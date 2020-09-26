How the Rainbow Six World Cup is poised to break Siege into the mainstream

Rainbow Six Siege may have limped out the starting gates back when it launched in 2015: players criticised the title for its lack of content and focus on microtransactions. Since then, though, the game – and the scene it's created – has become the envy of the esports world.

With over 45 million registered players, and annual prize pools for its tournaments that exceed $3,000,000, Rainbow Six Siege is a success story of a game if ever there was one. Frequent, robust updates and a focus on community interaction keeps the game's swelling fanbase engaged – even five years after the title's launch.

But the Six Invitational isn't enough; now Ubisoft has set its sights on something bigger. The game's first World Cup esports event was announced earlier this month, and is planned for Summer 2021. And it's not, by any means, a small undertaking for Ubisoft Montreal.

"We have been discussing this subject internally for three years," says Ubisoft esports director François-Xavier Deniele. "But I think now is the perfect time to do it because we can offer quality teams and players all around the world. Just three years ago, maybe, there would have only been three or four countries fighting for the top spot, and it would have destroyed the competition. Now, I'm sure that we have good teams and good players everywhere in the world."

Deniele's confidence in the pro players can be seen in the setup for the upcoming competition: 45 countries and regions have been selected to compete in the international competition. 14 countries will receive direct invites to the final stages of the competition, while the remaining 31 regions will compete in online qualifiers for the final six slots.

For Ubisoft, the focus is on bringing in a new audience. Rainbow Six Siege has a solid five-year history with Esports, but rival titles like Overwatch and League of Legends have seen their audiences expand quite significantly thanks to the addition of a World Cup to their Esports event calendars.

"For me, there is nothing easier and powerful than a World Cup to bring a new audience into an ecosystem," explains Daniele. "Sports show it! I'm an example of how that works, myself: I'm watching the French team on some Olympics game, I don't really understand the sport but I'm just watching it because it's the French team. And I think Esports is the right moment right now to bring this more mainstream audience to our ecosystem."

But it's not just about watching some numbers on some screen somewhere continue to rise. Ubisoft understands that, as ever with video games, there's a personal element involved in the decision, too.

Tony Parker (who boasts four NBA titles, one EuroBasket title, over 180 selections with his national team, and a lifetime of interest in gaming) was approached by Ubisoft to be an ambassador for the Rainbow 6 Siege World Cup As it turns out, seven years' experience in Esports and a wealth of knowledge about how international competitions work make him the ideal spokesperson for the fledgling event.

"I know a lot of people are skeptical about Esports, and they say 'Esports is not a sport'," says Parker. "For me, Esport is a sport. You should go see an event, you should go see how they practice. I see it at the Academy – how challenging it is mentally – and the way they talk, their teamwork, communication with their coaches, and their trainers... it's very similar to basketball, strategy-wise, and mentally. It's definitely a sport, I will not be surprised if Esport is in the Olympics in 2024 or 2028."

Similarly to how we see young, promising athletes break in at the Olympics, Ubisoft is confident new players will rise up through the ranks of the world cup and introduce new talent into the competitive Rainbow Six Siege scene.

"I'm hoping the World Cup will be a perfect mix of professional, top-tier players and new talent, too," says Daniele. "For me, having the best of the best and seeing new players come up – it's the best of both worlds together. We need the professional player, sure, because you want to see the best players all competing together for the first time.

"It's also part of the storytelling of World Cup – that you have, for the first time, the five best players in your country all competing. But at the same time in some territories, you will have some unknown people making waves, too. So for me, a World Cup is a perfect mix, and we need to make sure the ecosystem works to bring new faces to the game."