My Loadout: Pinq

Zachariah 'Pinq' Siddall has had a phenomenal 2022, racking up his first wins - and a lot of them. In Anas, he's also found a duos partner to help him rack up victories. Their biggest win was in the Gamers8 2022 - Zero Build, where the pair took home $125,000.

Pinq puts his recent successes down to his coach, BloodX, saying that if he could go back to the start of his career and tell himself anything, it would be to work with BloodX sooner.

I trained my aim for like an hour and a half every day for a few months and I got drastically better Pinq

In October 2022, Pinq bootcamped at Red Bull Gaming Sphere London along with MrSavage , Setty , Kami and Nebs in preparation for the FNCS Invitational. Check out more loadouts from the select group of top EU players who were there...

01 Pinq's build

For Pinq, the perfect hotbar for the final circle includes:

Golden Prime Shotgun

Golden Evochrome AR

6 x Chilli Chugs

6 x Normal Chugs

2 x Launchpads

Heals

See his loadout, and find out how it complements his style of play, below...

02 What are the most important bits of your loadout and why?

The Evochrome AR lets me break holes in things faster. That's a huge advantage when fighting people without one, that'll give you the edge for refresh kills - kills with the purpose of getting heals and materials. You get mats, you build big, you win the game. Boom!

03 How does your loadout relate to your style of play?

My biggest strength is that I'm well-rounded and I can play any role. I can play these roles to a good level. This is a good loadout for any situation and it means I'm ready to step up at a moment's notice.

The shotgun is good up close and the AR gives me the edge in close-range fights, especially with building. I practise a lot; I've played 12 hours a day for the last two years, and I've reviewed my vids every day. This means I've learnt all the mistakes I can make in each role, and the mistakes everyone else will make that I can take advantage of.

04 What do you think is the most underrated bit of any loadout?

Everyone's really sweaty. At the minute, I think people value everything. If this was for a year ago, maybe people wouldn't know about something like the harpoon. But now, when something comes out, everyone knows about it because everyone is playing the game and trying to be the best.