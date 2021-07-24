Red Bull Hardline 2021: qualifiers cancelled

Bike
Due to the persistent winds on site, today’s (July 24th) qualifying for Red Bull Hardline has been cancelled. This is to protect the safety of the riders, which remains our absolute priority.
We are scheduled to proceed as planned at 2pm BST (UTC+1) tomorrow (July 25th) with an extended finals show live on Red Bull TV.
Please check back on www.redbull.com/hardline for updates and confirmation.
Speaking on Red Bull TV about the decision, Red Bull Hardline hosts Rob Warner and Reece Wilson had the following to say:
Rob Warner: "Due to some seriously windy weather in the Dyfi Valley, the very sensible decision has been made to postpone all the racing until tomorrow, which does mean now that qualifying has been scrapped and all the existing riders will go in a one-run final tomorrow afternoon."
You've got wind coming from all directions, it's just not a guarantee, so it's definitely the right decision
Reece Wilson: "We've mixed in some of the best riders in the world and they're all sensible guys and they've all been riding this track all week. We've seen the track is brutal. The guys have to be so precise. You've got wind coming from all directions, it's just not a guarantee, so it's definitely the right decision. The riders know what they're doing and they know what they want. If it's not to be done, it's not to be done."
Rob Warner: "The jumps, the features, the size of everything here, you just can't have an inconsistency like the wind blowing the riders left and right, taking speed from them in the air. We've seen some issues already this week but the wind is up today even higher."
We've seen some issues already this week but the wind is up today even higher
Reece Wilson: "It's not even like you can predict the wind because it's not the same all the time. The riders have been talking all week about the gusts. We've been lucky enough to watch the windsock and one minute the wind sock's down in the next it's absolutely going hard so there's no predictability there and riders need predictability on a track like this so, it's the right decision."
