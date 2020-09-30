Brittany Peterson and Cody Lind are something of an ultra running power couple. Both are regulars at some of the toughest long-distance running races in the world and have recorded some impressive results along the way – Peterson finished second at 2019's Western States 100 , while Lind won this year's six-day Coastal Challenge stage race.

With their summer racing schedule cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic, they decided to shift their focus to a new challenge – a supported Fastest Known Time (FKT) attempt on Minnesota’s 300-mile Superior Hiking Trail (SHT).

The elevation profile is a constant jagged line, like a heartbeat – it’s never flat Brittany Peterson

Gnarly, rocky and rutted, the SHT travels through forest terrain as it links up eight state parks in Minnesota and hugs the north shore of Lake Superior. The route follows rolling ridgelines and features steep climbs and descents that, although short, accumulate an unrelenting 40,000ft of elevation gain and loss over the 300-mile distance. “The elevation profile is a constant jagged line, like a heartbeat – it’s never flat,” explains seasoned skyrunner Peterson.

Peterson and Lind started their FKT attempt at 9am on June 17 at the trail’s Southern Terminus. Four days, 9 hours, 27 minutes and 18 seconds later, they finished, shaving 18 hours off the existing record to take a new Fastest Known Time and breaking the women’s record by more than two days.

But this was no run in the park. The couple battled 94 per cent humidity, soldiered on with trench foot and lost body fluid during their attempt. Here they reveal what it took to smash the SHT’s FKT.

Peterson got detailed with the planning

Aid stations were plotted so they could be as efficient as possible © Steven Peterson

Having grown up in Minnesota, Peterson was familiar with the SHT but used the Superior Hiking Trail Association’s data guidebook to dial into the details. “They do a really good job of making it super-easy with directions, step-by-steps, distances to campsites, and technical features, so I planned out aid stations for our crew, including the distance between each one and whether there was a trailhead parking lot, trying to keep it as efficient as possible for them to get from one place to another,” she explains. “I got pretty detailed with the tentative plan, but also knew that everything could totally go out of the window – and if it did it would be super-easy to use the guidebook to change our plans.”

They broke the 300 miles into five sections

Peterson and Lind all smiles at the start of their attempt © Steven Peterson

Rather than plan a pacing strategy, Peterson and Lind focused on mileage. “I broke the distance up into five 60-mile sections, so we didn’t really pay attention to pacing,” says Peterson. “We hoped the first day would be a 12-hour 100km, knowing there would be wiggle room because we anticipated that, by the end of the FKT, 100km would take 15 hours. In the end, because of the heat and humidity, the first 100km took us 13 hours.”

Aid stations crewed by Peterson’s family were set up at intervals of 5km-15km, and between each of the five 60-mile sections they had a window of between one and four hours to clean up, change and attempt to sleep.

They ran back-to-back mountain days to prepare

Fitness isn’t really your limitation – dealing with the mental side and the conditions and issues that come up in a 300-mile event is key Brittany Peterson

With two months to train after hitting ‘go’ on their FKT idea, the pair shifted their focus to maximising ‘time on feet’ through back-to-back runs in the mountains of Idaho where they live. “In the earlier phases, we were doing three 50km days in a row, but during our peak training we did two 12-hour days back to back, covering 100km the first day,” explains Lind.

Training took in some serious vertical gain, including an accumulated 3,000m (9,842ft) in their first 12-hour day alone. “We felt the cumulative fatigue the next day and slogged for a little bit but then got into it and felt okay,” adds Peterson. The couple agreed that further 12-hour back-to-back training days were unnecessary. “Fitness isn’t really your limitation – dealing with the mental side and the conditions and issues that come up in a 300-mile event is key,” she adds. “We both had the mental experience and therefore didn’t feel we needed to push beyond the two 12-hour runs.”

The gnarly terrain was unrelenting

A slight respite from the unrelenting terrain © Steven Peterson

Despite the couple’s vast experience of technical terrain, Lind describes the trail as “the most gnarly, rooted, rocky, gorgeous single track trail I have ever been on.” Due to the endless roots and rocks, getting into a rhythm proved almost impossible, making running frustratingly slow-going at times. “Further in, it was mentally draining how long the miles took,” says Peterson. “In the beginning, we had at least 15km between aid stations but by the end, we had barely over 5km, which took an hour! Even covering a tenth of a mile would take several minutes, which was really depressing. We just couldn’t move as fast on some of that gnarly terrain and that added to the mental struggles of how long it was taking.”

