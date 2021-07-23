The Trek Session is the joint-most winning bike in Hardline history
© Dan Griffiths
MTB

Check out the bikes tackling the Red Bull Hardline course

See the bikes riders will be hoping to conquer the Red Bull Hardline course on and get some initial thoughts after the first practice session.
Written by Charlie Allenby
Published on
Part of this story

Thomas Genon

BelgiumBelgium

Laurie Greenland

United KingdomUnited Kingdom

Kade Edwards

United KingdomUnited Kingdom
Now in its seventh year, the Red Bull Hardline course is looking gnarlier than ever before. Known as one of the toughest mountain bike tracks in the world, the special course built by Dan Atherton and Ollie Davey blends technical downhill features with massive freeride-style jumps. So as well as a talented rider, it requires an equally adept bike.
Red Bull Hardline 2021 riders
Class of 2021
© Dan Griffiths
Tune into Red Bull Hardline qualifiers from 2pm BST (UTC+1) on July 24 and finals from 2pm BST (UTC+1) on July 25 live on Red Bull TV
Swedish rider Oscar Härnström explains how to get that magical formula on your bike, so it can hit the jumps and still be fast in the forest sections. "It's kind of like a downhill setting, but you need to stiffen it up so you can hit the jumps, but soft enough that you're still fast on the technical bits [such as the woods]," he explains. This means riders need to make their suspension stiffer than they would normally run on a traditional downhill track so you don't bottom out on the jumps, as well as increasing tyre pressure to roll faster on the berms.
Oscar Härnström, Intense M29, Red Bull Hardline 2021
Oscar Härnström and his Intense M29
© Dan Griffiths
Let's take a look at the steeds this year's Hardline riders will be using to attack the notorious course.
Laurie Greenland Mondraker Summum RR, Red Bull Hardline 2021
Can Laurie Greenland's new carbon Mondraker Summum RR make the difference?
© Dan Griffiths
Thomas Genon Canyon Sender AL bike check, Red Bull Hardline 2021
Thomas Genon has opted for an air-sprung shock on his Canyon Sender AL
© Dan Griffiths
Bernard Kerr Pivot Phoenix 29, Red Bull Hardline 2021
Can Bernard Kerr make it a hattrick of wins on his Pivot Phoenix 29?
© Dan Griffiths
Theo Erlangsen Commencal Supreme DH 29 bike check, Red Bull Hardline 2021
The South African champ Theo Erlangsen and his Commencal Supreme DH 29
© Dan Griffiths
Jono Jones Pivot Phoenix 29, Red Bull Hardline 2021
Jono Jones returns on his Pivot Phoenix 29
© Dan Griffiths
Jono Jones is returning to Red Bull Hardline after not making it to finals day back in 2019. "The main features are so big and gnarly, you forget about the bits between. But they’re actually pretty sketchy as well, but you kind of just brush past them because you’re thinking about the next big hit.
“There’s sections on here that if you were at a World Cup or something like that, you would spend ages on that section cause it’s so tough," he adds. "But when you put so many features together on one track, nothing really stands out, it’s all crazy, the whole way down. At least there’s not one bit to worry about, it’s all pretty mental!"
Sam Gale Pivot Phoenix 29 bike check, Red Bull Hardline 2021
Sam Gale is making his Hardline debut on his Pivot Phoenix 29
© Dan Griffiths
Johny Salido Transition TR11 bike check, Red Bull Hardline 2021
Johny Salido's Transition TR11 is one of the only 27.5"-wheeled bikes
© Dan Griffiths
Craig Evans Santa Cruz V10, Red Bull Hardline 2021
Can Craigs Evans become a double winner on his Santa Cruz V10?
© Dan Griffiths
Take a dive into Red Bull Hardline's history with this interactive guide

Dan Atherton shares his Red Bull Hardline history

More Info
Matt Hockenhull Santa Cruz V10, Red Bull Hardline 2021
Matt Hockenhull makes his Hardline debut on his Santa Cruz V10
© Dan Griffiths
Jerome Caroli Santa Cruz V10 MX, Red Bull Hardline 2021
Jérôme Caroli has opted for a mullet set-up on his Santa Cruz V10
© Dan Griffiths
Kaos Seagrave Canyon Sender CFR FMD bike check, Red Bull Hardline 2021
Kaos Seagrave's Canyon Sender CFR FMD is easily the loudest in the paddocks
© Dan Griffiths
Lewis Buchanan Norco Range bike check, Red Bull Hardline 2021
Lewis Buchanan's enduro-focused Norco Range is a rare sight at Hardline
© Dan Griffiths
Johannes Fischbach R Raymon downhill prototype, Red Bull Hardline
Johannes Fischbach is keeping his R Raymon downhill prototype under wraps
© Dan Griffiths
Charlie Hatton Atherton Bikes DH, Red Bull Hardline
Charlie Hatton has big boots to fill on his Atherton Bikes DH
© Dan Griffiths
Brage Vestavik GT Fury bike check, Red Bull Hardline 2021
Expect big sends from Brage Vestavik and his GT Fury
© Dan Griffiths
Gaetan Vige Specialized Demo bike check, Red Bull Hardline 2021
Gaëtan Vige returns to Red Bull Hardline aboard his Specialized Demo
© Dan Griffiths
Jim Monro Atherton Bikes DH, Red Bull Hardline 2021
Jim Monro is the second rider lining up on an Atherton Bikes DH
© Dan Griffiths
Vincent Tupin Scott Gambler, Red Bull Hardline 2021
Vinny T will be bringing the steeze on his Scott Gambler
© Dan Griffiths
Kade Edwards Trek Session, Red Bull Hardline 2021
Kade Edwards is riding a Trek Session 29er
© Dan Griffiths
Take a closer look at Kade Edwards' Trek Session

Take a look at Kade Edwards' race-ready Trek Session

Read Story
Joe Smith Vitus Dominer, Red Bull Hardline 2021
Joe Smith will be hoping to pilot his Vitus Dominer to a podium spot again
© Dan Griffiths
Elliott Heap Nukeproof Dissent 297, Red Bull Hardline 2021
Elliott Heap is another riding a mullet set-up on his Nukeproof Dissent 297
© Dan Griffiths
Matteo Iniguez Commencal Supreme DH 29/27, Red Bull Hardline 2021
Matteo Iniguez's Commencal Supreme DH 29/27 is overshadowed his trousers
© Dan Griffiths
Adam Brayton Nukeproof Dissent 297, Red Bull Hardline 2021
Adam Brayton's Nukeproof Dissent 297 before his off in the first practise
© Dan Griffiths
Watch what went down on the first practise at Red Bull Hardline 2021

Daily show – day 1

8:55 min
Watch Video
Thibault Laly Mondraker Summum RR, Red Bull Hardline 2021
Thibault Laly is another on Mondraker's new carbon fibre Summum RR
© Dan Griffiths
Harry Molloy Saracen Myst Team 29/27, Red Bull Hardline 2021
Harry Molloy is back on the Saracen Myst for the 2021 season
© Dan Griffiths
Josh Lowe Kona Operator CR, Red Bull Hardline 2021
Newcomer Josh Lowe is on Kona's Operator CR downhill bike
© Dan Griffiths
Georage Brannigan Propain Rage CF, Red Bull Hardline 2021
George Brannigan's Propain Rage CF is one of the slickest in the paddocks
© Dan Griffiths
Part of this story

Thomas Genon

BelgiumBelgium

Laurie Greenland

United KingdomUnited Kingdom

Kade Edwards

United KingdomUnited Kingdom
MTB
Bike