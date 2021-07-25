Bernard Kerr was in the green from top-to-bottom
© Dan Griffiths
MTB

These are the talking points from Red Bull Hardline 2021

The seventh edition of the hardest downhill mountain bike race in the world will certainly live long in the memory. Watch the highlights and catch up on the key moments across the week.
Written by Charlie Allenby
Published on

Summary

  1. 1
    Bernard Kerr is on a different planet
  2. 2
    Laurie Greenland and Kade Edwards step up
  3. 3
    Debutants showed no fear
  4. 4
    Although it was dry, the weather still played its part
  5. 5
    The Step Down is one of the scariest drops ever created
  6. 6
    Jono Jones had the biggest save of the weekend
  7. 7
    Pit bike racing needs to be at every downhill event
Red Bull Hardline returned for 2021 with a downhill mountain bike course that set the bar higher than it has ever been before. While there were no crowds in Machynlleth, Wales, that didn't stop 24 of the world's best downhill and freeride mountain bikers putting on a show, and one of the tightest editions of the iconic race. Recap all the action in the links below and scroll down for highlights from the weekend.

Replay the action from Red Bull Hardline 2021

01

Bernard Kerr is on a different planet

Over the years, Bernard Kerr has proven that he’s something of a Red Bull Hardline expert. The Pivot Factory Racing rider has always finished on the podium since he made his debut in the Dyfi Valley back in 2015, and went into this year's event as the only person to have won the hardest race in downhill mountain biking twice.
Bernard Kerr Red Bull Hardline 2021 rock drop
Bernard Kerr was in the green from top-to-bottom
© Dan Griffiths
It was no surprise then that, come race day, he was the man to beat. The last rider down the mountain, it would take a course-record time to make it a hattrick of wins in Dyfi.
Watch Bernard Kerr's winning run below:
Bike · 4 min
The winning run
He was in the green from the first split, edging out his advantage with each time check as he made his way down the track. Not even his foot coming unclipped from his pedal on the Road Gap could stop him finishing more than a second up on 2nd place.
Relive Red Bull Hardline's history in this interactive guide

Dan Atherton shares his Red Bull Hardline history

More Info
"Experience is definitely on my side," said Kerr after the race. "[Knowing] the jumps definitely help, so when I come into the week I'm not too scared of them. But [with] the technical bits, I've been here six years now so it's helping. I kind of know where I'm going. I blew a foot on the Road Gap and I knew I needed it into that next bit because otherwise I was crashing but I just got it back in time."
Watch Bernard Kerr's POV course preview:
Bike · 4 min
Course preview with Bernard Kerr
02

Laurie Greenland and Kade Edwards step up

The two former Junior World Champions have both had mixed results at Red Bull Hardline. Despite their promise and World Cup experience, you've always been left with the sense that both riders have kept something in reserve. That wasn't the case in 2021 when both finished on the podium.
Kade Edwards Red Bull Hardline 2021 Rock Drop
Kade Edwards finished on the podium for the first time
© Saskia Dugon
Kade Edwards pieced together a super smooth run, showing he's one of the best bike handlers on the planet as he piloted his Trek Session down the course, crossing the line as the then race leader.
Laurie Greenland Red Bull Hardline 2021
Laurie Greenland put in a blistering run that had him in the hot seat
© Dan Griffiths
Laurie Greenland managed to go one better, using his World Cup-winning experience to squash the big features and pump his way through the technical sections on his Mondraker Summum RR, recording a time that only Bernard Kerr could better.
03

Debutants showed no fear

The Red Bull Hardline course is something that takes years of practise, crashes and race runs to master. Try telling that to some of this year's debutants though.
Josh Lowe, Red Bull Hardline 2021
Jose Lowe stepped up to the plate despite being a reserve addition
© Saskia Dugon
Matteo Iniguez, Red Bull Hardline 2021
Matteo Iniguez's 🔥 run didn't look like it was going to be beaten
© Dan Griffiths
Lewis Buchanan, Josh Lowe, Sam Gale, and Jim Monro put in storming first-time runs, while Matteo Iniguez laid down a marker that only five other riders managed to beat.
04