Their feet 'looked like brain tissue’

Lind suffered with trench foot during the attempt © Cody Lind/Brittany Peterson

Running with wet feet in socks for 20-plus hours a day on relentless, uneven ground led to serious foot issues, including bubble blisters, trench foot and sore pressure points. “Around mile 210, I had a huge blister on my heel, so we cut the heel off my shoe which helped,” says Lind, whose toenail turned purple and pus-filled after he accidentally kicked a rock. “Foot management was one of the biggest challenges of the FKT,” adds Peterson, whose feet were irritated from trench foot. “We’d take our shoes off and our feet would look like brain tissue.”

Peterson peed blood for six hours

I was ready to pull out at mile 60-70 because I was worried: should I be in hospital? Am I doing significant harm to my body? Brittany Peterson

At the start of the run, the weather was a scorching 90°F (32.2°C) with 94 per cent humidity. “At one point on day one, there were a couple of sections where we ran out of water, but I kept drinking my electrolyte mix. I was so hot and just dying for water, and I’m not sure exactly what happened, but I screwed up on how concentrated my electrolyte mix was,” she explains.

Her stomach ‘wasn’t great’ as she grabbed the four-hour sleep window after running for 13 hours, only to have the urgency to pee six times. “I could only go a bit and it was burning,” she remembers. Then, when she got up at 3am to run the next section, she threw-up and at the same time noticed she was peeing blood. “I was ready to pull out at mile 60-70 because I was worried: should I be in hospital? Am I doing significant harm to my body?”

Thankfully, after upping her pure water intake, this gradually eased as she hydrated. “But then I was having the urgency to pee where if I didn’t get my pants down in five seconds, I would pee my pants,” Peterson recalls. “I was joking: ‘nobody touch these shorts ever again!’”

They slept for less than eight hours in four-and-a-half days

Between each section, the duo retreated to their campervan with a window of between two and four hours before their next 60 miles started. “We wanted to maximise the hours we were sleeping, so we’d clean ourselves with a bunch of baby wipes, I’d change my kit and sleep in it so I didn’t have to get up any earlier,” explains Peterson who estimates they slept less than eight hours during the whole challenge. This led to a comedy hallucination in which she ‘saw’ their van 250 miles into the run.

Physically it was hard, but mentally it was tougher

The human body can do so much more than you realise, but the mental games that you go through for something like this are never-ending Cody Lind

“Mental strength was the biggest factor during this FKT,” says Lind. “The human body can do so much more than you realise, but the mental games that you go through for something like this are never-ending. Having to deal with the mental battles and creating ‘mini goals’ within each section was something that I was constantly doing.”

Their crew cooked corn dogs on their car engine

In training, the team’s go-to fuel included pot stickers (steam-fried dumplings) and pierogis, which they packed for the FKT alongside food such as rice and avocado balls and pizza rolls. “We brought calorie-dense real food that would be easy to eat, but I ended up wanting fast food,” says Peterson. “Our crew was amazing – they got me food from McDonalds, plus corn dogs which they cooked on the engine block of the car. I also had some salty backpacking meals that just brought me to life.”

They were hounded my mosquitos

Waterproofs were worn to keep mosquitos at bay © Steven Peterson

The further north they ran, the worse the mosquitos got. “They were just killing us when it wasn’t raining. It was warm but we both had our rain jackets on with our hoods over our heads to keep the mosquitos off,” says Peterson. “I remember running behind Cody and just seeing his upper leg welted from bites, and yes, mine looked the same. You know it’s bad when your first request at an aid station after 280-miles is more bug spray!”

They each went through seven pairs of kit

The trail went through cities as well as woodland © Steven Peterson

“We probably went through two, if not three, pairs of socks a day and closer to seven kits,” explains Peterson, who alternated between three pairs of trail shoes and three pairs of orthotics. Lind, meanwhile, switched twice between a pair of Scott Supertrac RC and a pair of Scott Supertrac Ultras.

Their crew lifted their spirits

The sight of their crew helped put a spring in the runners' steps © Steven Peterson