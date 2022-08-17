Inside the Red Bull Hardline 2022 build

Bike
Snowdonia National Park is a Welsh tourist hotspot famous for its picturesque landscapes and postcard views. Most of its 6-to-10 million annual visitors travel here for its mountains, lakes, and woodlands, but come September, a growing number of courageous and questionably sane individuals make their way over to Wales for another spectacle that isn’t so easy on the eye – Red Bull Hardline.
As you head down into the Dyfi valley, you’d be forgiven for missing a faint outline of the 55ft road gap sitting amongst the trees – one of the many monstrosities that make up the course.
When it was first unveiled in 2014, the course included more features per metre than any downhill race. It’s only been getting bigger and bigger each year since.
When you look at the driving force behind its evolution – Dan Atherton – it’s no surprise either. He is obsessed with progression, whether that’s pushing the boundaries of the sport, bike technology, or his own personal limits. Red Bull Hardline is no exception. Atherton wanted to remind people how gnarly mountain biking could be, and he’d found the perfect place to do it.
A lot goes into prepping a course like Red Bull Hardline for race week, and Atherton doesn't cut corners when it comes to building his team.
This year's dig crew looks much the same as last year. All are locals who work year-round at the family’s mountain bike mecca – Dyfi Bike Park – and the step over to Hardline was natural.
The first job is to assess the course and ultimately decide what needs to be done. The dig crew approaches Hardline much like a rider would, starting with a track walk. Much of the "build" process isn't about building new stuff but resurrecting what already was and reinstating the existing track. As they make their way down, section by section, they get a grasp on what needs fixing and what will change.
The Welsh winter is harsh on just about everything and everyone, and the Hardline course is no exception. Gale force winds attack the woodland, bringing down trees that need clearing. The torrential rain forces knee-deep ruts and destroys berms, as do the sheep, but that's Wales for you.
Early maintenance consists of pulling back all the grass that's grown over the winter in a process appropriately named "de-grassing." If the dig crew do this too early, it all grows again before race week, and the process has to be repeated. They learned this the hard way in 2021...
The berms all need resurfacing, and most sections generally require a good clearout. If a section of track is supposed to be smooth, the crew will make it smooth again, so the riders can carry speed into whatever monstrosity awaits them, such as the 100m-plus straight leading into the 17m cannonball.
"The first year was such a casual move over from the bike park that we didn't think about it too much until Red Bull turned up, and we realised what a big deal it was,” says Sam Malster. “There was a big rush last year getting the track ready, and the new step down took so long, meaning we had to sacrifice other sections... the digging conditions were far from ideal too, and it was like trying to shovel dust."
Being their second year on the build, the dig crew feels much more prepared for this year's build, and a lot more planning has gone into ensuring the details are dialed.