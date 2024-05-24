Expert tips on how to travel without money for Red Bull Can You Make It?

Are you pumped for an epic journey where Red Bull cans are your ticket to travel? On May 21, 600 adventurous university students from over 60 countries converged in five iconic European cities – Milan, Copenhagen, Budapest, Barcelona, and Amsterdam. Organised into dynamic trios, these teams face a thrilling mission: race to Berlin in just one week armed with only their smarts and 24 cans of Red Bull. You can follow their journey in the Red Bull Can You Make it? news blog.
No cash, no problem: using Red Bull cans as currency
These aren't just any cans however; they're teams' currency for food, travel and lodging. Ready for a twist? Along the way, teams will engage in spontaneous challenges at secret checkpoints to earn more cans and boost their chances. They'll also need to keep their social media buzzing with awesome content to rack up likes and shares, bumping up their scores.
No cash, no Uber —Red Bull Can You Make It? is all about creativity, teamwork and thinking on your feet. For a complete breakdown of the rules and what it takes to participate, check out the official rules. Do you think you have what it takes? Whether you're in this year's lineup or planning for the next, learning from past champions is priceless. Dive into their strategies here.
7 tips and tricks from Red Bull Can You Make It? winners
Now that you're amped and ready to dive into this one-of-a-kind challenge, let's break down seven winning strategies from those who’ve conquered this race before: The Fearless from Romania, Toon Army from the UK and 2018 winners, Team GIT from Sweden. These tips are gold, handed down by teams who really know the ropes.
- Nail your pitch: You’ll be explaining your mission a lot, so perfect that pitch to make it catchy and adaptable. It's your key to unlocking help and resources along the way.
- Dress to impress: Go for comfy yet cool vibes with your outfits. Stand out with something quirky – your gear can be a real icebreaker and could even snag you some unexpected perks when you need them most.
- Capture everything: Film all the ups and downs. A genuine, full story beats just the highlights and really draws in your audience, boosting your points and presence.
- Team up: Make friends with other teams. This isn't just about competition, it’s about community and sharing resources and support can be a game-changer when you least expect it.
- Plan your challenges: Aim to hit as many challenges as you can each day. It’s a great way to keep your spirits up and your score climbing, especially on those tougher days.
- Connect with locals: Your charm and chat are your best tools. Get bold with your local interactions – people's help can be crucial for nailing down those necessities like rides, meals or a place to crash.
- Enjoy the ride: Amidst the rush, take a moment to soak in the experience and cherish the bonds you're building. This journey’s a story you’ll want to tell for ages.
With these insider tips from past winners, you're better equipped to take on the Red Bull Can You Make It? challenge with confidence and flair. But before you can put these tips to the test, you need to secure your spot in the competition.
5 application tips for Red Bull Can You Make It?
The application process is as thrilling as the competition itself, marking your first challenge and a unique opportunity to shine. It's a mandatory step that all 200 participating teams in Red Bull Can You Make It? 2024 had to undertake. Each team was required to produce a one-minute video in English, convincing the jury that they're the adventurers the competition seeks. All submissions were then reviewed by a panel, which selected 600 students to participate.
Dreaming of being among the lucky ones next year? Here are five key tips for a successful application according to The Little Pink Prawns, who qualified in 2014:
- Go bold and quirky: Throw in some wild fun and show off how you guys rock a party. It's all about the vibe.
- Skills in action: Why just brag about what you can do when you can show it off in your video? Let your actions do all the talking.
- Rally the squad: Got friends who are wizards with a camera or pros at cutting clips? Team up to turn your raw footage into epic content.
- Hustle mode on: What are you waiting for? Drop everything, grab your gear and start filming. Like, now!
- All in, no holding back: This isn't the time for maybes. Go all out, it’s your ticket to a mind-blowing journey.
Starting city tips
In 2024, the 200 teams participating in the Red Bull Can You Make It? challenge have a mission to reach Berlin in one week, starting from one of five European cities: Milan, Copenhagen, Budapest, Barcelona and Amsterdam.
To conquer this challenge, one crucial aspect is understanding the local environment and leveraging unique city characteristics. Travel expert Drew Binsky provides city-specific tips that are essential for navigating the unique challenges of the Red Bull Can You Make It? competition. Here’s a quick rundown:
- Amsterdam: Ah, Amsterdam! Where cycling is a way of life and everyone's ready to flash a friendly smile. Hit them with your brightest grin and see doors swing open – literally. You might just snag an invite to crash for the night.
- Barcelona: Dive into the heart of Barcelona's colorful culture. Toss out a 'hola' or 'bon dia', show off your interest in local traditions and watch the city open up its secrets to you. It's all about making that personal connection.
- Budapest: Chat up Budapest with a few Hungarian phrases. Trust me, even a simple 'köszönöm' (thank you) can work wonders. It's your secret weapon for trading those Red Bull cans for whatever you need to keep the adventure going.
- Copenhagen: Keep it real in Copenhagen. The locals value honesty, so speak plainly about what you need and what you've got to offer. You'll find them more than willing to lend a hand, a bike, or even a bit of local guidance.
- Milan: When in Milan, dress to impress. Clean up nice and watch the magic happen. Looking sharp is key in this fashion-forward city, where the right outfit might just score you that essential local support.
All right, you've armed yourself with insider tips and city-specific advice. You're almost ready to take on the Red Bull Can You Make It? adventure. Whether you’re gearing up for this year’s race or eyeing a future challenge, remember: this isn’t just a competition; it's a chance to explore, connect and push your limits in ways you've never imagined.