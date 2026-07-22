There are players capable of turning a match on its head. And then there’s Nico Williams , one of those footballers who seem capable of changing everything with a burst of speed, a dribble or a decision made in a fraction of a second.

The Navarrese footballer has just added a new chapter to a career that shows no signs of slowing down. After an unforgettable summer representing Spain, Nico has once again demonstrated that he belongs to that generation of players capable of defining an era thanks to their talent, their personality and a forward-thinking approach to the game .

¡Campeones! © Albarto Nevado La calle con Nico Williams © Gianfranco Tripodo Nico por todo lo alto © Albarto Nevado

A story that began long before football

Before becoming one of the great stars of European football, Nico’s story began with that of a family who left Ghana in search of a better future. His parents undertook a long journey to Spain in the hope of providing new opportunities for their children, an effort that remains very much alive today in the way Nico approaches life and sport.

Raised in the San Jorge neighbourhood of Pamplona, he grew up alongside his brother Iñaki, sharing the same passion for the ball and the same philosophy: to work hard every day to earn the next opportunity . That combination of humility, hard work and ambition remains one of his greatest strengths.

Felicidades, Nico Williams © Red Bull

Playing without fear

From his early days in Pamplona to establishing himself among the elite with Athletic Club , Nico has built his career without compromising what makes him unique. His pace is evident, but behind every run down the wing lies a rare confidence to take risks when the game demands it.

It is this bold and creative style of play that has made him one of the most game-changing players on the international stage. He is always ready to take on defenders, seek out one-on-one situations and provide solutions when the team needs them most.

Williams is extremely proud of his Basque roots © Alberto Nevado/Red Bull Content Pool

Growing with every challenge

Every season has marked a step forward. Greater prominence, more responsibility and an ever-increasing influence both at his club and with the Spanish national team.

Far from resting on his laurels, Nico continues to develop. His reading of the game, his ability to link up with teammates and his maturity on the pitch have complemented physical qualities that have set him apart since his early years as a professional.

Red Bull Energy Drink Learn more

That constant growth has paid off. The latest team success with Spain confirms the extraordinary form the Navarrese winger is in and cements his place amongst the great names of European football.

Nico Williams was a vital member of the Spain team that won Euro 2024 © Gianfranco Tripodo/Red Bull Content Pool

A style that inspires

Beyond the results, Nico embodies an approach to the sport rooted in courage . In daring to attempt that dribble one more time. In asking for the ball when the pressure is at its highest. In enjoying the game even under the greatest pressure.

It is a philosophy that connects naturally with an innate winning spirit: pushing boundaries, believing in oneself and turning every challenge into an opportunity for further growth.

Nico’s philosophy was recently brought to life in the Red Bull Rey del Barrio, a 4v4 football tournament devised by the player himself, in which players from across the country took part.

Campeones de Red Bull Rey del Barrio © Gianfranco Tripodo / Red Bull Content Pool

This is only just the beginning

With a career that continues to go from strength to strength and many challenges still ahead, Nico Williams continues to write his own story through talent, hard work and spectacular performances .

We’re celebrating this new milestone alongside one of our most brilliant athletes and eagerly await the next chapters in a career that promises to keep delivering unforgettable moments.

Congratulations, Nico!