Pedro Burns has had a talent for riding bikes since day dot. Given his first bike as a toddler, he was just three years old when he took the stabilisers off his first bicycle. Now 22, the Chilean enduro mountain biker has stood out in every competition and discipline he's participated in, both at home and abroad. Not only is Burns the undisputed champion of the Chilean national enduro championship, since 2019 he's managed to ride himself into the top 20 at the Enduro World Series.

Kicking up a dust storm © Jean Louis de Heeckeren/Red Bull Content Pool

Now riding for the Trek Factory Racing team, Burns jumped on a call from his home in Santiago, Chile to discuss his amazing new MTB Raw video above, his home-country influences and his tireless approach to becoming a better rider. Here’s what makes him the fastest thing to come out of Chile and one of the best enduro riders in the world.

1. He's been doing this since before he can remember

"I started riding bikes as early as I can remember," Burns recalls. "I love many things about riding bikes: the adrenaline, the fear. I love the places that riding bikes takes you and the people you meet. For me, if I don't ride for a few days, I start feeling like I haven't ridden in a very long time. I love the feeling of being free and being one with the bike.

"I love the feeling of being free," says Burns of mountain biking © Jean Louis de Heeckeren/Red Bull Content Pool

"When enduro stared getting big in Chile a few years ago, I realised it was my discipline. I turned full time to enduro and put all my energy into it. I got good results in the Junior ranking and then started to get good results in the overall ranking. I went on to ride in the Enduro World Series and did OK. Everything went in the right direction."

2. He has 14 years of racing experience

"I knew straight away that I liked to race. Some people love to just ride bikes, but I also consider myself a racer. My first race, I was at maybe eight years old. It was a cross country race. I started and never stopped," recalls Burns.

Pedro Burns's GoPro run

"I still feel nervous before a race, but not as much as when I was younger. I think I'm getting used to it, even though I’m racing in bigger races now. I've learned how to deal with nerves and excitement. Now, I feel like nerves help me before the races. When I feel nervous, I know there's something there I can use to help me perform."

3. He's repping his country

"Along with Red Bull, I've been thinking about making a video for a while, but I had to wait for the right time," he says. "I was really excited to make the video and very involved in choosing the three different locations. The first spot is up in the mountains, over 3,300m high. It's really dry and rocky. Then we went to Valparaíso, a famous port on the Chilean coast. It's an iconic place in Chile, really vibrant with colourful graffiti. The last spot is in the south of Chile and very green. It's a great representation of the country.

Valparaiso is an iconic, colourful part of Chile © Jean Louis de Heeckeren/Red Bull Content Pool

“Chile is really long, so if you go from the mountains to the ocean and from north to south you have a lot of contrast and different kinds of riding, which is why we decided to do this on the project – to show the different kinds of riding in Chile. I don't have a favourite moment yet, though. I think every spot has something different and something special in terms of the shots and the experience of filming in different areas."

4. He's had a pro mindset all along

"I used to consider myself a professional rider when I was at school, even though I was only training once a week," Burns says. "When I was in my last year at school, I realised that I wanted to do this for the rest of my life and that I was going to try to make this my job and take it as far as possible. I started training as hard as I could and three years ago I started to ride for Trek Factory Racing. Since then, everything has gone turbo.

The making of with Pedro Burns and crew

"A few years ago, I got a WhatsApp message from Red Bull Chile saying they wanted to meet me. I thought it was a joke, but I had the meeting and knew Red Bull had their eyes on me. That was another motivation to do better. Three years after that, I won the Chilean national championship and when I was on the podium Red Bull announced I'd just become a sponsored athlete, which surprised me. That was two years ago and it's been an amazing experience."

Pedro Burns © Pedro Burns

5. He's spearheading a movement

"Mountain biking is growing really really fast in Chile and South America as a whole," Burns explains. "A lot of people ride bikes now, especially enduro. The last five years have seen it blow up. I think enduro is popular because it's a great mix between downhill action and jumps, but also pedalling up and sharing good moments with a friend.

Pedro Burns way up high on a wallride © Jean Louis de Heeckeren/Red Bull Content Pool

"There are a few great spots in and around Santiago to mountain bike. I have my own trails in a fairly empty part of the city, but if I go to a popular spot now wearing my Red Bull helmet, everyone says 'Hello, Pedro', so I've really noticed how mountain biking is growing. There are a lot of good riders here. I look up to riders like Felipe Agurto (a really fast young rider) and Antonio Leiva (current Downhill Master A2 World Champion), who I grew up admiring and now sometimes ride with. They've become good friends and are definitely riders to check out."

6. He trains for every discipline

"In a normal week, my trainer sends me a plan taking into account races I'm training for. I normally do gym training two or three times a week," he says. "Monday is my rest day and then I have downhill sessions, enduro sessions, road bike rides, sprints and then three times per month I try to do sprints on a BMX track. It's a complete and mixed training regiment involving gym, road bike, downhill and mountain biking. It's also constantly changing. Right now, I'm just at home doing exercises here. I built my own turbo trainer, so I'm trying to keep in shape and be ready for when everything returns to normal."

Pedro trains for all terrains © Jean Louis de Heeckeren/Red Bull Content Pool

7. Cycling is everything