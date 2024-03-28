Breaking
© Red Bull Dance Your Style
Dance
Red Bull Dance Your Style Audition
RED BULL DANCE YOUR STYLE is BACK! Dancers from all styles compete is this one-on-one street dance competition where talent meets unpredictability!
Each track is unknown to the dancer and is randomly selected to test their ability to express themselves and adapt their dance style to the beat and win over the audience – who will ultimately vote and crown the Red Bull Dance Your Style champion.
In the UK, the excitement unfolds with four regional auditions spanning from April to July 2024, taking place in Swindon, Edinburgh, London, and Manchester. From each region, two winners will join eight specially invited wildcards at the UK Final in Manchester on July 27th. There, amidst a mix of talent, one dancer will emerge triumphant as the Dance Your Style UK Champion, earning the chance to represent their country in the World Finals held in India.
Don't miss your chance to be part of the action! Register below to audition for Red Bull Dance Your Style and stake your claim to dance glory.