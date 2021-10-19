J-Funk is your Red Bull Dance Your Style UK winner

Now that the dust has settled on an epic Red Bull Dance Your Style UK final, winner J-Funk is facing up to his next challenge – the world final in Johannesburg.

Red Bull Dance Your Style UK winner J-Funk © Amy Heycock/Red Bull Content Pool

I really felt like I earned this win J-Funk

The 25-year-old triumphed on Sunday, 10th October, at EartH, east London, shining brightest in a field made up of eight invited wildcards and eight qualifiers.

The wildcards: Kofi, Turbo, J-Funk, AMP, Motherfunk, Duran DeeDee, Unkle TC, and Silk Boogie

The qualified dancers: Elise, Robia, J-Gadget, Myss Tru, Mash, Jevan, Quake, and Michele Zan.

How J-Funk stormed Red Bull Dance Your Style

Jordan J-Funk in action © Amy Heycock/Red Bull Content Pool

J-Funk showed his battle energy right from the first round, pulling the crowd to his side against fellow krumper, Quake to win through. Next, he got animated to Britney Spears' ‘Slave for You’ to defeat Motherfunk, and found himself in the semis, where he kept riding his momentum to defeat other krumper, AMP.

In the final battle against Silk Boogie, he left it all on the floor, completely going off to the hype tracks of Lethal Bizzle’s ‘Pow!’ and Ms Dynamite’s, ‘Booo!’, and leaving the audience no choice but to vote him their champion.

I love the crowd and just connecting with them. I trust them, and they gave me energy and kept me going J-Funk

Holding the Red Bull Dance Your Style trophy J-Funk told host Jade Hackett, “I feel grateful. Everyone that did this is so incredible. I don’t even know how this happened.”

Offstage, in the wake of his win, he said, “I love the crowd and just connecting with them. I trust them, and they gave me energy and kept me going.

“Krump is the style that helped me the most in the battles. It’s the spirit of it, where it takes me and how I can create within the style. It’s super comfortable.”

Praising his fellow dancers for making it a tough competition, he said: “I’m happy about [that], because I really felt like I earned this win.”

Looking to the future, and December's world final in South Africa, J-Funk says he plans to stick to the same mindset. “My approach was just to do me, and trust in my choices and how I create. I feel and love music, so it has to be organic for me, and then whatever happens, happens.”

Here are some more things that really made the UK final a night to remember...

We couldn't take our eyes off of defending champion Kofi

Turned on his head: 2019 winner Kofi lost narrowly in round two © Amy Heycock/Red Bull Content Pool

From round one, Kofi carried the swagger and confidence of a reigning champion. The only competitor who had competed in a Red Bull Dance Your Style battle before, the energy he gave off made it obvious that he was in his element and ready to win again. Going upside down to dance and make shapes on his head, and throwing in rhythmic footwork steps from the clean, smooth hip-hop style that won him the crown in 2019 , meant that he beat hip-hop dancer Elise in his first-round battle. But Elise didn’t go down without a musical fight, as she also wowed the crowd with her fresh, fluid movement.

However, in the second round, Kofi faced off against krumper, AMP whose hard-hitting style had already driven the crowd crazy in her first battle. And even though Kofi did a lap of the stage with his signature diving forward rolls, and showed he knew how to get down to dancehall music, it was AMP who swayed the crowd vote with the energy of her dance. Kofi lost like a champ, and left the stage with a contented smile on his face.

AMP and Silk Boogie had some seriously stand-out moves

AMP brought some heavy krump energy © Amy Heywood/Red Bull Content Pool

Though they have very different stage presences and styles, AMP and Silk Boogie made a huge impact on the crowd in each of their battles. All night AMP channelled the thunderous, heavy energy of krump to bring roars from the crowd. Beating J-Gadget in the first round and pulling off an upset by defeating Kofi in the second round, she found herself in the semi-finals, and facing an all-out krump war with J-Funk. Although she lost this battle, J-Funk had to go all-out to beat her, hugging AMP, exhausted, with his t-shirt half off, when the battle was over.

Losing finalist Silk Boogie had some compelling battles © Amy Heycock/Red Bull Content Pool

In contrast to AMP's intense, high-energy, popper, Silk Boogie was a calm and relaxed presence on stage all night. Though he lost in the final, his route there was full of compelling battles. Up against the seductive Myss Tru to the disco classic, ‘To Be Real’ by Cheryl Lynn, he dug deep for victory. Then, he won a tense tie-breaker against Unkle TC. In the semi-final, he displayed his silky smooth popping to Snoop Dogg’s ‘Signs’ against Robia to advance. Though he lost to J-Funk in the final, Silk Boogie definitely won the crowd over with his cool and collected energy.

Now it's time to look forward to the final in Johannesburg this December. Can J-Funk go all the way?