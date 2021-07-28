Red Bull Hardline 2021: in pictures

Red Bull Hardline is a downhill mountain bike race like no other. Set in the heart of the Dyfi Valley, Wales, Dan Atherton has crafted a course that strikes fear into riders who have competed at some of the biggest downhill and freeride mountain bike events in the world – UCI World Cup, Crankworx, even Red Bull Rampage.
Competitors are given three days of practise and track walks to figure out how they will hold on for roughly three minutes of the most intense downhill race on the planet come finals day. Features are sessioned, technical sections are fine tuned, advice is dished out to those taking part for the first time.
The 2021 edition is one that will live long in the memory. A cancelled qualifiers meant that all riders who weren't nursing injuries or mechanicals had their shot at the top spot. Throw in some baking hot weather, dry course conditions and a collection of the world's best and most competitive downhill racers absolutely going for it, and viewers were treated to some of the closest racing to ever grace Red Bull Hardline.
Here is the story of the week – from practise to podium celebrations – in pictures.