How to finish the world's hardest off-road bike races

Unless you've been living under a rock for the last few years, you'll have noticed a wave of ultra-endurance races sweeping their way across the cycling calendar. Spearheaded by legendary events like the Transcontinental Race and Race Across America, cyclists are now taking the step up from your standard sportives and Gran Fondos, and are instead opting to push their bodies to the brink in races that can span days, countries and (in some cases) continents.

But for those who really want to push the limits of what is physically possible, it's time to take things off-road. Although races such as the Silk Road Mountain Race and GBDuro fall under the same bracket as their road-based cousins, off-road ultra-endurance events carry a very different set of considerations – from kit and equipment to nutrition and pre-race training. The key thing to be aware of is that the margin of risk and unpredictability is far higher with an off-road event due to the remote and difficult terrain involved – and because of that you need to be more self-sufficient than ever.

James Hayden getting stuck in at 2019's Silk Road Mountain Race © James Hayden

James Hayden is someone who knows this more than most. The two-time Transcontinental Race winner (2017 and 2018 editions) made the switch to off-road ultra-endurance cycling in 2019, finishing 4th at his debut Silk Road Mountain Race – a 1,711km race through Kyrgyzstan that packs in 31,190m of elevation gain and is often touted as the hardest bike race in the world.

Ahead of competing at the Atlas Mountain Race 2020 (where he came home in a very respectable 2nd place), he reveals the biggest differences between prepping for road and off-road events, and what is required to finish races where you have to pack for all eventualities as well as respect the wild unpredictability of the terrain and the environment.

1. Your bike should be comfortable enough to ride day after day, whatever the terrain

James' Canyon Exceed SL rig for taking on the Silk Road Mountain Race © James Hayden

It goes without saying that for an off-road event you'll need to use a gravel or mountain bike, but there’s more to consider than that. For James, the key thing is ensuring comfort.

“You should do everything you can to boost comfort in an off-road event,” he says. “Riding long hours day after day on rocky, lumpy terrain takes a toll on your joints and sense of overall comfort on the bike. The constant bumps and impacts add a huge amount of physical fatigue, but it also wears on you mentally when you’re uncomfortable on the bike."

He adds that, while on the road you can get away with sacrificing comfort for speed or aerodynamics, you will soon come a cropper if attempting a similar tactic when tackling rough off-road trails: “I ran front suspension and used a more padded saddle at Silk Road than I would normally, and would do both again without question. Comfort was vital for my getting through it."

2. Getting the best kit possible could save your life

Due to the racing's rough nature, you can expect a lot of mechanicals © James Hayden

Any ultra-endurance race requires you to be self-sufficient, but being able to look after yourself in a remote mountain range is very different to doing so through developed European countries.

This adds another layer to the planning of a route, with it necessary to consider topography and exposure to the elements on top of everything else. “If you’re at high elevation, even in summer, it’s going to be cold, and it may even snow,” says James. “In Kyrgyzstan [at the Silk Road Mountain Race], it was -10°C quite often and you need proper mountaineering kit for that.”

This is something you shouldn’t skimp on or worry too much about the weight of, as conditions can be life-threatening without adequate gear.

3. Pack enough supplies to survive 24 hours

Although picturesque, you might not see a shop for more than 24 hours © James Hayden

The need to carry those few extra pieces of kit when racing through a remote Asian mountain range extends to the need to be prepared for everything right down to the food you take with you.

Due to the outback nature of off-road races, James recommends carrying supplies that can last you a full 24 hours: “You’re never too far from a source of food during a road event and can gamble on carrying just emergency nutrition, but you could go days without seeing a sign of humanity when you go off-road.”

His preference on the Silk Road Mountain Race was freeze-dried food, which he reheated on a stove – something he’d never consider for a road event, where a café or shop is more likely to pop up en route.

“[Cooking on a stove] was just as quick as finding a shop and buying something, and it meant I could actually carry high-quality, nutritious food that would fuel me better, rather than risking low-quality ride fuel from a shop or village.

“It’s also overlooked what a mental boost it provides when you can get a hot meal inside you, especially if you’re in harsh conditions – hence why I took the stove.”

4. Train to be off your bike as much as on it

Be prepared to carry your kit as well as ride it © Karl Booth

For his road pursuits, James would often spend up to 40 hours per week training, combining long sessions in the saddle with off-bike conditioning. While the duration was similar when preparing for an off-road event, there were distinct differences with how he was using his time.

“A key thing that many people overlook with an off-road event is how much of the terrain is unrideable,” explains James. This translates to pushing or even carrying a potentially heavy bike for prolonged periods over tough, demanding terrain. And with that added physical toll comes the need for some focused off-bike training.

He started doing strength training – push-ups, pull-ups, squats – to be able to cope with the sections where he’d literally be dragging himself and his entire biking rig to the line. These exercises had the added benefit of making him a bit more robust.

“Riding on the road is very linear – it’s all in one plane of motion,” says James. “Off-road riding means you’re handling the bike around obstacles and are moving around a lot more in general, so it’s a lot more stressful on your joints and limbs. As a result, you need more overall strength, hence the need for off-bike work. Also, the low cadence grinding over rocky ascents puts a lot of stress on the knees during events like Silk Road, so exercises like squats and lunges can help build the resilience to tolerate it and not get injured."

When it comes to the on-bike training, he takes a similar approach for both a road and off-road event and focuses on developing a big base of endurance riding. But James feels that signing up to some warm-up races, or performing some simulation rides involving back-to-back days on the trail or gravel is key for an off-road challenge.

“I think it’s almost essential to get some preparation events in before your A-race,” says James. “It helps build the strength and ability that you need. I did the six-day Highland Trail 550 before the Silk Road to help me prepare.

“You’re not all that likely to be able to do back-to-back long days of training on a mountain bike in your normal routine unless you live somewhere very remote."

A simulation ride or warm-up race also helps you ‘practice’ for the weather as well as the riding, James explains. “The kit is so important to off-road events, and you need to test it out somewhere that will provide it a suitable challenge.”

5. Know the course like the back of your hand

If you have a mountain pass to tackle, it's best to not do it in the dark © James Hayden

While the pacing strategy of starting steadily and finishing strong is the same for both types of events, you need to have quite a fixed schedule with an off-road event, warns James.