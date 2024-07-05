Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe is set to fight for Tour de France glory

Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe is official! Starting with the 2024 Tour de France, Red Bull will join long-time partners BORA and hansgrohe as another main sponsor. Starting in 2025, a new U23 program will also bridge the gap between the juniors and the World Team. “We have a clear plan to become the most attractive brand in cycling”, says Ralph Denk, CEO of Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe. For Denk, it’s not just about sporting success: “I want to find iconic riders and the development of young talents is a huge focus for us.”

01 New jersey and new bike revealed

The German outfit’s eight-man team selection was unveiled at a press conference in Salzburg ahead of the Grand Départ on Saturday June 29 in Florence, Italy. “Everything is new, not just the jersey, not just the bike... also the feeding bags and bottles for the guys - everything had to be rebranded," said Denk, highlighting how the new gear and bike symbolised an exciting journey ahead.

02 The Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe 2024 Tour de France team

Primož Roglič is Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe’s main general classification hope and the 34-year-old Slovenian will be aiming to become only the eighth rider in history to complete cycling’s Triple Crown, having won the Giro d’Italia (2023) and La Vuelta a España three times (2019, 2020, 2021). “It's crazy to be a part of this,” the Slovenian pro cyclist revealed at the launch event ahead of the Tour, wearing all new colours. When asked if he prefers the Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe jersey or the yellow, his answer hinted at his ambitions, "This jersey for the start is pretty good - the yellow one is for the end."

Roglič will be aided in his winning yellow jersey pursuit by a team packed with Grand Tour experience. Jai Hindley and Aleksandr Vlasov will be the Slovenian’s main support when the race enters the mountains in the second and third week. Hindley was the 2022 Giro d’Italia champion and wrote team history when he won a stage at the Tour de France on his debut last year. Vlasov also has one Tour under his belt - he finished in the top five in 2022. Tour debutant Matteo Sobrero will be additional support in the mountains - just like recently for the team's triumph at the Dauphiné.

In the flatter stages, the powerful trio of Danny van Poppel, Marco Haller and Nico Denz aim to give confidence to the climbers.

The seasoned pro and Tour de France stage winner Bob Jungels knows what it takes to win a stage at La Grand Bouche. He is taking on the role of road captain for Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe.

Primož Roglič

Jai Hindley

Aleksandr Vlasov

Matteo Sobrero

Danny van Poppel

Marco Haller

Nico Denz

Bob Jungels

Who is behind BORA - hansgrohe?

It’s not just the riders who have the experience required to secure victory in the world’s most prestigious road cycling race. While the 111th Tour de France will be Red Bull’s first as a team sponsor, it will be the German team’s 11th since it made its debut in 2014.

Founded in 2009 by the German ex-cyclist Ralph Denk as Team NetApp, the team started racing in 2010 as a UCI Continental Team – professional cycling’s third tier. The following season it was promoted to ProContinental Team status, and by 2012 had received its first wildcard entry to the Giro d’Italia.

In 2013, it merged with the British-based Endura Racing to form NetApp-Endura, making its Tour de France debut a year later, where it announced that from 2015 onwards, the German kitchen ventilation system specialist BORA would be coming onboard as the title sponsor.

03 What bikes does Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe use?

German bathroom and kitchen fixtures manufacturer hansgrohe joined from the 2017 season when the team stepped up to the UCI WorldTour, and BORA - hansgrohe – still managed by Denk – has gone from strength to strength, becoming a competitive presence at the pinnacle of road cycling.

It has done so aboard a suite of carbon fibre S-Works bikes from the American brand Specialized, while Italian clothing specialist Sportful is behind its distinctive jersey design – which has been given a Red Bull refresh for this year’s Tour de France. Fashion and lifestyle-brand BOSS will also be visible on the jersey - as it is the team's new official fashion partner.

What are the biggest achievements of BORA - hansgrohe so far?

Since its Tour de France debut a decade ago, BORA - hansgrohe has achieved 11 stage wins – almost half of which were achieved by Peter Sagan during his five-year spell (2017-2021) with the team. The three-time UCI Road Cycling World Champion won five stages, claiming the green points jersey in 2018 and 2019.

Sagan also claimed the team’s first and only Monument at the 2018 Paris-Roubaix, while other prominent former riders include Sam Bennett, Rafal Majka and Nils Politt.

The current, 29-rider roster is the perfect blend of experience and promising talent, featuring multiple Grand Tour winners, veterans of the professional peloton, future stars and riders making their WorldTour debuts.

Who joined Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe?

The most prominent addition to the squad for the 2024 season though was the signing of Primož Roglič. A serial winner with over a decade’s experience at the sharp end of general classification battles, the Slovenian is a favourite in any race he enters.

The 34-year-old is in amazing form too, winning June’s eight-stage Critérium du Dauphiné – a key race used as preparation for the Tour de France.

04 Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe is entering a new era

The announcement of Red Bull’s sponsorship of BORA - hansgrohe from the start of the 2024 season is the beginning of a partnership that aims to transform the German team into the world’s best.

The sponsorship runs deeper than financial support too, and will see the whole Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe team benefit from the success of other sports and the unique performance expertise found at Red Bull’s Athlete Performance Centres in Austria and Los Angeles, USA.

05 Focus on developing talent and building the next cycling superstar

The long-term development of iconic riders is a key part of the new strategy of Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe. Ideally, these riders will come from the team's own ranks of young talent. That is why a new U23 team will be created for the upcoming season. It is a further milestone in the Rookie Program, which already consists of the junior team, GRENKE - Auto Eder, as a recognised talent factory and Red Bull Junior Brothers as an innovative scouting campaign. In addition, a global scouting network will be assembled for the 2025 season.