Frankie Ward reveals why Red Bull Duos is your new favourite gaming show

What happens when two gamers are forced to collaborate on a game they've never seen before? And each with a wonky controller?

Red Bull Duos is a new gaming series that does just that, mashing together your favourite content creators and influencers, and throwing them the ultimate gaming curveballs.

“Imagine a show where you are given a controller and a fantastic video game and are suddenly told you've got to hand over half of the controller to someone you've never met," says the show's host, and tormentor-in-chief, Frankie Ward.

YouTuber Brandonio and G2 FIFA pro Amenyah are set a fiendish challenge... © Mark Roe

It's nice to see two people – most of whom haven't met before – team up and form this haphazard partnership. Frankie Ward

"If you don't work together quickly and efficiently, you're going to fail," she adds. "And no one likes failure, right? The good part is, your partner will be just as hilarious as you are."

To coincide with the first of the five-episode series being released on Red Bull TV , Frankie gives the lowdown on why this hilarious new show is worthy of your attention...

It's the most fun Frankie’s had on camera

“I'm always excited to work on things that are a little bit more fun – and especially anything that allows me to be a bit more mean! I love reporting on esports events but it’s all fairly serious. In Red Bull Duos I get to take the mick, be a bit cheeky and just have a laugh. It's nice to see two people – most of whom haven't met before – team up and form this haphazard partnership. Watching that dynamic go from being quite calm to the complete opposite always cracks me up. It has been lovely to work with people from different backgrounds and just tap into that exuberant YouTube energy!”

There are loads of content creator dream teams

BambinoBecky and Sharky's appearance is one of Frankie's favourite episodes © Mark Roe

“I really like all the pairings we’ve done so far, but BambinoBecky and Sharky trying to get a high score in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater was super fun! The two of them had been in a house together for some kind of Big Brother-esque challenge the previous year, so they already had this lovely dynamic – and Becky's just hilarious! It was fun to watch them try and get to grips with this game. You're looking on, rooting for them. It got desperate at one point, but you can kind of see the light at the end of the tunnel and you're just like THEY’RE GOING TO DO THIS!.. Or do they? No spoilers!”

It's full of nail-biting challenges

What's in store for Brandonio and Amenyah? You'll have to watch Episode 3 © Mark Roe

“Brandonio bands together with G2 FIFA pro Amenyah for Tekken 7 and, oh boy... They get to this boss battle and… I don't want to spoil it in terms of the challenge , but when they got to the boss at the end of Tekken 7's arcade mode, that's when things get really tricky. This boss battle has two phases and the second phase is phenomenally hard. Tekken 7 is definitely not a casual fighting game – it’s really technical! So it was really interesting to watch the two of them work it out...”

It's a chance to watch YouTube legends form unlikely bromances

AJ Shabeel and Jukeyz star in the first episode of Red Bull Duos © Mark Roe

“AJ and Jukeyz in episode one – I would not be surprised if they became friends! I'd love to see them do some Call of Duty content and stuff together because they got on like a house on fire. They were so funny and I was just watching them, like – I'm living for this partnership! “

It's a chance to see a different side to the Sidemen

Sidemen Mo Syed and Konstantin get stuck in in Episode 5 © Mark Roe

"Mo Syed and Konstantin, the Sidemen’s editors, are in the fifth and final episode of the series – they were so focused! I think they wanted to complete that challenge more than anyone else that we had.”

Fun first, games second

Frankie pushes YouTubers Zac and Jay to their limits in Episode 4 © Mark Roe

“Duos is great because it's for everyone – whether you watch loads of gaming content, or are more casual; it's bite-sized enough for people who maybe don't consider themselves as being hardcore gamers, but can still have a laugh.”