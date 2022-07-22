Watch Video3 min
See Brandon Semenuk and Kade Edwards ride in perfect harmony in Parallel ll

Watch the four-time Red Bull Rampage champion and the UCI World Cup racer glide side-by-side in this long-awaited sequel.
Written by Ben Osborne
The wait is over. Brandon Semenuk's landmark 2019 edit, Parallel, now has a second coming. Where that film saw him party ride with stylish MTB hero Ryan 'R-Dog' Howard, this time the Canadian chooses the dynamic Kade Edwards as his MTB dance-partner on the slopes of British Columbia.
It was a crazy experience; we worked from 8am till late every day. It was just a full work of art. I watched it all fall into place.
Kade Edwards
Parallel II builds on the speed and slick artistry of the first film, where director Rupert Walker captured Semenuk and Howard weaving their way down a dual slalom track in central California, ducking and diving their way between the oak trees, pursued by a drone.
This time out, Edwards joins for a moody and jaw-dropping, one-of-a-kind course that twists through a burnt forest in deepest Canada. According to the Yorkshireman, shooting Parallel II was very full-on.
"It was a crazy experience," says Kade. "Brandon's so good – he's like an alien.
"I was there for 10 days, and we spent nine days filming. We worked from 8am till late every day. It was just a full work of art. I watched it all fall to place. We didn’t stop.
"We worked together nicely, and I learned hard work takes you all the way. Now the film is out I'm so stoked and blown away."
