellent cafe for refuelling.

It also makes for an excellent base for a weekends fun with some top accommodation options nearby from self-catering cabins to beautiful hotels; none of which are afraid of muddy bikers.

02 Castlewellan

Castlewellan © Mountain Bike NI

Nearby is Castlewellan. An old favourite for years on the XC circuit, the trails wind their way around the lake taking in some excellent single track, most of it built on an old race loop and with the addition of some fun features. The 19km Red route has something for everyone with two black options to spice it up for the more experienced riders. A family-friendly Green route is on hand to loop the lake as is a Blue graded trail along with a pump track offering the perfect way to finish off the kids if they have any energy left. If you're looking for a challenging weekend, you could combine it with a trip to Rostrevor. Finally, don’t let the elevation fool you – there is plenty of climbing here and it hosts Enduro races regularly.

03 Davagh

Davagh Forest Trails © Mountain Bike NI

Furthest away is Davagh . Close to Cookstown in Tyrone and the Sperrin mountains, it’s worth the trip to sample the 16km Red route with its rock slabs but it also offers a 7.5km blue loop, a 3km green loop and a pump track. Davagh too regularly hosts Enduro races and features a good mix of terrain without a large amount of climbing that is a feature of the red trail in Rostrevor for example. If you’re relatively new to mountain biking this is a good place to start. There’s nothing like a weekend away to improve your skills.

04 Blessingbourne

Blessingbourne © Mountain Bike NI

The newest addition to the map is Blessingbourne – a private estate close to Enniskillen with an 8km Red trail and a 4km Blue trail. They’ve packed a lot into a small space here with plenty of features such as berms, log rides, rock drops and jumps. Accommodation is excellent with plenty of options.

05 Barnett Demesne

Barnetts Demesne Mountain Bike Trail © Outdoor NI

There are more trail centres being added all the time so check out the website for more. One other centre that’s worth a look is Barnett Demesne in Belfast. It really makes the most of having a small space by adding sections of Red trail onto Blue and Green routes. It’s worth a look and could be the icing on the cake for a short weekend trip to Belfast.