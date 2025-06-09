16 mocktails that are perfect for any time of the year

Whether you are looking for a summer drink to beat the heat or a palate refresher after a meal, you can’t go wrong with a mocktail.

Going out to restaurants and bars might be the quickest way to get a mocktail to sip on, but if you want to enjoy one in the comforts of your home, try making your own drink.

If you aren’t sure how to make a mocktail, try out simple recipes below where you just need to get the ingredients and toss them together for a delicious drink.

Here are some favourites

Red Bull Peach Samba

Red Bull Peach Samba © Red Bull

The Breeze

You will need: 10ml blue curacao syrup, juice of half an orange, ice, one can of Red Bull Energy Drink, orange wedges (for garnish)

1 min The Breeze Recipe on how to make Red Bull mocktail The Breeze

Flower Power

You will need: 10ml of elderflower syrup, juice of half a grapefruit, ice, one can of Red Bull Energy Drink, grapefruit wedges (for garnish)

1 min Flower Power Recipe on how to make Red Bull mocktail Flower Power

Bitter & Sweet

You will need: 5ml of vanilla syrup, 5ml of bitter syrup, juice of half an orange, ice, one can of Red Bull Energy Drink, orange wedges (for garnish)

1 min Bitter & Sweet Recipe on how to make Red Bull mocktail Bitter & Sweet

The Twist

You will need: 100ml soda, half a lemon, ice, one can of Red Bull Energy Drink, lemon wedges (for garnish)

1 min The Twist Recipe on how to make Red Bull mocktail The Twist

Berry Cooler

You will need: 10ml of raspberry syrup, juice of half a lemon, ice, one can of Red Bull Energy Drink, lemon zest (for garnish)

1 min Berry Cooler Recipe on how to make Red Bull mocktail Berry Cooler

Storm

You will need: 10ml of blackberry syrup, juice of half a lemon, ice, one can of Red Bull Energy Drink, lemon wedges (for garnish)

1 min Storm Recipe on how to make Red Bull mocktail Storm

Ginger Up

You will need: 10ml of ginger syrup, juice of half a lime, ice, one can of Red Bull Energy Drink, lime wedges (for garnish)

1 min Ginger Up Recipe on how to make Red Bull mocktail Ginger Up

Passion Sour

You will need: 10ml passion fruit syrup, juice of half a lime, ice, one can of Red Bull Energy Drink, lime wheels (for garnish)

1 min Passion Sour Recipe on how to make Red Bull mocktail Passion Sour

Desert Rose

You will need: Four or five dry leaves of hibiscus, 10ml rose water, juice of half a lemon, ice, one can of Red Bull Sugarfree, dry hibiscus leaves and lemon wedges (for garnish)

1 min Desert Rose Recipe on how to make Red Bull Sugarfree mocktail Desert Rose

The Twist (Red Bull Sugarfree)

You will need: A few lemon wedges/slices, mint leaves, ginger slices, 100ml of club soda, one can of Red Bull Sugarfree

1 min The Twist (Red Bull Sugarfree) Recipe on how to make Red Bull Sugarfree mocktail The Twist

Spice (Red Bull Sugarfree)

You will need: A few lemon wedges/slices, 20ml lemon juice, one chilli, some rock salt, one can of Red Bull Sugarfree

1 min Spice (Red Bull Sugarfree) Recipe on how to make Red Bull Sugarfree mocktail Spice

The Twist (Red Bull Yellow Edition)

You will need: A few fresh pineapple slices, mint leaves, 100ml of club soda, one can of Red Bull Yellow Edition

1 min The Twist (Red Bull Yellow Edition) Recipe on how to make Red Bull Yellow Edition mocktail The Twist

Spice (Red Bull Yellow Edition)

You will need: A few lemon wedges/slices, 20ml lemon juice, one chilli, some rock salt, one can of Red Bull Yellow Edition

1 min Spice (Red Bull Yellow Edition) Recipe on how to make Red Bull Yellow Edition mocktail Spice

Tropical Bull Mojito

You will need: A few lemon wedges/slices, 20ml lemon juice, mint leaves, 10ml of sugar syrup, one can of Red Bull Yellow Edition

1 min Tropical Bull Mojito Recipe on how to make Red Bull Yellow Edition mocktail Tropical Bull Mojito

Tropical Sangria

You will need: Two-three wedges of fresh apple, two-three slices of fresh orange, one cinnamon stick, one can of Red Bull Yellow Edition

1 min Tropical Sangria Recipe on how to make Red Bull Yellow Edition mocktail Tropical Sangria