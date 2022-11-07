My Loadout: MrSavage

Martin 'MrSavage' Andersen has been playing Fortnite since the game first came out. The 17-year-old Norwegian started streaming back in 2018 and has done the rounds of the biggest names in esports – courting NRG eSports, Public Enemy and 100 Thieves – all while keeping a devoted legion of fans entertained and enthralled.

Though he came into Fortnite off the back of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Minecraft and Ark: Survival Evolved, it has been Epic’s battle royale that helped him make his name. A series of Dreamhack wins and long-time Duos partner, BenjyFishy, have helped propel MrSavage to esports acclaim.

In October 2022, MrSavage bootcamped at Red Bull Gaming Sphere London along with Become Legends teammates Setty , Kami and Nebs in preparation for the FNCS Invitational. Check out more loadouts from a select group of the top EU players who were there.

01 MrSavage's build

For the final circle, MrSavage will aim to have:

Hammer Assault Rifle

Prime Shotgun

Sniper (Hunter Bolt-Action Sniper or Cobra DMR)

Any heals (Minis, Slupfish, Shield Kegs)

More heals! (“Like a big pot, or something”)

See his loadout, and find out how it complements his style of play, below...

02 What are the most important bits of your loadout and why?

The most important part of my loadout right now is my sniper – I’m always carrying a sniper if I find one on spawn. It’s all because of Storm Surge, a mechanic that activates when too many players survive in the moving circles in matches. If you hit one or two body snipes, or one head snipe, you can avoid Storm Surge and get way better positioning.

03 How does your loadout relate to your style of play?

I always play with a sniper when it’s available in the game, I think that’s why I’m so good at it. A lot of practise, you know? I’m not usually that much of an ‘aim player’, but because I’ve used the Fortnite snipers so much, I think I’ve just managed to pick up how it works, what makes it great, and how to use it better.

My ability to stay calm during tense situations is my biggest strength. You can’t practice that, it just comes to you. I’ve been through a lot of games, and I’m used to a lot of experiences, and I think I know what’s going to happen. Using a sniper is good during those situations, if you can keep cool.

04 What do you think is the most underrated bit of any loadout?

Maybe the Ranger Shotgun? In competitive, most people are using the Prime Shotgun – and that is good, for sure. But people sleep on the Ranger Shotgun, and if you get it in Purple or Gold, I think it’s really good compared to the Prime Shotgun.