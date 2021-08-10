5 things we learnt from the 2021 Red Bull BC One UK Cypher

The annual Red Bull BC One UK Cypher breaking event returned to London on August 7-8, and saw 16 B-Boys and eight B-Girls battle it out for a chance to represent the UK at the Red Bull BC One World Finals in Gdansk, Poland, later this year.

After a fast and furious open qualifying session of breaking and battles on Saturday, eight up-and-coming B-Boys and four B-Girls joined some of the best breakers in the UK at the Sunday finals at Electric Brixton.

Here are five of the key moments and core takeaways.

1. It was great to be back at a live event

A hungry crowd buzzing with excitement filled the three-floor venue. Those on the ground floor surrounded the iconic round Red Bull stage to be as close to the action as possible, while others looked down from an eagle-eyed vantage point.

DJ KhanFu returned to provide the musical fuel for the evening, while host MC Swifty – with his commanding-yet-playful voice – was once again on the mic, hyping the crowd and introducing the breakers.

The competitive element of the cypher saw the field split into head-to-head knockout battles, with only one competitor from each two-round battle progressing to the next round.

Judging the breaking was Mouse, Roxxy and Banner, who sat focused and ready to make the important decisions of who won each battle. It wasn’t an easy job either, as every breaker pulled together sets featuring top rock, footwork, power moves, freezes, tricks and transitions in their own creative and unique way.

2. The B-Girl battles were fierce

Stefani's luminous hoody couldn't distract from her on-point moves © Kris Ermansone / Red Bull Content Pool

Stefani showed she had come to win from the first round. Dressed in a bright, florescent green hoody, she went all in with ground and upside down spinning power moves, combined with fast and impactful footwork to beat Nat and then Emma.

On the other side of the bracket, the experienced Fidget got to the finals by beating newcomer, Melody, and then Labyrinth in a close, intense semi-final

3. Open qualifier Magic showed he had some tricks up his sleeve

A stand out of the day was B-Boy Magic. The open qualifier’s inventive, body bending, blow-up style of breaking saw him beat two-time UK cypher champion B-Boy Spin and then Mr.Kriss, before falling to AJ The Cypher Cat in the semi finals.

AJ was on a mission all night, riding every rhythm and high flying across the stage, making sure everyone and the crowd knew just how comfortable he was in his dynamic, energetic style of breaking. He smiled confidently as he blazed to the finals, beating Flash Jordan, Victor Jay and Magic.

On the other side of the B-Boy bracket, Sheku and LB showed their experience from the off. LB – the first ever UK cypher champion – used his smooth, floor work-transitional style to beat the hungry Tytan and then Infante.

Sheku, the stoic B-boy with a thousand, intricate moves, beat Bez and Chris, and then won the semi-finals showdown with LB, to face AJ The Cypher Cat in the finals.

4. Stefani dominated the B-Girl final

The finals were upped to three rounds and neither B-Girl slowed down. Stefani continued to show her dynamic arsenal of breaking, throwing a variety of windmills – including tombstone and barrel mills – along with her sharp footwork and freezes. Fidget matched Stefani, coming with a combination of freezes, footwork and creatively flexible transitions. It wasn’t enough though – Stefani proving to be too much, winning all three judges’ votes to become the 2021 Red Bull BC One UK Cypher B-Girl Champion.

For Stefani the win was the achievement of a goal she had been working towards for three years. “It was my dream to win the UK cypher, as I want to represent the UK so much,” she said.

Stefani missed out on competing last year because of a back injury © Kris Ermansone / Red Bull Content Pool

Born and raised in Ukraine, she moved to UK in 2018 specifically to become one of the best B-Girls in the world. Last year, she was invited to the UK cypher but was plagued with back injuries that stopped her competing, and instead had to settle for watching on from home.

“I told my friends and family that it’s now or never,” she said after being given a wildcard entry to the 2021 event. Even though she felt the nerves the whole night, she added that her mindset has always been “if you have a goal, and you work really hard, you will achieve it”.

5. Sheku edged AJ in a tense B-Boy final

In the 2020 Red Bull BC One UK Cypher, AJ overcame Sheku in the quarter-finals, so there was some added spice to proceedings when they met in this year's final.

The composed Sheku continued to fill his rounds with an endless variety of threading leg combos, creative technical transitions into one hit ground power moves, and dropping freezes from unorthodox positions. But AJ’s energy and hyper dynamic, powerful style never dipped once. Fearless in his execution, he pulled out power moves both ways, stacked and hit big freezes, and danced around the stage completely comfortable in the expression of himself.

The judge’s final decisions were a dramatic end to the night. Mouse raised his card first picking Sheku. Roxxy raised her card second picking AJ The Cypher Cat. The whole venue held its breath as Banner made his decision. The card went up and the crowd cheered as Sheku’s name was displayed, crowning him the 2021 UK Cypher B-Boy Champion.

Sheku overcame AJ The Cypher Cat to secure a spot at the World Finals © Kris Ermansone / Red Bull Content Pool

It’s taken Sheku two years to win the UK cyphers. Having competed in the 2019 and 2020 competitions, he looked back at the mistakes he made last time to come out on top this time round. “I changed a few things but the main one was that I added in a bit more power this time and it worked,” he explained.

Sheku lives in Devon, where he has a lack of breakers around him, meaning he trains mostly by himself but he says his motivation to keep pushing comes from the fact that “I just want it, and so I’ve accepted that I’m going to have to do it a lot on my own, and keep pushing.” He now plans to try and train with BC One All Star Sunni and the 2020 UK Cypher winner , Karam, in preparation for Poland, as both have experience competing at the Red Bull BC One World Finals.

Always keeping it simple, Sheku’s final words of advice for any breakers also working to achieve what he has was “search for your style so that you stand out, and can win over the crowd".