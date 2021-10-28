"NIP are coming in hot": 'ec1s' gears up for Red Bull Home Ground

Clear your diaries: between 4-7 November, Red Bull Home Ground is back with a vengeance, and it comes at a fascinating time in the VALORANT calendar.

Fast approaching the end of the game’s season, it's one of the final chances for pro teams to head home with serious silverware and build momentum for next year. Meanwhile, in the case of Team Liquid, Acend and the latest Masters winners, Gambit Esports, it would prove a hell of a boost ahead of their trip to VALORANT Champions in December.

But for now, all eyes are firmly on Red Bull Home Ground, a unique tournament boasting a Home & Away format that places major emphasis on map picks, strategy and game knowledge. It's broadcast live from the Red Bull Gaming Sphere in London from November 4th.

Fifteen of the best EMEA-based teams have been invited to compete at the event along with one qualifier – and it’s through that exact process that Swedish esports organisation Ninjas in Pyjamas (NIP) have found themselves entering the group stages of the tournament. What's more, they fancy their chances.

Here, Adam “ec1s” Eccles explains the team's journey through qualifying, his thoughts on how to tackle new map Fracture, the state of the meta, and what NIP are looking to prove against some of the best teams in the world...

Adam “ec1s” Eccles of Ninjas in Pyjamas © Ninjas in Pyjamas

Congratulations on qualifying! You knocked out Fire Flux and LDN UTD ran you fairly close in the final. It wasn’t the easiest path...

"Thank you! It certainly wasn't the cleanest run ever and that comes down to us facing good opponents and not playing up to our own standards. But, qualifiers will never be easy, especially in VALORANT. It’s just how the game is. However, I am happy that even when the team isn’t playing great, we are still able to win games."

What have you guys been doing to prepare?

"One of our daily goals in practise is to make sure that we can start hot and not be an old rusty, cold, engine that takes time to warm up before being able to run at 100%."

What does taking part in Red Bull Home Ground mean to you?

"It feels good. We have a point to prove and doing it the hard way – coming through the open qualifier – is satisfying, and now we can focus on the big picture. Obviously, you set out to try and win every competition you play in and I honestly do believe that we are capable of doing that. We can beat anyone on our day."

Any grudges you’d like to try and settle in the tournament?

"I wouldn't say [that] but I do believe the boys have something to prove. They’ve been under difficult circumstances in recent months due to the injuries with Ex6TenZ. Having to practise and compete with stand-ins has been difficult for them. However, now we have had time to prepare and are ready to show people that Ninjas in Pyjamas are coming in hot for 2022 with a good performance at Red Bull Home Ground."

Ninjas in Pyjamas will be looking to put rival teams to the sword © Ninjas in Pyjamas

Have you got your eyes on the teams that qualified for Champions – Gambit, Acend and Team Liquid – as scalps you'd like to take?

"Well, Gambit are the current world champions, but honestly, I don’t really care who we play. I want to beat every team. I don’t think the teams that are going to Champions will care if we do beat them, because, at the end of the day, I’m going to be watching them play that event from home [laughs]."

This will be the first chance to see a lot of top teams on Fracture. You secured qualification on the map. How are you feeling about it in pro play?

"The map plays like no other. You have to be super proactive and I believe a lot of pro teams will have different takes on how to approach the map. I feel like it can make for some very interesting games."

Would you say that Fracture rewards those that are overtly aggressive then?

"Potentially at the start, yes, as people are still learning and understanding the map, so there can be gaps in people’s rounds that can be exploited. But, over time, I believe the smartest teams with the best reactions and rotations will be the best on this map."

How do you think the meta is settling right now? Obviously, Jett is everywhere...

"Jett can be picked on every single map and have an insane impact. The agent is a 100% must-pick in the current state of the game."

Watch the action at Red Bull Home Ground on Twitch or YouTube © Red Bull

Do you expect any other big releases soon? Will we see Yoru coming out at some point?

"Team Liquid is trying to bring in a bit of a double operator setup, which is something new for VALORANT at least. I wouldn’t say Yoru will come in until there is another buff. He is still viable and we have tried him in the past, but there are just better and more consistent agents available at the moment."

In qualifying you had a lot of success with Astra. Why do you think she's working so well for you over, say, Viper?

"I think the agent suits what I'm good at. It is very versatile and definitely an agent that I am comfortable to play on my own in both attack and defence. Astra is solid on every map, honestly, but for certain maps, Viper is more meta and as the controller main I take over that role. I feel my play mechanics are better with Astra and I am able to enable myself more on the attack sides."

It’s the debate that won’t go away – Phantom or Vandal?

"Vandal. All day. 100% comfortability counts for a lot in this game, especially with all of the variables. Although I don't think there is a 'better' gun – they both have their pros and cons and their shooting styles can suit some people better than others."

Red Bull Home Ground will take place from November 4 to November 7. The action will be broadcast live on twitch.tv/redbull and YouTube .