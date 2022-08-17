Inside the Red Bull Hardline 2022 build

Snowdonia National Park is a Welsh tourist hotspot famous for its picturesque landscapes and postcard views. Most of its 6-to-10 million annual visitors travel here for its mountains, lakes, and woodlands, but come September, a growing number of courageous and questionably sane individuals make their way over to Wales for another spectacle that isn’t so easy on the eye – Red Bull Hardline .

Hardline is set amongst some of the best landscapes that Wales has to offer © Dan Griffiths Military aircraft performing low-level training flights in "Mach Loop" © Dan Griffiths The back and forth fire road that takes riders to the top © Dan Griffiths The terrain in these parts is steep, rugged, and utterly unforgiving © Dan Griffiths Dry conditions have made usually shapeable and sticky dirt turn to dry dust © Dan Griffiths

As you head down into the Dyfi valley, you’d be forgiven for missing a faint outline of the 55ft road gap sitting amongst the trees – one of the many monstrosities that make up the course.

When it was first unveiled in 2014, the course included more features per metre than any downhill race. It’s only been getting bigger and bigger each year since.

When you look at the driving force behind its evolution – Dan Atherton – it’s no surprise either. He is obsessed with progression, whether that’s pushing the boundaries of the sport, bike technology, or his own personal limits. Red Bull Hardline is no exception. Atherton wanted to remind people how gnarly mountain biking could be, and he’d found the perfect place to do it.

This is all of the dig crews' second year on Red Bull Hardline © Dan Griffiths

A lot goes into prepping a course like Red Bull Hardline for race week, and Atherton doesn't cut corners when it comes to building his team.

This year's dig crew looks much the same as last year. All are locals who work year-round at the family’s mountain bike mecca – Dyfi Bike Park – and the step over to Hardline was natural.

The dig crew arrived a few weeks ago to begin the resurrection process © Dan Griffiths Not a single tyre has touched the course's surface since last July © Dan Griffiths Clearing a winter's worth of rocks allows riders to carry enough speed © Dan Griffiths Fallen pine needles and general foliage all need clearing as well © Dan Griffiths Without a de-grass, the "Step-Up" would undoubtedly be off the cards © Dan Griffiths A shallow cut is made into the turf with a mattock and it's stripped back © Dan Griffiths The crew gets a sneak peek at digger driver Gareth Brewin's new creations © Dan Griffiths Up top, the berms have been freshened up and resurfaced © Dan Griffiths Ever wondered where the dirt comes for the build? A big, on-site dig pit © Dan Griffiths The lovely, crafted berms are ready to be torn up again on race week © Dan Griffiths The build is tough on the body. Fortunately, these are seasoned veterans © Dan Griffiths A well-earned rest at the end of another long day on the mountain © Dan Griffiths

The first job is to assess the course and ultimately decide what needs to be done. The dig crew approaches Hardline much like a rider would, starting with a track walk. Much of the "build" process isn't about building new stuff but resurrecting what already was and reinstating the existing track. As they make their way down, section by section, they get a grasp on what needs fixing and what will change.

The Welsh winter is harsh on just about everything and everyone, and the Hardline course is no exception. Gale force winds attack the woodland, bringing down trees that need clearing. The torrential rain forces knee-deep ruts and destroys berms, as do the sheep, but that's Wales for you.

The mattock is an essential trail building tool © Dan Griffiths

Early maintenance consists of pulling back all the grass that's grown over the winter in a process appropriately named "de-grassing." If the dig crew do this too early, it all grows again before race week, and the process has to be repeated. They learned this the hard way in 2021...

The berms all need resurfacing, and most sections generally require a good clearout. If a section of track is supposed to be smooth, the crew will make it smooth again, so the riders can carry speed into whatever monstrosity awaits them, such as the 100m-plus straight leading into the 17m cannonball.

A few minor changes have been made to make carrying speed that bit easier © Dan Griffiths The first year was such a casual move over from the bike park that we didn't think about it too much until Red Bull turned up, and we realised what a big deal it was Sam Malster

"The first year was such a casual move over from the bike park that we didn't think about it too much until Red Bull turned up, and we realised what a big deal it was,” says Sam Malster. “There was a big rush last year getting the track ready, and the new step down took so long, meaning we had to sacrifice other sections... the digging conditions were far from ideal too, and it was like trying to shovel dust."

Being their second year on the build, the dig crew feels much more prepared for this year's build, and a lot more planning has gone into ensuring the details are dialed.