Check out the bikes tackling the Red Bull Hardline course

Now in its seventh year, the Red Bull Hardline course is looking gnarlier than ever before. Known as one of the toughest mountain bike tracks in the world, the special course built by Dan Atherton and Ollie Davey blends technical downhill features with massive freeride-style jumps. So as well as a talented rider, it requires an equally adept bike.
Swedish rider Oscar Härnström explains how to get that magical formula on your bike, so it can hit the jumps and still be fast in the forest sections. "It's kind of like a downhill setting, but you need to stiffen it up so you can hit the jumps, but soft enough that you're still fast on the technical bits [such as the woods]," he explains. This means riders need to make their suspension stiffer than they would normally run on a traditional downhill track so you don't bottom out on the jumps, as well as increasing tyre pressure to roll faster on the berms.
Let's take a look at the steeds this year's Hardline riders will be using to attack the notorious course.
Jono Jones is returning to Red Bull Hardline after not making it to finals day back in 2019. "The main features are so big and gnarly, you forget about the bits between. But they’re actually pretty sketchy as well, but you kind of just brush past them because you’re thinking about the next big hit.
“There’s sections on here that if you were at a World Cup or something like that, you would spend ages on that section cause it’s so tough," he adds. "But when you put so many features together on one track, nothing really stands out, it’s all crazy, the whole way down. At least there’s not one bit to worry about, it’s all pretty mental!"
