When Red Bull Hardline burst onto the scene in 2014, I was a 15-year-old mountain bike-obsessed teenager consumed by an insatiable passion for downhill racing and freeride.

Red Bull Hardline 2014 © Duncan Philpott

Growing up, Rob Warner's distinctive voice echoed in my ears, igniting inspiration as I watched the fastest downhill racers tear up the World Cup circuit. Watching Red Bull Hardline became an annual tradition among my friends, and we found endless motivation in the constant flow of riding edits flooding our screens.

Red Bull Hardline 2014 © Dan Griffiths

Whether carving trails in the woods or congregating in vans and tents at races across the UK, we all shared a burning desire to leave our mark on the sport. Many of us have since carved our own paths within mountain biking. Consider Kade Edwards, who transformed from a local kid tearing up the dirt jumps and racing nationals under the wing of the Atherton Academy to a global mountain bike sensation. Or Joe Breeden, whose unwavering dedication to training and calculated mentality has propelled him through the ranks of World Cup racing to lead the Intense Factory Racing downhill team.

Red Bull Hardline © Dan Griffiths

Despite our distance from the industry at the time, it was impossible not to feel the ripple effect that the sport's pioneers were leaving, effortlessly uplifting those around them as they raised the bar on what was possible. Nobody else epitomised this influence more than the Athertons, and when Red Bull Hardline emerged, it was just another testament to their relentless drive for progression.

Red Bull Hardline © Dan Griffiths

The Athertons' vision for the event was clear: to showcase the sport's ultimate raw intensity while pushing riders to their absolute limits. Though its inaugural year was shrouded in secrecy, the stories and highlights that emerged left us all captivated by its concept.

Red Bull Hardline © Sam Needham

Hardline represented an exciting shift in downhill racing for fans and riders alike. Unveiled with more features per meter than any other downhill race, the course merged elements of natural terrain with massive man-made features, quickly earning a reputation as the most extreme downhill race on the planet.

Red Bull Hardline © Duncan Philpott

Over the past decade, Hardline's impact on the growth of downhill racing has been undeniable. The event has become an entity of its own, inspiring an entire generation while setting the bar for a new level of progression that riders have continuously surpassed.

Red Bull Hardline © Dan Griffiths

As we approach the event's tenth anniversary, we're reflecting on Hardline's history over the years before diving into the exciting new changes awaiting next month's event.

Red Bull Hardline © Dan Griffiths

01 2014

Nestled amongst the towering mountains of the Dyfi Valley, the Athertons had discovered the ideal setting to host the world's toughest downhill race. Freed from UCI restrictions, they crafted something bigger, faster, and gnarlier than any previous race track, surpassing even the most formidable World Cup courses.

Red Bull Hardline © Dan Griffiths

The inaugural Hardline event unfolded quietly as a private affair to test this audacious concept. Invitation-only, the first year saw only nine riders handpicked to brave this new monstrosity. Among the selected few were Gee and Dan Atherton, along with locals Joe Smith, Alex Bond, and Gareth Brewin. Joining them were Danny Hart, Loic Bruni, Niko Vink, and Sam Dale, a diverse group of racers and freeriders possessing the necessary skills to conquer the challenge.

Red Bull Hardline © Sam Needham

On race day, just eight brave souls took to the start gate, with Danny Hart emerging as the only rider fast enough to beat the course's creator, Dan Atherton, while Loic Bruni closely trailed behind, securing a podium finish in his first and only appearance at the event.

Red Bull Hardline © Sam Needham

02 2015

If there were ever any doubts about just how tough Red Bull Hardline could be, the 2015 event certainly dispelled them. The first public event proved unforgiving for its riders, serving as a true testament to the event's intensity.

Red Bull Hardline © Sven Martin

The public debut of the event became a battleground for both riders and bikes, with challenging Welsh weather and a slew of injuries adding turmoil to an already intense week. Dan Atherton, the event's creator, was the first to succumb to his own creation after fracturing his scapula into three pieces on one of the hip jumps.

Red Bull Hardline © Dan Griffiths

But the challenges were far from over. The whirlwind week saw seven more riders drop out before race day, including Taylor Vernon, who had to withdraw after injuring ligaments in his foot, and Kye Forte, who sustained one too many knocks to the head.

Red Bull Hardline © Sven Martin

Adding to the drama, Welsh weather closed in just before race day, bringing heavy downpours and strong winds. This rendered the entire top section of the course unrideable, leaving Gee Atherton as the sole rider to have successfully completed a top-to-bottom run.

Red Bull Hardline © Sven Martin

Eight of the initial fifteen riders remained to line up at the start. While Gee appeared poised for victory, a flat tyre sidelined him for the second year, leaving Ruaridh Cunningham to claim victory, with Joe Smith in second and Bernard Kerr in third.

