We’re now entering the fifth year of Ubisoft’s tactical FPS, Rainbow Six Siege, which means another 12 months of glorious content. After plenty of rumour and speculation around what could be next for the online shooter, it appears information is finally starting to surface.

A tweet from the game’s official Twitter account recently instructed everyone to “look into the darkness.” It sent fans down the rabbithole. We’re glad you’ve ended up here, though, because we don’t want you scouring the internet for anything that will shine a light on Year 5 of Ubi’s popular team-based juggernaut; it’d be a waste of time, seeing as we’ve already done that for you. Here’s everything we know about Rainbow Six Siege: Year 5 so far, starting with the name of the first update.

Operation Void Edge set to be revealed really soon

Operation Void Edge – the name of the first season, as confirmed in the above tweet – is expected to get a big reveal at the Six Invitational on February 16. There are developer panels taking place at the Montreal event that day, so it all lines up. Also, all signs point to Year 5 kicking off on March 10 or 11: Ubisoft typically ushers in a new season about three to four weeks after an official announcement.

Normally, Rainbow Six Siege’s seasons take place over three months, but it's unclear if that will continue this year as the Season Pass for the next year is only promising six operators as opposed to the usual eight.

The seasons usually look like this:

March: Season 1 (Operation Void Edge)

June: Season 2 (TBA)

September: Season 3 (TBA)

December: Season 4 (TBA)

Rainbow Six Siege's Year 5 pass will have fewer operators than last year © Ubisoft

After a leak on Reddit in mid-January, which was then confirmed by Game Director Leroy Athanassoff and EMEA Community Management Lead François Roussel, Year 5 is confirmed to have two fewer operators than we’re used to getting with a Rainbow Six pass. The reason for this, Athanassoff said, was to invest resources in “building more features and systems that will impact every player in every match.” Roussel added that this will “lead to additional content for all players, such as free events, extensive reworks, and other core gameplay features.”

While surely disappointing to some, the additional content that Roussel alludes to is interesting and sounds like it will benefit all players, instead of just those who buy the Year 5 pass.

Oryx, Yana and an updated Tachanka rumoured to be part of the roster

Rainbow Six Siege is getting increasingly anime with each content drop © Ubisoft

Often the butt of jokes online among the Siege community, Tachanka is frequently deemed the game’s worst character. Due to the fast-paced nature of play these days, the immobile Russian isn’t really suited, but that could be set to change in Year 5: Tachanka’s rumoured to be getting a redesign. This updated version of the character appears to allow Tachanka to take his mounted LMG on-the-move; he’s also got some incendiary grenades for good measure. Fingers crossed this comes to pass and the Saint Petersburg native becomes a viable option in-game.

Nothing has been confirmed yet, but dataminers have dug in and found some information on two brand new characters that may be coming in Year 5: Oryx and Yana. Oryx – on the right in the above, supposedly leaked image – is a defender that’s apparently able to burst through walls à la the Kool-Aid Man. He’s also said to be packing an MP5 and SPAS-12 as his primary weapons, and a Bailiff .410 and USP40 as his secondaries.

The other operator in the above image, Yana, is an attacker that’s rumoured to have a gadget that allows her to control a hologram decoy of herself. Her weaponry is said to include an ARX200 and a G36C. Take all of this with a grain of salt, at least at the minute; we won’t have to wait long to find out if all this is true, thankfully.

Replay Mode and Map Bans among new features

A reputable leaker by the name of Kormora took to ResetEra in late January to outline a few new features that they said will be coming to the game with Operation Void Edge. Firstly, Replay Mode is exactly what it sounds like: you’ll be able to watch archived matches, allowing you to critique your own performance or pick up some tips from other players. This isn’t uncommon in other shooters, so it would make sense to finally see it come to R6.

Map bans sound very similar to operator bans: players will be given a list of maps and ban the ones they don’t want to play. Then, in theory, the game would choose to have the match take place on one of the unbanned maps.

At the risk of repeating ourselves, you’re allowed to be sceptical of pretty much everything at the moment; don’t take this as fact, basically. Although, we know that many of you will be jumping for joy if these show up in Year 5, so here’s hoping.

A space-themed map may be on the way

Could Chalet be up for a rework? © Ubisoft

The leaks run dry when it comes to what maps will be added in Operation Void Edge. We usually get at least one new map in every season or a rework, so it's a fairly surefire bet that we'll get one or the other.