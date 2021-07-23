Check out the bikes tackling the Red Bull Hardline course

Swedish rider Oscar Härnström explains how to get that magical formula on your bike, so it can hit the jumps and still be fast in the forest sections. "It's kind of like a downhill setting, but you need to stiffen it up so you can hit the jumps, but soft enough that you're still fast on the technical bits [such as the woods]," he explains. This means riders need to make their suspension stiffer than they would normally run on a traditional downhill track so you don't bottom out on the jumps, as well as increasing tyre pressure to roll faster on the berms.