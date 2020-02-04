Rachel Atherton remembers vividly the moment her Achilles tendon snapped while coming to the end of the course at the Les Gets World Cup six months ago.

No stranger to injury as a mountain-bike rider, it has been a painstaking and, at times, frustrating process to get back to the peak of her powers. Now edging her way back towards full fitness, the 32-year-old has set her sights on competing in the 2020 World Cup season-opener in Portugal on March 22 .

Ahead of her comeback, we spoke to the British rider and 39-time World Cup winner about her fear of getting back on the bike, the season ahead, wedding planning, and her new range of bikes.

Atherton started the 2019 season as the defending world champion © Jan Kasl/Red Bull Content Pool

A waiting game to get fit

For three months after snapping her Achilles, an injury that required immediate surgery, Atherton found herself in a cast, or protective boot, and on crutches. Used to being in the thick of training and competition, her return has been a slow process, but she's told herself to focus on the small victories.

"It's been frustrating waiting for the tendon to heal enough, so finally I can get back in the gym and start putting the weight on it to get the tendon strong," she explained. "The first time in the gym doing calf raises was really exciting. Being able to have improvement every few weeks is really motivating.

"It feels a long time until I can ride big jumps and race tracks, but every little goal you reach – being able to do a squat, being able to put the weight up in the gym – that's what you've got to focus on, each day and each week, and eventually you'll be ready and fit to ride and race."

Targeting a return at the World Cup opener

Throughout the rehabilitation process, Atherton has tried to use the World Cup opener at a new venue in Lousã, Portugal on March 22 as her target.

Whether that proves a realistic goal remains to be seen. As she put it, "I'm hoping that I'm going to be ready for the first World Cup. I've probably got six weeks until I'm back at full strength. That first World Cup is eight or nine weeks away, so it's going to be hard to be fully fit, riding fast and remembering how to race a mountain bike.

"I've been off my bike for a long time. I'm definitely pushing for it and we’re going to do everything we can to get there and be fast. If I don’t make it, it's going to be the next race. Either way, I'm going to be stoked to be back on the bike, watching races, seeing what happens this year."

Atherton's last win came in Andorra last July © Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

The fear factor of being back in the saddle

Despite all her achievements on the bike, Atherton's return with a simple ride close to home was far from straightforward. Understandably, she was nervous at causing damage to what has proved a nasty injury.

Her first outing on two wheels was courtesy of her mother's eMTB and, so accustomed to going fast, it was a notably slower affair.

"Getting back on the bike for the first time was pretty scary," she admitted. "You feel so nervous all the time to do something. It's really tentative and slow, but just getting out on the bike in the mountains and fresh air – freedom at least – it's just amazing."

Atherton hopes to be ready to race the opening World Cup round © Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

What to look out for in 2020

While her focus is solely on getting herself in shape for another punishing World Cup campaign, Atherton is relishing competing again against her rivals.

Naming Marine Cabirou, Tahnée Seagrave , Myriam Nicole , Tracey Hannah and Vali Höll as riders to watch out for, Atherton thinks 2020 could be the best season yet for women's downhill.

"I think it's a good calendar," she said. "The new stop in Lousã is an amazing track. Everyone goes there for pre-season training, so everyone's really excited to have that track. It's steep, technical and super fun.

"I quite like having a big gap between races, because it can mix things up. If you're doing really well and there's a big gap, you know people are training to keep up, and if you're doing terribly you can readjust and get faster, so it really makes it quite an interesting year."

Atherton thinks the 2020 season could be the most competitive yet © Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

The schoolgirl taking on the slopes

The dominant force of the junior ranks, Vali Höll, enters the elite ranks alongside the likes of Atherton for a first full season in 2020. The Austrian teenager will double-up her school studies while trying to beat the world's best.

Of downhill MTB’s rising star, Atherton said, "She has a good head on her shoulders. She knows what she's doing. She knows this first year in elite she really wants to focus on school and she's taking her time. But I know that she wants to win, so I won't be surprised if she wins one or two World Cup races.

"I think it's going to be a good year. She can’t put too much pressure on herself, because she has a long career ahead of her. She says she wants to go slow and finish, but if she's racing, she wants to win, the same as everybody, so it's going to be good to see."

From the start ramp to walking down the aisle

As well as targeting a competitive return, Atherton has a dual focus, with an impending wedding following her New Year's Day engagement to Olly Davey.

Asked if it was more stressful waiting on the start ramp for a World Cup downhill or planning for a tying the knot, she said it was no contest. "I think planning a wedding is probably going to be more stressful than racing, because I've done racing before, but I've never got married before."

Rachel Atherton took the win at Fort William on board her Atherton bike © Sven Martin

The launch of Atherton bike range

Atherton Bikes have launched this year , with the biking family's own wheels hitting the roads and trails in 2020. That project, alongside brothers Gee and Dan , has given a different focus during her rehab, but also provided a tricky balancing act when previously fit and racing.