Ingredients
Coconut Syrup - 20ml
Lime Wedges - Half Lime
A Dash of Vanilla Extract
Garnish: Desiccated Coconut & Fresh Peach Slice
How to Make a Peach Samba Mocktail
- Gently muddle the lime wedges in the glass.
- Add all ingredients except Red Bull Summer Edition to the glass
- Fill half the glass with cubed ice and churn together gently
- Top the glass with cubed ice, finish with Red Bull Summer Edition, and stir until gently combined
- Garnish with a fresh peach slice and a pinch of desiccated coconut on its flesh