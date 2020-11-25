The Rainbow Six Siege Invitational isn't enough anymore, not for the best of the best. With Ubisoft introducing a new competition in 2022, the erstwhile crew of global Rainbow Six Siege professionals is jostling for something even more prestigious now – the first-ever Rainbow Six Siege World Cup.

45 countries and regions have been selected to compete in the international competition, and of those 14 countries will receive direct invites to the final stages of the competition, leaving the other 31 regions to compete in online qualifiers for the final six slots. It's going to be hard, it's going to be intense – and it's going to be fun.

Jess "JessGoat" Bolden, a commentator in Red Bull's Sphere Wars events © © Ubisoft | Photo Credit: Peter Chau

Jessica "JessGOAT" Bolden has made a name for herself amongst the Rainbow Six Siege community as a perceptive and forward-thinking coach, analyst, and commentator. Excited by the prospect of some potential international rivalry, we sat down with the Australian triple-threat to ask what she thought of the UK team, and who she'd select to lead Blighty's charge in the World Cup.

Then the event got delayed, as has everything else you've been looking forward to recently. The event is now taking place in 2022 rather than 2021. However, here's Jess' current pick for Team UK. Let's see how they're performing 12 months from now.

"When speculating the possible line-up for the UK, it was important that I remember that teams would barely be able to scrim in preparation for the World Cup together," JessGOAT explains. "This is because their own teams take precedence, so that way of thinking naturally leaned me towards more of a "frag-heavy" line-up."

Each one of the players listed, then, possesses raw talent in multiple areas of the game – though JessGOAT tries to pull focus on a specific mechanical skill. "As a result, I think these players are more geared towards being tossed in together and using their raw skill to overcome their opponents, rather than attempting to role select players without the opportunity to synergize appropriately." If that's the way other coaches and managers are thinking, too, it means we could be in for a very different competition in the World Cup, compared to what we see in other tournaments of the Invitational.

Oh, and Jess spoke to Red Bull back in September, so the stats will reflect that and be a little out of date.

Byron "Blurr" Murray, 19 – Natus Vincere

Blurr is one of the dominant forces in competitive Siege © Natus Vincere

"Although Blurr has only had several games to prove his worth since his pickup by NaVi just before Stage 2, he has down a pretty smashing job thus far," she begins, picking up on Natus Vincere's Byron "Blurr" Murray's remarkable 2020 season. "In fact, he is one of the most effective flex players in all of Europe as of September with a KOST of 81%!"

That ranks Blurr in the top three players in the EU – no small feat for a 19-year-old. "He has not yet lost an opening kill engagement," JessGOAT continues. "The current highest rated player on NaVi, Blurr shows an immense amount of promise both in utility usage and mechanical skill, which makes him a holistically strong player. In fact, Blurr currently sits top 5 in almost every category outside of plants and clutches, showing his versatility as a player is not to be underestimated. I think he would thrive in any team environment given the chance."

Joe "Joe" Crowther, 18 – Natus Vincere

Alike Blurr, Joe is one of the newest additions to NaVi – but that doesn't stop JessGOAT from picking him for the team. "The biggest difference with Joe is that he possess brute force aggression that often knocks teams off guard," she explains. "He was initially noticed during his time with Fierce Esports during UKIN, which is where whispers of his raw mechanical skill started to spread beyond the United Kingdom."

At only 18 years of age, he has managed to score a Tier 1 ticket and cement himself as one of the strongest fraggers in Europe, especially in opening kills. "Although his potential is mostly seen on defence, Joe takes a more team-based approach on attack, showing that he can be geared towards team-play when called upon, showing potential and growth is there for this young gunner.

"Looking towards the World Cup, Joe would fit well into a roster of other confident gunners who can enable his confidence to continue against many different opponents."

Leon "LeonGids" Giddens, 21 – Rogue

"LeonGids is a name that has been within the competitive Siege community since 2017," explains JessGOAT. "Having been on multiple rosters of varying success throughout these past few years, his ability to be a Tier 1 fragger has always persisted."

Leon stated 'that he was also using his leadership skills to better lead the team within each game' when he first joined Rogue – and that appears to be something that's made him stand out to JessGOAT. "It shows he was keen on developing more areas than just his gun skill," she explained. "That being said, it is clear from the success he has achieved over his career (just open his Liquipedia , you'll see) that no matter what formula he applies to his gameplay, it often works.

"This veteran of the competitive world often takes no prisoners and can be seen flexing between every single role on both attack and defence, which shows how experience can sometimes make you the most versatile of all."

With all that in mind, then, he's a great fit for the UK team.

Ben "CTZN" McMillan, 21 – G2 Esports

G2 CTZN © G2

CTZN, a prominent player on the Red Bull-sponsored G2 team, first really popped up on the European radar when he and his team (formerly known as MnM Gaming) beat the Pro League Team Secret in Spring of 2019.

"This then kicked off a HUGE winning streak for MnM who then sold their roster to NaVi after they famously won Challenger League S9, promoting themselves into Pro League and going on to win that as well," JessGOAT recalls. "Winning Pro League in your first season is a great feat, which came off the back of players like CTZN who provided key plays throughout these games and beyond.

"CTZN might be having a rough start to Stage 2 of EUL, but he finished top-ranked in G2 for Stage 1, which explains why the infamous G2 would want such a name on their line-up." In picking CTZN, it isn't necessarily his gun skill that JessGoat is focused on, it is "his experience in winning teams and high tier play combinations" that she believes could see him use his experience to help elevate himself – and his teammates – to victory.

Peter "pacbull" Bull, 19 – Team Secret

Pacbull © Team Secret

Pacbull, another newcomer to the Tier 1 scene, has shown he can be an extraordinarily reliable support/flex player, JessGoat tells us.

"Every team needs to be able to rely on their last line of defence and Pacbull is exactly that," she appraises. "The second-highest rated player in Team Secret so far for EUL Stage 2, Pacbull has shown so many bursts of brilliance when it comes to game sense and round-securing clutches.

"In fact, Pacbull has the most 1vX clutches in all of EUL as of September, making him a deeply reliable support when everything else falls apart. He also holds a knack for being able to play operators that are quite hard to master, including clash, and ensure that operator is used to its maximum potential."

This is the support player Team UK would need in order to not only be their "last line of defence" but also a clear-headed support that can provide a unique playstyle and clear results, JessGOAT believes.