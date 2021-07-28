Kade Edwards sending it on the bigger and better Road Gap
© James North
MTB

Red Bull Hardline 2021: in pictures

The hardest course in downhill mountain biking didn't disappoint. Go behind the scenes and see what went down throughout practise, qualifying and finals day of Red Bull Hardline 2021.
Written by Charlie Allenby
Published on
Red Bull Hardline is a downhill mountain bike race like no other. Set in the heart of the Dyfi Valley, Wales, Dan Atherton has crafted a course that strikes fear into riders who have competed at some of the biggest downhill and freeride mountain bike events in the world – UCI World Cup, Crankworx, even Red Bull Rampage.
Competitors are given three days of practise and track walks to figure out how they will hold on for roughly three minutes of the most intense downhill race on the planet come finals day. Features are sessioned, technical sections are fine tuned, advice is dished out to those taking part for the first time.
The 2021 edition is one that will live long in the memory. A cancelled qualifiers meant that all riders who weren't nursing injuries or mechanicals had their shot at the top spot. Throw in some baking hot weather, dry course conditions and a collection of the world's best and most competitive downhill racers absolutely going for it, and viewers were treated to some of the closest racing to ever grace Red Bull Hardline.
Here is the story of the week – from practise to podium celebrations – in pictures.
Red Bull Hardline welcome sign
Riders were welcomed to the Dyfi Valley with the rare sight of sunshine
© James North
Adam Brayton, Elliott Heap, Red Bull Hardline 2021
Adam Brayton (13) and Elliott Heap's (19) number plates are readied
© Dan Griffiths
Thomas Genon, Kaos Seagrave, Red Bull Hardline 2021
Red Bull Hardline would be Thomas Genon's first ever race
© Dan Griffiths
Brendan Fairclough, suicide no hander, Red Bull Hardline 2021
It didn't take long for riders to start throwing tricks over the Step Up
© Dan Griffiths
Brendan Fairclough, suicide no hander, red bull hardline 2021
A mellower ramp meant no flips were attempted at this year's event
© Dan Griffiths
Bernard Kerr, seat grab, Red Bull Hardline 2021
Kerr throws a seat grab over the Step Up in practise
© Dan Griffiths
Red Bull Hardline, Step down
The Step Down was the big new addition to the course for 2021
© Nathan Hughes
Red Bull Hardline step down landing, dig crew
The new feature's landing needed constant fine-tuning from the dig crew
© Dan Griffiths
Johny Salido, can can, Red Bull Hardline 2021
Johny Salido brought some freeride skills to proceedings in practise
© Dan Griffiths
Red Bull Hardline 2021 pit bike racing
The red team were victorious in the inaugural pit bike world champs
© Saskia Dugon
Jono Jones, Red Bull Hardline 2021
Jono Jones enters the finish field during practise
© James North
Oscar Harnstrom, Red Bull Hardline 2021
Oscar Härnström sizes up the Final Fly Off
© James North
Red Bull Hardline 2021 qualifying
The riders weren't happy with the windy conditions on qualifying day
© Nathan Hughes
Thomas Genon, Canyon Sender AL, Red Bull Hardline 2021
Thomas Genon making some last-minute adjustments to his Canyon Sender
© Dan Griffiths
Gee Atherton, Red Bull Hardline 2021
A strapped-up Gee Atherton instantly became the hardest thing on the course
© Dan Griffiths
Thomas Genon, Red Bull Hardline 2021
Thomas Genon was the first rider to lay down a full run come finals day
© Dan Griffiths
Red Bull Hardline step down
All riders made it through the new Step Down unscathed
© Saskia Dugon
Red Bull Hardline Road Gap
The course's most iconic feature – the Road Gap – was made even bigger
© Saskia Dugon
Kade Edwards Red Bull Hardline road gap
Kade Edwards sending it on the bigger and better Road Gap
© James North
Adam Brayton, Red Bull Hardline 2021
Adam Brayton managed to avoid the tree that had ended his tilt run in 2017
© Nathan Hughes
Kade Edwards, Red Bull Hardline 2021
Kade Edwards flying on his way to his first Red Bull Hardline podium
© Dan Griffiths
Brage Vestavik is congratulated after crossing the Red Bull Hardline 2021 finish line
A battered and bruised Brage Vestavik recorded an impressive 4th place
© Dan Griffiths
Laurie Greenland Red Bull Hardline 2021
Laurie Greenland put in a blistering run that had him in the hot seat
© Dan Griffiths
Bernard Kerr Red Bull Hardline 2021 rock drop
Bernard Kerr was in the green from top-to-bottom
© Dan Griffiths
Bernard Kerr is congratulated by Laurie Greenland at the Red Bull Hardline 2021 finish line
Kerr beat Greenland by just over one second
© Dan Griffiths
Laurie Greenland, Bernard Kerr and Kade Edwards on the Red Bull Hardline 2021 podium
Bernard Kerr completed a hat-trick of wins at Red Bull Hardline
© Nathan Hughes
Pivot Phoenix 29, Bernard Kerr, bike check
The winning bike of Red Bull Hardline 2021
© Nathan Hughes
Rewatch the whole of Red Bull Hardline 2021 in the player below:
Bike
Finals
MTB
Bike