Red Bull Hardline © Sven Martin

03 2016

Most things in professional-level mountain biking can't be done cautiously, and suffice to say Hardline is one such example, where hesitation or the slightest lack of commitment could mean disaster.

Red Bull Hardline © Olaf Pignataro

During the early years of Hardline, many riders approached the event with a primary focus on survival, battling the formidable course rather than each other. Naturally, prioritising self-preservation over podium aspirations was a common strategy. However, for Gee Atherton, the narrative took a different turn.

Red Bull Hardline © Rutger Pauw

Following two mechanical mishaps at the previous year's events, Gee entered the 2016 race with a fire in his stomach. Already nursing an injured shoulder, a nasty crash during practice saw him going on to qualify last, setting him as the first rider down the hill on race day.

Red Bull Hardline © Rutger Pauw

Eager to perform on his own course, Gee posted a time that confidently held off the competition until Ruaridh Cunningham, the previous year's winner, dethroned Gee from the hot seat. In third was the Keswick Kestrel, Adam Brayton, followed by stoppie-sunday specialist Bernard Kerr, as he secured his first Hardline win... and one that wouldn't be the last.

Red Bull Hardline © Olaf Pignataro

04 2017

Faced with the world's most demanding downhill track, riders can only hope for favourable conditions.

Red Bull Hardline © Dan Griffiths

Hardline had been relatively fortunate with the weather until 2017 - at least by Welsh standards in September. However, luck eventually ran out, and relentless downpours transformed the track into a minefield, making the 2017 race the toughest yet.

Red Bull Hardline © Dan Griffiths

The conditions were so bad that the course had to be shortened for racing, and despite the tiresome course being cut down, riders were still looking fatigued by the finish after a lengthy battle with the elements. Perhaps the most memorable moment of the week, though, was Adam Brayton's intimate encounter with a tree. After washing out on roots and just 30 seconds from the finish line and headbutting some timber, he miraculously emerged unscathed, left with only a stark reminder of the event's unforgiving nature.

Red Bull Hardline © Dan Griffiths

With Gee out of action after a crash earlier in the week, his brother Dan took on the challenge alone, delivering a commendable run that earned him third place. Although the previous year's winner, Bernard Kerr, had hoped for a repeat victory, Craig Evans emerged triumphant, claiming the most significant win of his career.

Red Bull Hardline © Dan Griffiths

05 2018

While 2017 might have gone down as the wettest year in Hardline history, it was soon eclipsed. Despite the UK experiencing its hottest summer on record in 2018, the idyllic mid-week practice session under blue skies quickly deteriorated.

Red Bull Hardline © Dan Griffiths

Friday's practice had to be cancelled entirely, but this didn't deter riders from putting everything on the line for a shot at the podium. Among them was Kade Edwards, freshly crowned junior world champion, making his Hardline debut for Atherton Racing. Despite his prowess, Edwards would ultimately settle for tenth place behind teammate and reigning world champion Charlie Hatton.

Red Bull Hardline © Dan Griffiths

Bernard Kerr appeared set for the win, putting five seconds into Charlie's time, but one rider remained, undeterred by past misfortunes and mechanical mishaps. After four years of bad luck, Gee was determined to capitalise and did so in grand fashion, taking the win by over five seconds.

Red Bull Hardline © Dan Griffiths

06 2019

2019 was the year of firsts.

Red Bull Hardline © Sven Martin

Though far from perfect, weather conditions showed notable improvement compared to the previous year. This allowed riders to shift from merely surviving to executing full-gas, pinned runs. Among them was last year's winner, Gee Atherton, who, along with others, managed to set a record-setting sub-three-minute run on the now drier track.

Red Bull Hardline © Sven Martin

Despite some morning rain on finals day, the track remained running well, and sub-three-minute times weren't the only first-time occurrences, as Gaetan Vige and Kaos Seagrave both brought style with backflips in their race runs.

Red Bull Hardline © Rutger Pauw

Notably, though, Bernard Kerr had the standout story of the week. He made Red Bull Hardline history by becoming the first—and, as of now, the only rider to win the event twice. He was closely followed by home favourite Gee Atherton and Hardline veteran Joe Smith, who finished second and third.

Red Bull Hardline © Dan Griffiths

07 2021

Hardline returned in 2021 after a brief COVID hiatus. For the first time, the event was scheduled in July to prevent clashes with the World Cup races and its many top-tier racers. Coinciding with one of the UK's hottest recorded heatwaves, the course was an absolute dust bowl. Despite being mid-summer, strong winds led to qualifying being cancelled, making the finals the sole opportunity for competitors to lay down a full race run.

