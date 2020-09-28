Here's everything you need to know about Sony's next-gen console, the PS5

Next-gen is so close now you can almost taste it. The first wave of pre-orders for both Microsoft's Xbox Series X (and S) and the PS5 have come and gone – more successfully for some than others, admittedly – and for many of us, November cannot get here quickly enough.

But if you're sitting on the next-gen fence and still can't decide to commit to either Microsoft or Sony's shiny new systems, here's everything you need to know about the PlayStation 5, from the release date to the tech specs, to have much room it'll take up on your media unit.

What's the PS5's release date?

Double trouble © Sony

Not long to go now. The PS5 – that's both the standard edition and the digital edition, which is the first Sony console not to feature a disc-drive for physical game discs – will be available in Australia, Canada, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, South Korea, and the US from November 12, 2020.

It rolls out for the rest of the world on November 19, 2020, which means those of us in the UK and Europe have to wait an additional seven days. It's not ideal, granted, but how badly the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted other industries… well, it could've been worst, right?

How much is the PS5?

It depends upon which flavour you go for – do you want the all-singing, all-dancing version with a disc drive or would you be happy to grab the digital edition which doesn't have one? – but the fully-featured system is retailing for the recommended price of £449.99, while the version without the disc-drive is on sale for £359.99.

Sony admits things "could have been a lot smoother" and says more stock will be made available "over the next few days", so if you weren't lucky securing a pre-order in the first tranche of sales, keep an eye out – more are on their way.

What kind of controller and accessories does the PS5 have?

Finger on the pulse © Sony

If you're looking to pick up an additional DualSense wireless controller – a must for couch co-op, as well as long sessions that may require a controller switch part-way through – it'll set you back around £59.99.

The new DualSense features haptic feedback – which means the rumble you'll feel when you play will adapt to the game you're enjoying – adaptive triggers that response to how hard you pull 'em, and a rebranding of the PS4's Share button that's now called Create. There's also a built-in microphone, too.

But that's not all. Sony is also releasing the premium wireless headset PULSE 3D, which features 3D audio, dual-hidden microphones with noise-cancelling technology, and a 12-hour battery life for a hefty £89.99.

There's also a first-party DualSense charging station for up to two controllers – that's selling for around £25 – and a Sony-own PS5 Media Remote, which also retails for £25. Finally, there's an HD camera available for £50.

The availability of some of the accessories is a little patchy right now, but keep checking back with your favourite retailer – Sony promises more pre-order stock will be released soon.

What does the PS5 look like?

The memes rolled out in earnest when gamers first saw the PS5 back in June. To some, it looks like a coffee machine. Others think it looks similar to a luxury hotel. Some compare it to a tower fan. Nature lovers, on the other hand, have compared ita number of things, from a duck's bill to the shillouette of a tall, if petite-eared, cat

However you'd describe it, though, it's clear Sony has taken a bold departure from its usual grey or black rectangle and developed something that players would be proud to have in their bedrooms and gaming rooms.

That said, it's a chunky thing. The PS5 stands tall at 390mm – that's a smidge under 40cm/15.4 inches – and is 260mm/26cm/10.2 inches deep and 104mm/10.4cm/4.1inches wide. This makes it the biggest home console we've ever seen, and quite a bit bigger than Microsoft's competing Xbox Series X.

What are the PS5's technical specs?

It still might fit in your TV unit. Honest © Sony

As for the tech specs? Here's what Sony says is under the hood of the PS5:

CPU: AMD Zen 2-based CPU with 8 cores at 3.5GHz (variable frequency)

GPU: 10.28 TFLOPs, 36 CUs at 2.23GHz (variable frequency)

GPU architecture: Custom RDNA 2

Memory interface: 16GB GDDR6 / 256-bit

Memory bandwidth: 448GB/s

Internal storage: Custom 825GB SSD

IO throughput: 5.5GB/s (raw), typical 8-9GB/s (compressed)

Expandable storage: NVMe SSD slot

External storage: USB HDD support (PS4 games only)

Optical drive: 4K UHD Blu-ray drive

Does the PS5 offer a disc-less digital-only edition?

It sure does. If you prefer downloading your games rather than buying them physically, pick up the digital edition – it's almost £100 cheaper than the version with the disc-drive.

What games will be exclusive on PS5?

Astro's Playroom © Sony

Several new games are heading to PS5, several of which will either be exclusive – or console-exclusive – to Sony's impressive new system. Here's what's scheduled to come so far:

Astro's Playroom

Demon's Souls

Destruction All-Stars

God of War (2021)

Gran Turismo 7

Horizon Forbidden West

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Project Athia

Rachet and Clank: Rift Apart

Returnal

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Stray