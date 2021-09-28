CTZN's 7 essential tips to make the jump from leaderboard hero to R6 pro

When it comes to Rainbow Six Siege pros, there are few as respected as CTZN. Playing for G2 esports , he has consistently destroyed the competition during Siege’s biggest tournaments, most recently leading his team to victory in the GSA League.

Here are his seven ultimate tips to help you ascend from a ranked match rookie to a tournament legend.

People don't realise it, but aim is just a secondary thing compared to your positioning and your game sense CTZN

1. Aim isn't the be-all and end-all of Rainbow Six

“If there's one thing I could tell my past self, it’s that being good isn’t all about aim. People don’t realise it, but aim is just a secondary thing compared to your positioning and your game sense. Any pro will tell you that you can get 90% of your kills just by out-positioning your opponent. You don't need to go around trying to kill as many people as possible - you just need to learn how to kill them. Play tactically. Where won’t they expect you to be? If you take your opponent unawares, then you can consistently get your three kills rather then just spinning around hopelessly trying to get five kills every round. If you try one-tapping your opponents against good people, it's not gonna happen.”

CTZN in the heat of battle at the R6 Mexico Major © G2 Esports

2. Ask yourself: 'What kind of player am I?'

"I think play styles have a big impact on how you perform in a game. For instance, aggressive players might find it harder to become a pro.

"The biggest thing I've noticed in ranked is that people get away with a lot more than they should. If you just rush a room with three guys in and they're not expecting you, you could probably kill all three. If you try the same strategy against a pro player, 99% of the time, they're going to kill you."

If you want a shot at being a pro, try and train as a support CTZN

3. Playing support is the best way to become a pro

“If you want to be a professional player, you probably have the easiest chance as a support player. If you're a really good support player you're more likely to get picked up by a pro team because pro teams don't really need people that run around – they need a good teammate.

"Teams need someone to support their star players and for their star players to support them. It's basically like enabling each other in game – and once you know how to do that, then you start seeing wins. So, if you want a shot at being a pro, try and train as a support. There are a lot of teams looking for a support but it's very hard to find a good one.”

4. Put at least one hour a day into training – and make it a routine

“For practice, it’s all about having your own routine. Wake up, do whatever you need to do, then whenever you have free time, do some aim training or practice with your team. I'd say if you want to become a better aimer, you want to put at least one hour a day into training.

"As a team, we train normally like, eight or nine hours a day. And then we have one or two days off depending on how our schedule looks for the next week in terms of game days. That’s not going to be the case for most people though, so I'd say aim training is definitely the most important one because you don't want to go to a ranked game and just start missing all your shots."

5. Play on PC

“I used to play a lot on Xbox, but quickly realised I'm not gonna get pro this way. There are console tournaments, but they’re very much the minority, so I grabbed a PC and tried my luck.

"Don't get ahead of yourself when you swap to PC though – learning mouse keyboard is no easy thing. Those first three months are going to be a struggle for you! Just make sure you keep practising – you already know the game from console, it’s just adapting to the new control scheme.”

6. Get comfortable with your hardware

“A good mouse is definitely the most important thing to have. Still, you’ve got to find the best mouse for you. Everyone has a different hand shape – even a different grip. If you're playing ‘claw’, maybe the ergonomic ones would be better for you. The other option is ambidextrous mice, which are fine but not for me. When I'm playing claw, I'd rather have something in the back of my palm to hold my mouse down. Rather than ambidextrous, which is kind of flat and I have to hover my hand above. That's uncomfortable for me personally. Experiment with both and see which clicks for you.

“A good monitor is always good too. Definitely get a 144hz screen, because at 60hz it's a lot harder to see people.”

The biggest mental fortitude is not losing your head CTZN

7. Always keep your head

“The best thing about training in ranked is that it prepares you for the stupid stuff. Then when that happens in a real game you're not going to be angry. The biggest mental fortitude is not losing your head – just remaining calm. Sure, you might lose a round – you may get absolutely smashed in five rounds – but if you keep your mental state strong you might come back. I've been 5-1 down, but just kept the mood up and my emotions steady and come back and won. That feeling is just incredible.”