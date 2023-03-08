Nathalie McGloin "I want motorsport to be accessible for disabled people" The Change I Want to See © Isis Boundy/Matt Ford

After a road accident aged 16, my life and outlook changed forever, but my determination to succeed never ceased.

I am a successful tetraplegic racing driver and race in a modified, hand-controlled Porsche against able-bodied men. Now, as founder of the charity Spinal Track, and as Disability and Accessibility Commission President with the FIA, I’m working relentlessly to make motorsport accessible for all.

Before my accident, I wasn’t into racing. I couldn’t have told you anything about Formula 1 or other categories. I’d just completed my GCSEs and was thinking about university; I was focused on enjoying my life and just being a teenager. That all changed after my accident.

“ This sport is for everyone

I was injured in a car crash when I was 16 and I broke my neck at level C6/7, which means I’m paralysed from the chest down with impaired finger function. I made a promise to myself that I would still do all the things that I had planned to do before the accident, going to university being one of them. My attitude changed, though; I wanted to make sure I was focused and I quickly became someone who was very goal-driven. Before my accident, I had a completely different outlook.

Your approach is always going to be different post-injury when you have a spinal cord injury. Planning becomes so necessary. Having a spinal cord injury takes away a lot of spontaneity. I couldn’t just be carefree anymore. Nevertheless, I went to Uni and I graduated with a degree in English.

© Isis Boundy/Matt Ford

My disability is irrelevant, and I’m racing against non-disabled people on the race track

My first season in motorsport as a racing driver was in 2015 and in 2016 I decided to start my own charity – Spinal Track – with my husband, Andrew. We wanted to give people the same opportunity I had. We set it up with our own track car and were running it out of our own pockets.

Fast forward to 2022 and we have three Golf GTI track cars, one Toyota GT86 car, two Toyota GT86 rally cars and one BMW E46 compact rally car. That’s a huge achievement for us. We run two days a month and see 100 disabled drivers through our programs every year. It’s something that I am hugely passionate about putting my time into, as are the drivers. Quite a few people with disabilities reach out to me, mainly to ask about how they can get into the sport; usually, I point them in the direction of Spinal Track. They can give it a go and if they enjoy it and want to take it further, the door is always open.

“ Behind the wheel of a racing car I just feel freedom

In 2018, I got my first outright race win during the Walter Hayes weekend at Silverstone. It was incredible. Behind the wheel of a racing car I just feel freedom. My wheelchair is in the pits, my disability is irrelevant, and I’m racing against non-disabled people on the race track.

Over the years, I’ve put a lot of pressure on myself, only recently have I worked out a way to release that pressure. I once thought that just the act of racing was never going to be enough for me, that podiums and fast lap times were the only things that mattered. That created huge pressure which started to prevent me from enjoying a lot of my racing.

At the first race of my season this year, I was in the holding grid and just looked around at the other cars. I asked myself, ‘what if this is enough? What if me racing in a male-dominated, able-bodied sport is enough?’. During that race at Brands Indy, I was two seconds faster than I have ever been on treaded tyres. Releasing that pressure definitely worked.

I’ve always been scared of failure which never helped. However, I learnt to use failure to my advantage and that’s a good position to be in because we don’t succeed all the time. The key is to see failure as a tool to make you stronger, rather than see it as a weakness. There’s not a finished product when it comes to mindset. A positive mindset is always great, but it can always be better and I’m continuing to work on that as I go during my season this year.

The creation of the FIA's Disability and Accessibility Commission has changed what it means to be a disabled person in motorsport

At the 2018 British Grand Prix at Silverstone, I presented Kimi Räikkönen with his third-place trophy on the podium. That was a huge statement to the world; people with disabilities like me are important and the FIA made sure that we were catered for in every aspect. Presenting Kimi with his trophy was one of the best days of my life and it’s a huge honour that I will treasure forever.

In 2018, I became the Disability and Accessibility Commission President with the FIA and I still hold this position today. My commission is responsible for the rules and regulations surrounding motorsport on a global level. Not only is holding this position a great honour, but it is something I’m hugely passionate about because it’s important in making sure that motorsport is accessible and continues to be accessible. The creation of this commission has changed what it means to be a disabled person in motorsport because now, we are recognised and catered for in a proper way. It has huge implications for disabled people’s value of themselves in the sport.

One of the big things that the Disability and Accessibility Commission has achieved is the Certificate of Adaptations. As a disabled driver, if you are competing in a homologated car – a car which runs to very strict regulations whereby you can’t change anything – making changes, even putting a bolt in the transmission tunnel, would void the homologation. Disabled people have to adapt the car to suit their disability, so we developed the Certificate of Adaptations, where an external company will assess controls in terms of sporting and safety aspects. Once approved, this certificate will sit alongside the homologation papers, allowing that disabled driver to compete on the same terms as a non-disabled driver.

Another huge achievement – which is more personal to me outside of racing – is the independent floor-to-chair transfer I completed during lockdown. For someone with my level of injury, that is quite an achievement.

“ My next goal is to create an all-disabled race team

I take great inspiration from people who are close to me who have gone through adversity. It’s also amazing to see females doing incredible things in male-dominated sports and I take great inspiration from them, too. Females who aren’t afraid to show vulnerability – that’s what makes us human.

Now, my next goal is to create an all-disabled race team and for another disabled person to join my team so that we can go racing together. I want other disabled people to know that if you want to follow your dreams in motorsport – whether that be as a driver, official, mechanic or journalist (the list is endless) – that the people already existing in this space, like me, will always give you advice and guidance where you need it. My goal is for every aspect of motorsport to be as accessible as possible for disabled people with no closed doors; I want all of them to be open because this sport is for everyone.