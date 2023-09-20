How to get to the all-new Red Bull Gaming Sphere Fortnite maps

Gaming
In real life, Red Bull Gaming Sphere London is well established as a place players go to raise their game.
Whether it’s Jukeyz and friends bootcamping in the run-up to the World Series of Warzone, or community events giving VALORANT players a space to come and do battle against like-minded people – sharpening your skills is always top of the list.
Now Fortnite players can get in on the act too, as a virtual version of the venue has been made available with a series of skills-boosting challenges.
Ready to raise your game at the Red Bull Gaming Sphere? Find out how you could get pro-level coaching at London's premier gaming studio here: redbull.co.uk/raiseyourgame
Says Xander Van Buggenhout of creators mapshot.gg, “You can use the Red Bull Gaming Sphere as a central spot from where you can visit several maps to improve your Fortnite skills.”
Find out which maps you can try, and get the codes for them below.
01
Which maps are available and how do I get to them?
Aim Trainer Map
Map code: 0810-6774-5616
Setting: Something between a slick, spaceship-like zone and the world's most futuristic dental surgery.
What is there to do here? On this map you'll find a cutting-edge and customisable aim trainer, where you can test yourself in one of four modes – Easy, Medium, Hard and Red Bull difficulty. (Beware, though – when Wolfiez' tried the Red Bull mode he was heard to say, “this level is so hard”, and then refused to stop until he'd completed it.)
You can practice any of the active rotation weapons that are currently available the game here.
Seasoned pros who are bored of the standard aim trainer levels will want to take advantage of the completely customisable interface, which can be optimised to train for specific scenarios.
Crank 90s map
Map code: 9991-3891-8108
Setting: The only way is up in this watery lair. It looks a little bit like Japan's Red Bull Cliff Diving location, Takachiho Gorge, crossed with an international supervillain volcano base.
What is there to do here? This is a one or two player challenge mode where players can practise their vertical building ability. Build a series of ramps and walls in a spiralling pattern to quickly gain height – the winner is the person who reaches the Red Bull Don’t Look Down hot air balloon first. Once you’ve mastered your cranking skills, you can incorporate them in your battle royale games, as they’re an excellent way to avoid enemies.
How to crank 90s
- Start building a ramp
- Run to the top of it
- Build a wall at the top of the ramp
- Turn 90 degrees and build another wall
- Jump and build a ramp beneath you
- Repeat the process
Edit Map
Map code: 2336-8447-2507
Setting: A Tron-like complex where different doorways lead to different challenges.
What is there to do here? Here you'll find challenges designed to test your full range of editing skills, whether it’s busting through walls, or ascending levels of a tower as quickly as you can. Each of the different difficulty levels – Easy, Medium, Hard and Pro – has four different scenarios, making 16 in total.
Bonus Maps
Map code: 2822-6212-9777 (will take you to the Red Bull Gaming Sphere lobby)
The bonus maps are only accessible via the virtual Red Bull Gaming Sphere London PCs, and therefore don’t have map codes.
There are three maps, and each one gives an opportunity to explore a major London landmark; Big Ben, London Eye or Trafalgar Square.
Once in the locations, you can root around and discover the hidden mini games.
London Eye: The parkour challenge here is similar to testing vertical climbing games like Only Up.
Big Ben: Once you’ve explored this area, you can return to the Red Bull Gaming Sphere by using your handy travel remote, or by hopping on the tube in front of Big Ben.
Trafalgar Square: Take on the Coin Collector scavenger hunt here and see how much cash you can pocket against the clock.