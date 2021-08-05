The BFGoodrich uplift took riders up to above 500m elevation
Red Bull Hardline 2021: inside the BFGoodrich uplift

Go behind the scenes and get a rider's perspective of the Red Bull Hardline uplift.
Written by Charlie Allenby
Red Bull Hardline's course is terrifying. Dan Atherton's creation strikes fear into even the hardiest freeride mountain biker, and is a three-minute, white-knuckle ride where making it to the end is an achievement in itself.
The various features, rock gardens and sheer drops play through the rider's mind as they prepare to drop in at the start gate. But these feelings will have been bubbling away from the moment they take their seat in the uplift.
Departing from the pits, the uplift service snakes its way to the top of the mountain, driving past features such as the Road Gap before emerging on the exposed hillside from where the course starts. Each uplift reminds riders what they're about to do, providing a fresh perspective on just how big the course is – setting the nerves off if they weren't going already.
Here is the story of the Red Bull Hardline BFGoodrich uplift – from the pits to start gate – in pictures.
Red Bull Hardline uplift
The BFGoodrich uplift transported riders to the start of the course
Red Bull Hardline uplift
The BFGoodrich uplift took riders up to above 500m elevation
Craig Evans, Brendon Fairclough, Matt Hockenhull, Red Bull Hardline
Craig Evans, Brendon Fairclough and Matt Hockenhull are taken to the top
Matteo Iniguez, Thibault Laly, Red Bull Hardline 2021
Matteo Iniguez and Thibault Laly were part of the French contingent
Charlie Hatton, Red Bull Hardline
Charlie Hatton didn't end up riding in finals because of an injury
Red Bull Hardline uplift
Not your average uplift...
Red Bull Hardline uplift
Inside the pick-up truck
Lewis Buchanan, Red Bull Hardline
Lewis Buchanan prepares for his race run
Jim Monro, Red Bull Hardline
Jim Monro was riding Dan Atherton's bike for the week
Kade Edwards, Red Bull Hardline
Kade Edwards was taking part in his third Red Bull Hardline
Red Bull Hardline 2021
Riders complete the short ride to the start of the course
Red Bull Hardline start gate
The imposing start gate
Red Bull Hardline start
Riders psyche themselves up before dropping in
Kade Edwards, Brage Vestavik, Red Bull Hardline
Kade Edwards gets ready to follow Brage Vestavik down the course
Red Bull Hardline road gap
A rider sends it over the iconic Road Gap
Red Bull Hardline trophy
The winner's trophy for Red Bull Hardline 2021
BFGoodrich rider of the week award, Red Bull Hardline 2021
The BFGoodrich rider of the week award was new for 2021
Josh Lowe, Rider of the week, Red Bull Hardline 2021
Debutant Josh Lowe won it despite only being drafted in two weeks' before
