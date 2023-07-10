What is the Red Bull Hardline 2023 Progression Camp?

Red Bull Hardline is renowned as the toughest downhill mountain bike race there is.

Year upon year, designer Dan Atherton goes about turning this steep stretch of Welsh valley into the ultimate rider's gauntlet .

Tahnée Seagrave We've seen so much progress in the women's field over the past few years, it only seemed right to create an environment where more girls could get to tackle this course Tahnée Seagrave

Last year, Jess Blewitt was ready to compete in Red Bull Hardline, something that would have made her the first woman to take part in the event.

Jess was on site at Red Bull Hardline 2022 With the nature of this course, even just giving it a go is pretty spectacular. Jess Blewitt

Unfortunately Jess injured herself on the Step-Up feature during practise, and was unable to take part on finals day.

This year, she is back with a host of elite riders to session the course and progress women's downhill.

"It'll be cool to have more girls with me this time," she says. "I'm excited to see them all in action."

How are you feeling about taking part in the Progression Camp this year?

Jess: "Pretty good. Hopefully it might take a bit of that stress off where the boys just take off on their own agenda. It's more the fact that they've done it so many times before that they go through the track as fast as possible. It'll be nice to be joined by fellow females who can cruise through, have some fun and probably freak ourselves out together!"

Tahnée: "I’m so, so excited! I was first approached in 2019 to take part, but a string of injuries and my World Cup focus meant I had to put it to one side. I’m nowhere near as fearless as back then and we have seen so much progress in the women’s field over the past few years, it only seemed right to create an environment where more girls could get to tackle this course. Hopefully it will open up more opportunities in future."

Which sections are you most looking forward to?

Jess: "I really like the section from the start to Out of the Woods and the Step-Down. But I'm more excited to hit the features that I didn't hit last year.

Tahnée: "I’m excited to put tires to dirt and see if there’s anything I can tick off. Jess ticked off some features last year so it’ll be so cool to watch and learn."

Which sections do you think will be the most challenging?

Jess: "In terms of technicality I'm looking at the on-off to the 90 – but also the Renegade, because I broke my collarbone on it last year. But you never know – the weather will play its part in the course conditions. We'll play it by ear and see what happens!

Who are you most excited to see in action?

Tahnée: "Honestly to have a group of girls that are keen to put themselves out there and try is so exciting to me. They all rule. Hopefully the next generation of female shredders will see what’s possible and one day aim to race Red Bull Hardline!"

After riding last year, what advice or tips do you have for other riders?

Jess: "Follow your gut instinct. If you're feeling 'should I do it now, should I do it later?' about a feature, then I would say to do it later.

"That's what I keep telling myself about the crash last year – I should have just waited. I was a little bit tired when I took on the Step-Up.

"Pacing yourself is also important. You shouldn't rush to do anything straight away. With the nature of this course, even just giving it a go is pretty spectacular."