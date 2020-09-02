Project CARS 3 is finally here – which is great news for fans of Slightly Mad Studios' sim racer – but bad news if you are, perhaps, more prone to crashing into barriers, other cars, and sometimes even the road itself in your quest to avoid last place.

However, Project CARS 3 has a few new features designed to make the sim experience more friendly to new players. For those of you more used to crashing into barriers than standing on podiums, a series of innovative Assist systems have been designed to take players from being relative novices to all-star racers.

Pete Morrish, Slightly Mad Studios' director of production, and marketing and esports manager Joe Barron have spoken to Red Bull about how these Assist systems work, and how it makes players into better racers.

Career Driver

Knowing how to make the most of Career progression is essential © Slightly Mad Studios

"We've got a few different ways of doing this in Project CARS 3," says Morrish. "We have a whole metagame system that is kind of chucked in on top of the central Career mode, and even that Career mode is something we didn't really have before.

"This time we've got a much more structured Career mode, which whizzes you around different highlights, and different race types, and different event types so you're getting to try everything and get a sense of what you like."

From the off, there's a wide range of different assists that can be tweaked to better control a players' experience on the road – whether that's from altering how a player uses their breaks and acceleration, to better guiding novice drivers with guidelines highlighting the best line they can take per course.

Taking Control

Pad players are looked after just as much as full-sim players © Slightly Mad Studios

The Project CARS franchise has long been a go-to for people with entire sim rigs, with VR headsets, steering wheels, or even the full sim-rig. For players looking to get into driving games with a considerably less expensive set-up, though, Slightly Mad Studios has you covered.

"When it comes to assistance things for gamepad players, they obviously are still there, but they're less intrusive now, and it's trying to make it so that the gamepad experience is more accessible, but also that the Assists within that are less of a crutch.

"And if you want to stay on the sofa with the gamepad, you can still wean yourself off the Assists and have that authentic experience. But then the most hardcore guys, the guys who really break through and want to move on to wheel as well, will have the impetus and the inspiration to do that this time as well. It should be cool."

Points Mean Prizes!

Project CARS 3 rewards more professional play with more XP © Slightly Mad Studios

But why try to better yourself – what motivation is there to slowly grow out of the Assists? There's the concept of XP, with players gaining a numerical representation of their own experience as they push forwards. There are a wealth of Assists in the game that should allow any player to sit down and play the game – but turning down Assists and pushing yourself to drive as close to "pure" as possible – will award you more experience, so you'll progress faster.

"So an example might be that with full traction control on, you would have a baseline XP reward as you achieve certain things," adds Morrish. "But if you dial back the traction control, so the computer, the AI is doing less of the controlling traction for you, you would benefit an XP multiplier off the back of that. So that's an example of a sort of thing that might change."