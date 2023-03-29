Fortnite's top players are ready for Red Bull Contested... are you?

Gaming
The word is out... Red Bull Contested, the UK's first major Fortnite LAN tournament, is coming to Edinburgh in June.
The McEwan Hall, Edinburgh, will host this landmark competition in front of a live audience. Get ticket info here!
But it's not just a place in the crowd that's up for grabs. Open Qualifiers will give all Fortnite players the chance to grab a wildcard spot and take part in the event – details will be revealed soon.
I haven’t played in front of a big crowd in a while, so I’m really looking forward to it, especially with the UK behind me!
Red Bull Contested will have its own twist on the traditional Fortnite competition points system. For the final four rounds, eliminations will be worth double points, forcing players to adopt new aggressive strategies to stay in the hunt for the crown, while also incentivising the lower-ranked players to play more aggressively, promising fans an unforgettable finale.
The game's elite will all be taking part, with Jaden ‘Wolfiez’ Ashman, Thomas ‘Th0masHD’ Hoxbro Davidsen, Harry ‘Veno’ Pearson, Zachariah ‘Pinq’ Siddall confirmed, and many more names to be added in the coming weeks. Scroll down to find out what they had to say about the event on a recent visit to Red Bull Gaming Sphere London.
01
What do you expect from playing in front of a big crowd in the UK?
I'm used to it by now. I don't really let my nerves get the better of me and it’s becoming quite an enjoyable experience. I haven’t played in front of a big crowd in a while, so I’m really looking forward to it, especially with the UK behind me!
I feel like I thrive under pressure, so this won’t be something that will affect me. If anything, it will motivate me
I haven’t really seen a big crowd for a solo’s event in a good while, so it’s going to be nice. As for the pressure, I’ve been in this situation multiple times, so I’m getting used to it.
The last time I played in front of a big crowd was at Invitational in Raleigh, and the atmosphere was insane. It's one of my favourite moments of competitive Fortnite, so hopefully Contested can replicate that.
02
How stoked are you to see wildcard qualifiers for Red Bull Contested?
This is a great opportunity for newcomers to get into the competitive scene. It’s going to be different, but I think it’s a good thing.
I think it’s great. It gives a chance for the people working hard behind the scenes but not necessarily with the platform a chance to play and prove themselves
There’s going to be up and comers that could certainly cause disruption and claim first prize. They aren’t to be underestimated
03
Do you have any top tips for Red Bull Contested qualifiers?
It really is everyone for themselves. Play your best, make sure you learn the meta and ultimately -don’t let the occasion get to you.
If you’re going into it nervous, you’re going to come last. Go all in for it, contest someone if you need to, fight if you need to, and if you come last doing that - at least you’ll know you gave it your all.
Keep calm and have a good game plan. Keeping calm is 100% the most important thing.
04
Will you tweak your regular strategy for Red Bull Contested?
I’m not too sure. With the ability to come back in the latter stages you’ll really have to see how you’re performing on the leaderboard. If you need to stay consistent, stay consistent, but if you need to pop-off – then there’s also great opportunities to do this.
Not really. Double points for eliminations later on are nice, but for me I like to play end game, so the aggressive nature of this incentive isn’t something I want to depend on winning me the tournament.
I’m not really going to change anything - I don’t like to think of it like that. My main aim is to be consistent, and I’ll once again replicate this in Edinburgh
I’m called the number one fragger in the world for a reason, so I will thrive off this elimination change. My strategy will remain the same.”
How will you train for this event?
Same as I always do. Playing scrims, keeping the mechanics warm and making sure I’m on top of my game
I’ll try and focus on playing some solos games here and there from now. To win a solo LAN would be one of the best feelings – so I’m really going to give it my all.
Everything changes leading up, but I believe I’m a pretty good solo player already. I’ll go in with a game plan and stick to it.
05
Who will be your biggest rival at Red Bull Contested?
Probably MrSavage!
Veno. He’s one of, if not the best right now.
Veno. I know if I eliminated Veno he’d be so MAD. So definitely him...
Th0masHD has to be the strongest there. I’m not scared of him of course, but hopefully I eliminate him as I’d definitely rub it in his face.