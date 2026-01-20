Natural Selection Tour Ski is coming back bigger and better

After five years of waiting and hoping, 2025 marked the official debut of freeskiing in snowboard legend Travis Rice 's groundbreaking Natural Selection Tour . The NST has become a benchmark for progression, creativity and jaw-dropping moments – and freeskiing's debut in the series was no different.

With famed filming location, Priority 1 at Eleven’s Winterlake Lodge outside Anchorage, Alaska, selected as the venue for the inaugural NST Ski, it instantly became one of the most intense event venues ever. There, eight of the best all-mountain freeride and freestyle skiers putting down the most exciting and memorable contest runs of all time with France's Manon Loschi and New Zealander Craig Murray leaving as the inaugural NST Ski champions.

Now, NST Ski is back for it's second season of competition and following the lead of the snowboard contest, it's getting a format overhaul that will take the contest to the next level.

First, NST Ski is expanding to include a qualifying round before the winner-takes-all final and just like in the snowboard series, the all-new first stage will be called Super Sessions. Instead of the DUELS fomat of previous years, the Super Sessions update introduces a more collaborative, session-style competition to deliver more excitement for viewers and riders. Find out more below.

Markus Eder on his way to a debut Natural Selection Ski podium © Leslie Hittmeier/Natural Selection Tour/Red Bull Content Pool

01 What is Super Sessions

As riders progress through the Super Session held Palisades Tahoe in California, United States, the winner will earn spots to compete in the final at the YETI Natural Selection Alaska. The world's best all-mountain freeskiers will come together for the crowning of a men's and women's champion after the last day of live competition back in Alaska.

02 What to expect

Unlike in the snowboard series, both the men and women will compete at the same time and place in Palisades Tahoe. Eight invited skiers, four men and four women, have been selected by by the all-star Natural Selection Ski Advisory council, made up of Chris Benchetler, Michelle Parker , Markus Eder , Mike Douglas, Candide Thovex, Sammy Carlson and Kristi Leskinen.

Expect more incredible backcountry riding like this in Palisades © Leslie Hittmeier/Natural Selection Tour/Red Bull Content Pool

Competitors will drop into Tahoe’s technical and feature-rich terrain, showcasing creativity, style and progression on natural features. At the end of the Super Session, the top man and woman will punch their ticket to Alaska with the results revealed live on the exclusive Red Bull TV broadcast on Tuesday, March 17 .

Where is it happening?

Palisades Tahoe, California, USA

Palisades Tahoe, formerly known as Squaw Valley, is an iconic location in the freeskiing movement and provides an ideal setting for the debut NST Ski Super Sessions. Known for steep faces, technical zones, cliffs and natural transitions shaped by deep snowpacks, the resort has long been a proving ground for progressive big-mountain skiing. Its terrain rewards creativity and commitment, just what Super Session format promotes and the ethos of Natural Selection.

The Palisades winners will be heading to Alaska for the NST Ski final © Chad Chomlack/Natural Selection Tour/Red Bull Content Pool

03 Who's competing in Palisades Tahoe?

The athlete roster includes a handful of Tahoe's best up-and-comers alongside top talent from Canada and Europe.

On the women's side of the contest, first up is Switzerland's Elisabeth Gerritzen, a Freeride World Tour Champion known for fluid skiing and smart decision-making in complex terrain. Next is Indy Boyer, part of a new generation of Tahoe's brightest freeskiers, who brings a modern freestyle perspective to big-mountain lines. Then there's Ana Eyssimont, the American reigning Queen of Corbet's and a film project veteran based out of Utah. Last up is the third American in the field, Hannah Epsteyn. She's the youngest competitor in the group and the reigning Freeride World Tour Junior champion who's another Palisades local and will put her home field advantage to work.

The men's field will feature Canadian Teal Harle, a two-time Olympian and X Games medalist who's pushing his freestyle-based background into backcountry competition. American champion Connery Lundin is the veteran of the field and as a Palisades local he knows this terrain better than anyone. Next is Jonah Williams, a skier based in the famed Powder Mountain, Utah, who's widely regarded as one of freeskiing's most creative talents with a deep bag of tricks just looking for natural features. Finally, there's Montana-native Parkin Costain, known for his impressive film parts in consequential terrain and was a finalist for Male Skier of the Year at the 2025 IF3 Awards.

04 NST Ski 2025 highlights

