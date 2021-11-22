How fans help their favourite streamers be on top of their game

Have you ever wondered how support in the chat can affect your favourite streamer's state of mind?

Can they find their flow while the chat is popping? Does the support give them an edge, and how do they feel when the camera goes off?

I had thousands of people on my chat saying 'This kid's the best'. I just rode the wave. Jukeyz

Dr Matthew Barr is an academic at the University of Glasgow's Centre of Computing Science. "A lot of the scientific research into this area has focused on ‘ parasocial interaction’ , which is an inherently one-sided relationship between a performer and an unknown audience," he reveals. "However, there’s no doubt that the streamer is getting something out of this too – it feels good to get compliments, to get validation, as it releases a little dose of dopamine that our brain enjoys."

California streaming

One player who can certainly attest to that buzz is Liam ‘Jukeyz’ James , the Liverpool-based Call of Duty: Warzone sensation who remembers when he first felt the love in a major way: “One of my biggest career moments was winning Warzone’s Syndicate Sunday," he says of the 2020 event. "I wasn’t as known back then and I was doubting myself the whole way through the tournament, thinking, 'OK, we’ve won the EU side, but we’re not going to win the American side’ — and then we did. Suddenly big streamers were watching me and brought their viewers along, so I had thousands of people on my chat saying 'This kid's the best'. I just rode the wave."

Jukeyz at Red Bull Gaming Sphere London © Will Douglas / Red Bull Content Pool

Since that victory, which bagged his team $50,000, the Scouser’s confidence has skyrocketed. It's something he’s not been afraid to share with his fans, admitting that the safe space he's cultivated allows him to express self-belief in a way other elite competitors in the public eye cannot.

A streamer who is totally immersed in what they’re doing can enter a 'flow state', managing the chat while playing the game effortlessly Dr Matthew Barr, University of Glasgow

"I know that Trent Alexander-Arnold is the best right back in the world, for instance," says Jukeyz. "He’s got that vibe, he’s from where I’m from, and he must be sat there thinking he's the best as well, but it's a big risk for footballers to come out and say that, because if you lose a game the whole world feels like it’s coming down on you."

Last year, Trent played FIFA against Ryan Pessoa live on Twitch © Somethin' Else/Red Bull Media House

Crowd control

Like Trent , Jukeyz loves nothing more than playing in front of as many people as possible, believing the extra attention makes him more laser-focused: “When I have eyes on me I do get an edge, I love it," he says. "I never used to look at my numbers but now if I’m in a tournament and popping off I'll see the number jump from a couple of thousand to six or seven thousand. In my head I'm going, 'Just let me prove to them why I’m here and why I’m the best'."

Although Jukeyz has a combined following on Twitch and YouTube of 300,000, the size of that audience doesn't daunt him. He thinks of them as an extension of his own household, which may explain why he remains remarkably candid about his personal life on stream: “They’re like my family. I have a lot of people in the chat who come in every day who I see as friends, even if we don't talk outside of the stream. It’s natural to be honest, I’ll get into a vibe of opening up about my life and my opinion on things."

Revenge of the nerd

You might be surprised to learn that Jukeyz wasn't the most confident streamer when he first started out — not out of fear of what anyone in the online world would think, but rather his real life community: "The only thing I was nervous about was how people in Liverpool, my city, would look at me," reveals the 24-year-old. "Gaming has obviously changed over the years but if you were a gamer ten years ago you were seen as a nerd, and I always wanted to stay in and play COD, so I'd get called a hermit and stuff. That’s just how it was. But after a few years of getting into it properly, I was at a stage where I was like ‘I don’t care what you all think."

Jukeyz, sitting at the Red Bull Gaming Sphere © Red Bull

Let the good times flow

Dr Barr believes it’s quite possible for a streamer to chat to fans and operate at a high level during gameplay. “A streamer who is totally immersed in what they’re doing can enter what we call a 'flow state', the psychological term for being ‘in the zone’," he says. "In this state everything feels effortless, and you are totally focused on what you’re doing. It’s sometimes characterised as a merging of action and awareness, meaning that our actions become automatic and require little in the way of additional mental effort. So, a streamer in the flow state will be able to manage the chat while playing the game quite effortlessly.”

When I have eyes on me I do get an edge, I love it — let me prove to them why I’m here and why I’m the best Jukeyz

When Jukeyz is in the game, however, he’s in the game, preferring to park the chat and put all of his focus on Verdansk. A move that highlights a level of trust and respect between community and streamer which goes both ways: "The chat know that when I’m in a tournament I’m locked in, I’m in the zone,” he says. “Sometimes I have delays on so I’d be a minute late to the questions anyway. I’ll say ‘I’ll reply to you later – I’m locking in now,' and they respect that. Obviously newcomers are probably like, ‘Why’s this guy not talking to his chat?’ But that’s the risk I take."

His 300,000 followers to date aren't complaining – expect Jukeyz to keep riding the wave for a long time to come.

