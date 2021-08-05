Red Bull Hardline 2021: inside the BFGoodrich uplift

Red Bull Hardline's course is terrifying. Dan Atherton's creation strikes fear into even the hardiest freeride mountain biker, and is a three-minute, white-knuckle ride where making it to the end is an achievement in itself.

Red Bull Hardline's course is terrifying. Dan Atherton's creation strikes fear into even the hardiest freeride mountain biker, and is a three-minute, white-knuckle ride where making it to the end is an achievement in itself.

Red Bull Hardline's course is terrifying. Dan Atherton's creation strikes fear into even the hardiest freeride mountain biker, and is a three-minute, white-knuckle ride where making it to the end is an achievement in itself.

The various features, rock gardens and sheer drops play through the rider's mind as they prepare to drop in at the start gate. But these feelings will have been bubbling away from the moment they take their seat in the uplift.

The various features, rock gardens and sheer drops play through the rider's mind as they prepare to drop in at the start gate. But these feelings will have been bubbling away from the moment they take their seat in the uplift.

The various features, rock gardens and sheer drops play through the rider's mind as they prepare to drop in at the start gate. But these feelings will have been bubbling away from the moment they take their seat in the uplift.