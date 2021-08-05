Red Bull Hardline 2021: inside the BFGoodrich uplift

Red Bull Hardline's course is terrifying. Dan Atherton's creation strikes fear into even the hardiest freeride mountain biker, and is a three-minute, white-knuckle ride where making it to the end is an achievement in itself.
The various features, rock gardens and sheer drops play through the rider's mind as they prepare to drop in at the start gate. But these feelings will have been bubbling away from the moment they take their seat in the uplift.
Departing from the pits, the uplift service snakes its way to the top of the mountain, driving past features such as the Road Gap before emerging on the exposed hillside from where the course starts. Each uplift reminds riders what they're about to do, providing a fresh perspective on just how big the course is – setting the nerves off if they weren't going already.
Here is the story of the Red Bull Hardline BFGoodrich uplift – from the pits to start gate – in pictures.