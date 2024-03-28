Red Bull Dance Your Style Audition

Each track is unknown to the dancer and is randomly selected to test their ability to express themselves and adapt their dance style to the beat and win over the audience – who will ultimately vote and crown the Red Bull Dance Your Style champion.

Each track is unknown to the dancer and is randomly selected to test their ability to express themselves and adapt their dance style to the beat and win over the audience – who will ultimately vote and crown the Red Bull Dance Your Style champion.

Each track is unknown to the dancer and is randomly selected to test their ability to express themselves and adapt their dance style to the beat and win over the audience – who will ultimately vote and crown the Red Bull Dance Your Style champion.