16 mocktails that are perfect for any time of the year

Whether you are looking for a summer drink to beat the heat or a palate refresher after a meal, you can’t go wrong with a mocktail.
Going out to restaurants and bars might be the quickest way to get a mocktail to sip on, but if you want to enjoy one in the comforts of your home, try making your own drink.
If you aren’t sure how to make a mocktail, try out simple recipes below where you just need to get the ingredients and toss them together for a delicious drink.
You will need: 10ml blue curacao syrup, juice of half an orange, ice, one can of Red Bull Energy Drink, orange wedges (for garnish)
1 min
The Breeze
Recipe on how to make Red Bull mocktail The Breeze
You will need: 10ml of elderflower syrup, juice of half a grapefruit, ice, one can of Red Bull Energy Drink, grapefruit wedges (for garnish)
1 min
Flower Power
Recipe on how to make Red Bull mocktail Flower Power
You will need: 5ml of vanilla syrup, 5ml of bitter syrup, juice of half an orange, ice, one can of Red Bull Energy Drink, orange wedges (for garnish)
1 min
Bitter & Sweet
Recipe on how to make Red Bull mocktail Bitter & Sweet
You will need: 100ml soda, half a lemon, ice, one can of Red Bull Energy Drink, lemon wedges (for garnish)
1 min
The Twist
Recipe on how to make Red Bull mocktail The Twist
You will need: 10ml of raspberry syrup, juice of half a lemon, ice, one can of Red Bull Energy Drink, lemon zest (for garnish)
1 min
Berry Cooler
Recipe on how to make Red Bull mocktail Berry Cooler
You will need: 10ml of blackberry syrup, juice of half a lemon, ice, one can of Red Bull Energy Drink, lemon wedges (for garnish)
1 min
Storm
Recipe on how to make Red Bull mocktail Storm
You will need: 10ml of ginger syrup, juice of half a lime, ice, one can of Red Bull Energy Drink, lime wedges (for garnish)
1 min
Ginger Up
Recipe on how to make Red Bull mocktail Ginger Up
You will need: 10ml passion fruit syrup, juice of half a lime, ice, one can of Red Bull Energy Drink, lime wheels (for garnish)
1 min
Passion Sour
Recipe on how to make Red Bull mocktail Passion Sour
You will need: Four or five dry leaves of hibiscus, 10ml rose water, juice of half a lemon, ice, one can of Red Bull Sugarfree, dry hibiscus leaves and lemon wedges (for garnish)
1 min
Desert Rose
Recipe on how to make Red Bull Sugarfree mocktail Desert Rose
The Twist (Red Bull Sugarfree)
You will need: A few lemon wedges/slices, mint leaves, ginger slices, 100ml of club soda, one can of Red Bull Sugarfree
1 min
The Twist (Red Bull Sugarfree)
Recipe on how to make Red Bull Sugarfree mocktail The Twist
Spice (Red Bull Sugarfree)
You will need: A few lemon wedges/slices, 20ml lemon juice, one chilli, some rock salt, one can of Red Bull Sugarfree
1 min
Spice (Red Bull Sugarfree)
Recipe on how to make Red Bull Sugarfree mocktail Spice
The Twist (Red Bull Yellow Edition)
You will need: A few fresh pineapple slices, mint leaves, 100ml of club soda, one can of Red Bull Yellow Edition
1 min
The Twist (Red Bull Yellow Edition)
Recipe on how to make Red Bull Yellow Edition mocktail The Twist
Spice (Red Bull Yellow Edition)
You will need: A few lemon wedges/slices, 20ml lemon juice, one chilli, some rock salt, one can of Red Bull Yellow Edition
1 min
Spice (Red Bull Yellow Edition)
Recipe on how to make Red Bull Yellow Edition mocktail Spice
You will need: A few lemon wedges/slices, 20ml lemon juice, mint leaves, 10ml of sugar syrup, one can of Red Bull Yellow Edition
1 min
Tropical Bull Mojito
Recipe on how to make Red Bull Yellow Edition mocktail Tropical Bull Mojito
You will need: Two-three wedges of fresh apple, two-three slices of fresh orange, one cinnamon stick, one can of Red Bull Yellow Edition
1 min
Tropical Sangria
Recipe on how to make Red Bull Yellow Edition mocktail Tropical Sangria