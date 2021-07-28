5 reasons why Wales is the ultimate cycling destination

Slate quarry singletrack to ribbons of silky asphalt through the valleys, flowing gravel tracks to the golden beaches and bright blue waters of the coastline, not to mention the empty roads and heathland wilderness: Wales really has it all when it comes to riding your bike.

Even though most of Wales is easily accessible from major centres in England thanks to good rail networks in the north and south of the country, you’ll be surprised at how remote and quiet much of the rural areas are, making them the perfect destination for on-and-off-road cycling.

Here's why you should pump your tyres, pack your suncream (and waterproofs) and head for the hills…

1. The variety of mountain biking trail centres

Dyfi is aimed at advanced riders © Moonhead Media

From rock-up and ride trail centres for all the family to world-class bike parks for the more experienced rider, Wales really is a mountain biker’s paradise with so many different types of trails across the country for all tastes and abilities.

Coed-y-Brenin in Snowdonia was actually the UK’s first trail centre, with seven loops suitable for everyone from young riders and beginners through to challenging rock slabs for the pros. The Afan Valley in the south offers a similar range of trails, spread across two trail centres, plus there’s many more centres between that are easily accessible and enormous fun.

For more advanced riders, there are plenty of challenging enduro and downhill trails at BikePark Wales , Revolution Bike Park and the new Dyfi Bike Park , founded and run by the Athertons. You can use the uplift service for the day at all three, meaning less pedalling and more sweet descents.

2. Gravel events for days

Tackle the 'desert of Wales' at this enduro-style race © Anthony Pease

It comes as no great surprise that gravel events in Wales are hugely popular, with vast swathes of empty forest gravel roads, testing bridleways and sumptuous singletrack to relish. From the world-renowned cyclocross-style Battle on the Beach at Pembrey Sands to the two-day gravel enduro at Gritfest in the Cambrian Mountains and Grinduro! moving to the off-road hotspot of Dyfi Forest, there are plenty of epic weekends to be had.

With timed off-road segments spliced in a more relaxed total route, these enduro gravel events make for brilliant fun for all ambitions, whether you’re racing at the pointy end or just enjoying a day out with pals. Typically multi-day events, you can make the most of your visit to Wales with a festival vibe overnighter.

If you’re looking for a challenge, check out Gravel Fondo Cymru , a 130km loop and the UK’s only single-loop gravel race.

3. Endless bikepacking trails to choose from

Wales is the perfect location for all-terrain bikepacking © ForTheHellOfIt.cc

With many different areas of wilderness, from the vast peaks of Snowdonia to the breathtaking moorland of the Brecon Beacons and the seemingly endless gravel trails in the Cambrian Mountains, also known as the ‘Desert of Wales’, the country really is a bikepacker’s paradise.

You can either plot your own route or choose from one of the many established bikepacking routes, including the classic Trans Cambrian Way, following in the tracks of the Romans along the ancient Sarn Helen ‘road’, or rig up your MTB for a loop of the Triban Trail in the Clwydian Range.

If road touring is more your cuppa, then there are loads of options there, too, with the most well known being Lȏn Las Cymru, which takes you the length of Wales from Holyhead to Cardiff. You’ll be simply amazed by the variety of landscapes as you cross the country.

4. The secret road cycling gems

Prefer sticking to the tarmac? The Lôn Las Cymru is the one for you © James Craven

For quiet roads, long mountain climbs, slivers of smooth tarmac, thrilling descents and far-reaching views, it really is hard to beat Wales as a road cycling destination. With climbs featuring names such as Bwlch-y-Groes, or Hellfire Pass, you’re not necessary in for an easy ride.

You really don’t have to head abroad for incredible mountain riding, or even to the national parks of Wales either: from the valleys of South Wales to the central Cambrian Mountains and rural North Wales, the country boasts all manner of climbs from long, switchback ascents to steeper ramps for climbing fanatics. And of course, what goes up must come down…

With coastlines to the south, west and north, there’s also a huge number of delightful coastal roads to be enjoyed, with rollercoaster tarmac and breathtaking views.

Then there’s the café stops; refuel with Welshcakes and Bara Brith.

5. The number of all-natural trails for XC MTB

Prepare yourself for a wet ride in Brecon whatever the time of year © Phill Stasiw / Mountain Bike Wales

When it comes to natural mountain biking, Wales comes up trumps. Climbing the height of Snowdon to descend the other side, taking on the famous Gap trail in the Brecon Beacons and the boulder-strewn bridleways of Sarn Helen, there really is so much choice for riders seeking a memorable day out.

Wales’ industrial past means that you’ll find plenty of cycling-friendly towpaths and easy, converted railway lines to link up off-road segments too, with many routes practically traffic-free.

With good train connections across the north and south, you can be really creative with your rides, too. Summit to sea, A to B or traversing the valleys, there are almost too many options to choose from.

If you’re not sure where to start, why not join a supported XC event like Cross Mountain , with different distances on offer to suit different abilities. Or, if you're feeling adventurous, you could even sign up for Cymru MTB Classic – the UK's first and only MTB stage race. The Snowdonian town of Dolgellau acts as the race village for the three-day event, which sees participants tackle 150km and 3,600m of elevation while taking in some amazing riding around Rhobell Fawr, Dyfi Forest and Coed-y-Brenin.