Although it was dry, the weather still played its part

Red Bull Hardline has always had a run-in of some kind with the weather. Usually held towards the end of September, the course is often caked in mud and super slippery after some seasonal Welsh conditions (aka torrential rain and gale-force winds) up the ante on the hardest course in downhill mountain biking.
A windsock shows windy conditions on Red Bull Hardline course
Red Bull Hardline 2021: qualifiers postponed
© Dan Griffiths
Things were looking up for the 2021 edition. Shifted to a summer date so as to not clash with the end of the UCI season, the course was running dry and resembled Red Bull Rampage-like conditions as the UK basked in a heatwave. Come qualifying though, the weather had other ideas. Strong winds battered the mountain throughout the day, making riding unsafe given the exposed nature of some of its biggest features.
Kade Edwards Red Bull Hardline 2021 practise
Kade Edwards kicking up some dust on the sunbaked course
© Dan Griffiths
Kade Edwards Red Bull Hardline 2021
The course was running dry througout practise and finals day
© Dan Griffiths
Although qualifying was cancelled, it did mean viewers were treated to an extended finals day, with 24 out of 29 riders taking to the course for a bumper edition where everything was riding on their one hot lap.
05

The Step Down is one of the scariest drops ever created

The 2021 Red Bull Hardline course had some notable tweaks to previous editions – the Step Up ramp had been made mellower to help riders carry more speed, the trees had been cut down next to Waterfalls Edge, the iconic Road Gap had been made bigger and longer. But one addition was the talk of the Dyfi Valley from the moment riders stepped foot on-site.
Watch Matt Jones' track walk in the video below:
Bike · 3 min
Track walk with Matt Jones
The Step Down, the Drop, the Cliff Edge. Whatever you want to call it, Dan Atherton has crafted one of the most gut-wrenching drops ever seen on a downhill course. The stats alone are mind-boggling – 60ft gap, 40ft drop in elevation, miniscule case pad, a near-vertical landing, oh, and about two seconds after landing you have to navigate a super-tight left-handed berm.
Kaos Seagrave Red Bull Hardline 2021 Step Down
Riders watch on as Kaos Seagrave sends it on the new Step Down
© Saskia Dugon
Brage Vestavik Red Bull Hardline 2021
Brage Vestavik's cords bore the brunt of a crash on the new addition
© Saskia Dugon
Riders looked visibly scared by it throughout practise. Its soft landing claimed a number of victims – notably Brage Vestavik and his cords – while others somehow managed to escape serious accidents by the skin of their teeth.
06

Jono Jones had the biggest save of the weekend

Matt Jones’ identical twin’s debut Red Bull Hardline experience in 2019 was memorable for all the wrong reasons. Pumped up by other riders pulling tricks over the Step Up, he attempted a backflip with dire consequences. Halfway through the flip, suspended upside down, he decided to bail. Still clipped into his bike by his feet, Jones spent what felt like forever flailing in the air before landing in a heap on the ground, suffering a bang to the head that kept him out of the rest of the weekend.
Watch Jono Jones' save from 2:36:
Bike · 11 min
Daily show – day 2
Fast forward to the 2021 edition, and he was determined not to repeat the same mistake and aimed to get through to qualifying unscathed. It was all going so well too, until riders took to The Cannon. A 57ft gap with almost zero room for error, it’s a jump that riders tend to overshoot, fearful of coming up short. Not Jones though. Setting off on the ski-slope-like jump, it never looked like he was going to clear the case pad. Instantly bucked off his saddle on impact, he somehow managed to hold onto the handlebars and ride it out.
07

Pit bike racing needs to be at every downhill event

Downhill mountain bikers are a different breed from their cross-country counterparts. While most professional XC riders might spend their evenings recovering and refuelling after an intense day of practise, downhill racers like to relax in different ways: namely racing pit bikes.
Watch the carnage unfold from 8:48:
Bike · 11 min
Daily show – day 2
Although some of the tactics were questionable, there's no questioning that this pit bike racing should become a regular fixture at more downhill events.
Red Bull Hardline 2021 pit bike racing
The red team were victorious in the inaugural pit bike world champs
© Saskia Dugon

Red Bull Hardline 2021 results

1. Bernard Kerr2:33.533
2. Laurie Greenland2:34.648
3. Kade Edwards2:35.782
4. Brage Vestavik2:36.465
5. Brendan Fairclough2:37.086
6. Matteo Iniguez2:37:496
7. Adam Brayton2:38.083
8. Kaos Seagrave2:39.078
9. Theo Erlangsen2:41.658
10. Sam Gale2:41.743
11. Josh Lowe2:43.617
12. Lewis Buchanan2:45.816
13. Jim Monro2:46.235
14. Jono Jones2:46.930
15. Craig Evans2:51.857
16. Thomas Genon2:58.487
17. Oscar Härnström3:00.198
18. Matt Hockenhull3:05.324
19. Johny Salido3:10.018
20. Thibault Laly3:18.488
21. Gaetan Vigé3:23.323
Vincent TupinDNF
Elliott HeapDNF
Joe SmithDNF
MTB
Bike