Hi, I'm Gareth. When I'm not being a parent and a house husband I am a photographer and writer in the games industry. So you might be surprised to learn that I was up until 2am last night, sat in Street Fighter V's training mode, getting soundly battered online while trying to learn a new character. That's what having fighting games as a hobby does for you...

Winner stays home: Gareth gets some practise in online © Sam Dutton

Maybe you make terrible choices like me and you want to – at the very least – translate all these hours of getting your ass beat into something positive. That's why I decided to take my obsession to the next level and try my hand at a real tournament. If you're on the fence about whether entering a tournament is for you, let me give you a sense of what it's like.

Winner Stays On is a London-based fighting game event organiser. I saw them advertise a local open tournament which was to be held at the Red Bull Gaming Sphere . This was the moment I decided I'd take the plunge. I took a deep breath, clicked ‘Buy ticket’, and immediately thought, ‘Oh no, what have I done?’

Entering the Red Bull Gaming Sphere

Rule the sphere © Mark Roe

The Red Bull Gaming Sphere is an arcade-style venue near Shoreditch High Street, almost hidden away down a side alley like a secret club and accessed via a small, unassuming metal door. I descended the staircase into a basement alive with the sound of dozens of fighting game setups. An excited, shouty audience told the tales of victories achieved and L's barely held: imagine the atmosphere of an old-school 90s arcade scene, but in a place that has actually been cleaned and not filled with the smoke of ten thousand cigarettes.

I won't lie, it's nerve-wracking to enter a place like this for the first time. There's a sense that you're making a statement by attending – you feel like you’re saying, "I know what I'm doing". The truth is that there are people of all skill levels at open events like this, and everyone's here for one reason: to play some fighting games. Once I found a free setup and sat down to play a few warm-up games, any trepidation melted away. A few exchanges of Twitter handles later, I'd made a bunch of new friends, all with a shared love of the FGC.

The battles begin

Tournaments are a great way to meet people, whether you're amateur or pro. © Mark Roe

My first set was against pro player Boltstrike – one of the best players in the country, and a competitor at Red Bull Kumite London this weekend – and I lost 0-2. Obviously. We had a friendly chat before and after the match and I immediately felt welcome in the scene. What was I nervous about? I'm not here to win EVO, I'm here to play a game I love and be around like-minded people. My second set was against a really nice fellow who was also a parent, so we exchanged a few gripes about parenthood… and I went on to lose 0-2 again. Prior to turning up, one reservation I had in the back of my mind was that maybe I was too old for this as a dad of two, but I was wrong. Fighting games are for everyone, there's a huge diversity in who they appeal to and you don't have to be a kid with an exceptionally large amount of free time on their hands to be a part of the scene.

I have always found the pros and clued-up players at these events to be welcoming and friendly. I'm not saying it's perfect, as the scene tends to attract a few egos (as would anything with a competitive element), but by and large, it's a diverse, accepting community, and tournament organisers are often keen to make your experience fun and comfortable. It's a privilege to play against the best players in the country, should you get drawn against them. I've been drawn against many pro players (and lost 0-2 to them of course) and the experience has always been positive and friendly.

This is how fighting games are meant to be played.

Fighting spirit

The FGC community is welcoming, so don't be afraid to get involved. © Mark Roe

Once you've been eliminated, you're free to play casual matches all night with others until the venue closes. It's honestly the most fun I've had going out, just playing loads of Street Fighter with different people, before taking a break to watch the last few matches of the tournament to see who comes out on top, cheering and shouting at the feats of skill and mind games you can only see at that elite level. It's like having a kickabout at a football stadium with the players before sitting in the stands to watch the match.

This is how fighting games are meant to be played. Just ask yourself, what's better? – guiltily glancing at the clock as it creeps past 2am while getting more and more salty at the increasing number of mistakes you're making in laggy online battles, or sitting around with like-minded people, laughing, shouting, all the while learning more about the game than you ever could at home by yourself?

Red Bull Kumite London kicks off this week , and will feature the very finest players in the world competing at Street Fighter V in person, for the first time in a very long time, at the Red Bull Gaming Sphere . Online tournaments have filled the hole, and event organisers around the world have done everything in their power to put together COVID-friendly tournaments that have entertained us this past year, but the return to an offline event is going to be really special. If you want to get a taste of that offline atmosphere, I recommend that at the very least you catch the top eight players and the grand final on Twitch.

Post-COVID, when things return to something resembling normality, and depending on your personal circumstances, I would recommend going to your local tournaments. Once things are up and running again the scene will really need your support, and it would be a great time to see a load of fresh faces growing the scene. Don't be afraid to get involved, I promise you'll have a riot.

Remember: it's not about how good you are, it's about how passionate you are. And trust me, you're not getting to the final, so relax. When it comes to fighting games, this is the one time you should jump in without thinking too hard about it.