Red Bull Hardline © Dan Griffiths

A few weeks earlier, Gee had fallen victim to the worst crash of his career and was on the sidelines, highlighting two-time Hardline winner Bernard Kerr as a firm fan favourite. Times were incredibly tight for finals, and in the fast, loose conditions, we saw Hardlines, fastest times to date, with fellow Brit Laurie Greenland laying down a 2:34.648 run for the hot seat, with Kade Edwards just behind him.

Red Bull Hardline © Dan Griffiths

The only rider remaining was Bernard himself. At the first split, the possibility of a hattrick was already looking promising, and sure enough, he proved again just how well suited he was to big features and technical downhill racing, as he set a course record time to claim his third Hardline win.

Red Bull Hardline © Dan Griffiths

08 2022

2022 marked a milestone year for Hardline, showcasing the event's biggest changes to date. The course underwent significant changes, introducing some of the biggest features ever seen in the middle of the track. The rider lineup was equally noteworthy, featuring 18-year-old Jackson Goldstone fresh from his junior World Cup overall title, making him a top contender at the Dinas Mawydd Valley.

Red Bull Hardline © Dan Griffiths

Probably the biggest news of the week, though, was Jess Blewitt. Initially, Tahnee Seagrave was set to be the first woman to take on Red Bull Hardline, but unfortunately, injuries put things on hold for her. Still, this didn't stop Jess from arriving on her own in 2022, ready to compete. Though an unfortunate crash in practice would see her out of the event with a broken collarbone, this wouldn't spell the end for women at Hardline.

Red Bull Hardline © Dan Griffiths

As riders got to grips with the new features, Gee and Bernard took on the responsibility of guinea-pigging the monster features. Gee was still on the mend at this stage, and even a tiny crash would have spelt disaster, but fortunately, he made it through in one piece.

Red Bull Hardline © Dan Griffiths

Not so fortunate, Bernard went way too deep on one of the jumps, blowing up on landing and taking a slam that easily could have seen him out of the event, but still went on to put down a respectable race run come Sunday.

Red Bull Hardline © Dan Griffiths

It didn't take long for the young Canadian prodigy to get to grips with the course, laying down an outrageously fast 2:20.525 race run, the quickest to date and nearly seven seconds faster than Joe Smith and Taylor Vernon in second and third, making him the first non-Brit to win the event, and the youngest winner in its history.

Red Bull Hardline © Dan Griffiths

09 2023

2023 was a bittersweet year for Hardline.

Red Bull Hardline © Dan Griffiths

Last year, Red Bull responded to the need for a more tailored schedule by introducing the girls' progression camp. This allowed riders like Tahnee Seagrave, Louise Ferguson, Cami Nogueira, Vinny Armstrong, and Hannah Bergemann a few extra days to practice on the challenging Welsh course before the event began.

Red Bull Hardline © Dan Griffiths

The men and women got to spend a good couple of days riding together early in the week, but although many factors are within the rider's control, others are not. On Friday, the weather landed in biblical proportions, as the dry, dusty moments from 2021 became a distant memory.

Red Bull Hardline © Dan Griffiths

Few can claim to have as much experience in this field as Gee and Dan, so when the call was made to halt Friday and Saturday's riding, the riders knew their decision was right. Riding was briefly initiated on Sunday morning, but the race was cancelled shortly afterwards. After such a big build-up, it was a strange feeling to see it all end just like that, but ultimately, it was a reminder of just how wild and unpredictable the sport can be.

Red Bull Hardline © Dan Griffiths

There was no use dwelling on what could have been, though; instead, it was all eyes on 2024 for the event's 10th anniversary.

Red Bull Hardline © Dan Griffiths

10 2024

The next chapter in Hardline's history opened with a dramatic shift - a new location on the other side of the planet. Despite the Welsh course's significant development in the last ten years, riding progression and advancements in bike technology have lessened its challenge for the riders.

Red Bull Hardline © Dan Griffiths

Introducing the event in Tasmania offered a fresh start, a blank canvas and an opportunity to push the sport's boundaries even further. Building on the momentum of the 2023 women's progression camp, the lineup featured the likes of Cami Nogueira, Hannah Bergemann, Louise Ferguson, and Tahnee Seagrave.

Red Bull Hardline © Dan Griffiths

Strong winds on finals day kept Cami, Hannah and Tahnee out of finals, but that didn't stop Louise and Hannah from stepping up to the challenge. In the end, a nineteen-year-old Gracey would take the win for the women after a memorable week between the tapes. Meanwhile, for the men, Ireland's Ronan Dunne would claim victory by nearly two seconds over three-time Hardline champ Bernard Kerr.

Red Bull Hardline © Dan Griffiths

From its humble beginnings in the Welsh backcountry to becoming a global spectacle, Hardline's growth has exceeded all expectations, including those of its founders. Looking ahead, the success in Tasmania is a promising indicator of the event's bright future.

Red Bull Hardline © Dan Griffiths

Stay tuned on Red Bull TV to watch Red Bull Hardline 2024.