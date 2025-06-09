Red Bull Peach Samba
Red Bull Peach Samba Mocktail Recipe

Smooth vanilla notes mingle with fresh lime and coconut syrup, creating a samba dance of tropical flavour. It’s all finished with Red Bull Summer Edition for a smooth, peachy finish.
Ingredients

Coconut Syrup - 20ml
Lime Wedges - Half Lime
A Dash of Vanilla Extract
Red Bull Summer Edition White Peach
Garnish: Desiccated Coconut & Fresh Peach Slice

How to Make a Peach Samba Mocktail

  1. Gently muddle the lime wedges in the glass.
  2. Add all ingredients except Red Bull Summer Edition to the glass
  3. Fill half the glass with cubed ice and churn together gently
  4. Top the glass with cubed ice, finish with Red Bull Summer Edition, and stir until gently combined
  5. Garnish with a fresh peach slice and a pinch of desiccated coconut on its flesh
